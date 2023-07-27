Recent Destiny 2 glitch is allowing players to pick up twice the amount of daily bounties 

The Destiny 2 community got their hands on quite a bizarre exploit amidst Season of the Deep. With a lot of bugs tied to weapons and armor recently getting discovered, this particular exploit allows players to obtain more loot. In summary, everyone can expect 2x daily bounties from the Drifter just by switching subclasses. Since there aren't any game-breaking factors supporting this, gamers can expect a fix sometime in the future.

Readers should note that bounties do not hold a lot of importance in Destiny 2's grinding loop anymore. Completing each daily bounty can provide EXP points to one's Season Pass, but that's about it. While this bug doesn't add a lot to the already lackluster EXP gain, it's still two for the price of one.

Disclaimer: This article is about an ongoing Destiny 2 bug. It is recommended that readers keep an eye on the Bungie Help Twitter account for any updates on fixes.

A duplication glitch is allowing players to pick up 8 Gambit bounties in Destiny 2

The bug in question here comes from Cheese Forever, known for showcasing almost every newly-found glitch in Destiny 2. The following points should help readers gain a clear understanding of the entire process:

Players need to have any subclass equipped except for the Strand.

After picking up four bounties from the Drifter, they should switch their subclass to the Strand.

Upon switching, four additional Gambit daily bounties should be available for purchase.

Gambit bounty hoarding (Image via Destiny 2)

It remains unknown whether the exploit works on every ritual vendor, although Cheese Forever has confirmed that one bounty drops after switching to the Strand subclass. There are reports of the bug working fully on other vendors as well, but readers are recommended to try the bug out on the Drifter.

The video below confirms the bug in the ongoing Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

Gambit has had its fair share of negative feedback from players, as its complete lack of content and creativity did not help gain any fans over the last four years. While it currently does hold a few decent weapon and armor options in the focusing section, it remains the least played activity in the game.

However, the ongoing week (July 25 to August 1) contains an Infamy rank boost upon completing Gambit matches, making it a nice opportunity to hit multiple targets with one stone. Aside from gaining ranks and obtaining the ritual items from the Drifter, completing eight bounties per day is a solid source for a burst of EXP.