Skull and Bones maintenance (March 12): Time, duration, and more

Developer Ubisoft Singapore recently announced a Skull and Bones maintenance for March 12, 2024. The news was announced via the official Skull and Bones Twitter/X account. The post revealed that there would be an hour-long maintenance but had a surprisingly sparse amount of information surrounding the changes. This is in sharp contrast to the March 5, 2024, Skull and Bones maintenance.

Read on to learn more about the Skull and Bones maintenance, its duration, and its contents.

Skull and Bones maintenance planned for March 12, 2024

As detailed in the Twitter/X post linked above, a Skull and Bones maintenance is set to take place on March 12, 2024. Ubisoft has detailed the start times for the maintenance, listed as follows:

3 AM Central European Time

1 PM Australia Eastern Time

7 PM Pacific Time (March 11, 2024)

Servers (and, as a consequence, the game itself) will be unavailable during the maintenance period. Players are recommended to take this downtime into account and prepare accordingly.

The maintenance is expected to last around an hour, assuming that there are no unforeseen delays.

Curiously, developer Ubisoft Singapore has not shared any details surrounding the patch notes. It only mentions that there will be "no player facing changes."This likely refers to the presence of server-side changes in the Skull and Bones update with nothing of note on the client side.

Further details surrounding the patch, if any, will be added to this section in the future.

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure title from Ubisoft Singapore, marked as a tactical naval warfare game set during the Golden Age of Piracy of the 17th Century. Players take control of a custom-generated pirate as they sail the high seas with their own fleet of ships, participating in real-time PvP combat.

The game was released on February 16, 2024, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, marketed as a AAAA game.

