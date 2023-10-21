Final Fantasy 14 announces cloud server test: Dates, requirements, and more

According to Yoshi-P, Final Fantasy 14 is going to test cloud servers this November 2023. This was announced during Fan Fest London in the keynote discussion. It’s only going to be available for a limited time, and he was encouraging as many players as possible to come take part and give feedback. They want to see just how well it will hold up during a very limited window.

The idea is that it will make expanding the servers much easier than physical servers, which FF14 already utilizes for the game. While there’s no telling if cloud storage will become the norm, here’s what we know.

How long will the Final Fantasy 14 cloud server test last?

The cloud server test will run in Final Fantasy 14 between November 21 and November 27, 2023. As said above, Square Enix has had issues with expanding their servers in the past due to it all being physical servers. However, if this works, it could make life for the developers much easier, as the MMO only continues to grow in size and population.

This test will take place in North America (East Coast), but players worldwide are invited to participate. It didn’t specify PC players only, so it appears everyone can take part in November for the cloud server test.

What will players have access to during the Final Fantasy 14 cloud server test

Unfortunately, these characters will be temporary, which makes sense, given the information we have about the server test for Final Fantasy 14. Here’s what players will have access to when this limited-time testing phase begins:

Characters: Newly-created characters only

Access to Tales of Adventure items for all main scenario scenarios

Access to all jobs through Shadowbringers

Access to 50M Gil

Players will have plenty of access to Gil and the game’s various jobs on these new characters. Yoshi-P wants as many people as possible to load up the test server and see how it holds up to the pressure of the MMO's fanbase.

Even if they are only temporary characters, players will take a vital role in how Square Enix pushes forward their server technology.

