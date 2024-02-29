Skull and Bones Death Mark, explained

Skull and Bones is an action-adventure survival title developed by Ubisoft Singapore. Launched on February 16, 2024, this massively multiplayer online game (MMO) features an open-world map, pirate groups, merchant convoys, real-time opponents, ship weapons, and gear-crafting. It also offers limited-period missions and story campaigns in which you fight against other players and enemies.

Recently, the Death Mark has been a notable point of discussion in the gaming community, due to notification glitches faced by several players. After multiple reports on the issue, the developers disabled this feature in Season 0. However, Skull and Bones will get the highly anticipated Season 1 update, introducing new features in the gameplay, fixing different aspects of the UI/UX, and bringing back the Death Mark.

Following the update, the Death Mark is now working properly without any glitches. That said, you might want to know about how this feature works in the title, what triggers it, and how you can get rid of it. This article explains how the Death Mark works in Skull and Bones.

What is the Death Mark in Skull and Bones?

Death Mark in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

The Death Mark is a bounty that is put upon your head by the Helm once you oppose their guidelines and interests. Once marked, you become a target for bounty hunters and get chased by hordes of enemies. Other players may also take up the bounty to gain rewards by defeating you.

This feature helps ensure that you play strategically and take well-planned actions to progress in the title. Moreover, it adds a realistic layer of pirate life to the gameplay.

How to get a Death Mark

Sinking such Helm suppliers will get you Death Marked (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned before, you have to go against the interests of the Helm to get marked. To get the Death Mark, you must visit Helm-affiliated suppliers and attack them. If you explore the Helm, you will find several suppliers selling resources, with the title providing an option to buy the goods from them.

However, you must ignore that option, sink the supplier ships, and loot the resources to get marked. Doing this repeatedly will anger the Helm and the Death Mark bounty will be put on you.

Once you get the mark, various bounty hunters, rogue ships, and real-time players will hunt and attack you frequently.

How to remove a Death Mark

Death Mark expired notification (Image via Ubisoft)

Since the Death Mark nerfs your ship, weapons, and equipment, you might struggle to face off against enemies and fall into danger often. Hence, you must know how to get rid of a Death Mark.

To remove the bounty, you have to diligently wait till it expires. There is no other way in the title to get the mark removed. A Death Mark naturally lasts around an hour and the time only ticks down while you are playing the game.

That concludes our guide on the Death Mark in Skull and Bones. You can also check out our other guides:

