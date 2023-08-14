'I just don't care enough': Destiny 2 players share negative feedback for the Wicked Implement Exotic mission

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep granted players access to Exotic quests for two different weapons. With one being the standard Exotic from the Season Pass pool, the other is tied behind a few challenging steps within the seasonal mechanics. The Exotic is called Wicked Implement, requiring players to catch Exotic fish, deposit them in different locations, and complete additional quests with mechanics. The weapon, however, hasn't been satisfactory for users.

A recent Reddit post held a survey asking the community about the actual count regarding the Wicked Implement Exotic mission. The majority of the players responded negatively, with some avoiding the quest, some not finding the whole process fun, and some enjoying what Bungie provided to the players.

One user shared their frustration after getting fed up with not making any progress:

Destiny 2 Exotic quest receives negative feedback for difficulty and underwhelming reward

The Destiny 2 Reddit post in question comes from a user named PancakeLlamas, wanting to know if there's anyone that hasn't completed the Wicked Implement quest yet. The user went on to list a few major factors that should be taken into account, including the mission's hard boss, a countdown, uncoordinated teams, and unwillingness from LFG.

The answer, however, was negative from every player, tied to the mission and the weapon. While some claim that the mission is to be fun alongside perfect teams, others deem it unworthy of time for the underwhelming weapon it drops. As mentioned, reaching the final step of the mission can take a bit of work and luck.

Additionally, having a countdown timer, mechanics, and a challenging bullet-sponge boss did not help casual Destiny 2 players who opted only for the weapon.

Moreover, Wicked Implement isn't the most meta-defining weapon that has recently been released in the game as well. So, any player who has been struggling with the mission decided to give up on their attempts after hearing the reviews.

While there are ways to bypass the "Exotic fish" step in the Destiny 2 mission, players will still need to find someone who has acquired all three Exotic fish and have the final mission unlocked in the current stage of the game. Due to this, even most of the players who have completed the Exotic mission review their run as "awful".

On the other hand, the reviews could have been more positive despite the tiring steps of the quest, only if the weapon was worth everyone's hassle. Wicked Implement is a decent weapon without a doubt, but the community does not claim it to be worthy of going through three different fishing spots and a tough mission.

A full guide on acquiring the Exotic can be found within this link.