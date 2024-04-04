Palworld April 4 update has broken Incubators in-game

Palworld players have been unable to place eggs in their in-game incubators once 4 v0.2.0.6 hit and the game was updated. The subreddit saw many in the community complaining about the issue.

A little later, Pocket Pair made an official announcement through X acknowledging the matter. There was no patch or fix but the developers shared a solution that the community had already figured out: dismantle the old incubators and rebuild a new one.

Palworld incubators from before the April 4 update have stopped working

Once v0.2.0.6 was released on Steam, I quickly jumped in to check out the first Raid Boss and soon noticed that the incubators in my base weren't letting me place any eggs. After a few frustrating moments, I dismantled the existing incubator and built a new one. Voila, things were back to normal.

Issues with Egg Incubation (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

While wondering whether the Palworld April 4 update broke the mechanics or it was a glitch affecting my particular save, I came across Pocket Pair's announcement. It's uncertain whether there will be an official fix to the matter. Thankfully, dismantling doesn't bring any penalty to the amount of resources retrieved.

Bellanoir Raids are here (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Today's (April 4, 2024) update introduced the Electric Egg Incubator into the mix. The new item utilized electricity to provide optimum temperature for each egg. The v0.2.0.6 patch notes also revealed that the developers have reduced the button press time in the egg incubator.

The April 4 update introduced the game's first Raid Boss, Bellanoir. It can be encountered in Palworld Raids, provided you can build the Summoning Altar.

Bellanoir is here (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Our guide on defeating Bellanoir guide will also help you in your preparation to face the formidable beast in-game.

Furthermore, the developers have shared their plans for a Palworld Summer 2024 update. A new island, thrilling adventures, and fresh Pals have been promised.