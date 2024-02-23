All Infamy ranks and unlocks in Skull and Bones

Like any other massively multiplayer online game, Skull and Bones has a leveling system that increases once you complete tasks. Infamy (leveling system) helps unlock new weapons, locations, ships, furniture, and other items you can use. Different items are unlocked when you surpass each Infamy rank.

You can increase your Infamy rank by taking down merchant ships, defeating enemies, discovering new locations on the map, completing contracts, and upgrading your equipment.

Progressing through the Infamy ranks is vital to becoming a fierce pirate in Skull and Bones. Various crafting blueprints help you make rare and legendary ship weapons that are unlocked once you reach a certain level. This article explains all Infamy ranks and unlocks.

What are the Infamy ranks in Skull and Bones?

The title has 10 standard ranks, each helping you unlock various aspects of gameplay. After reaching the ultimate rank (Kingpin), you can earn further Prestige ranks like Kingpin 2 or 3.

You must have 40,780 Infamy points to level up to the final Infamy rank. Here are all the Infamy ranks in Skull and Bones:

No. Infamy Ranks Infamy Points 1 Outcast 725 pts 2 Scoundrel 2,205 pts 3 Rover 4,055 pts 4 Freebooter 6,555 pts 5 Buccaneer 9,930 pts 6 Brigand 15,305 pts 7 Marauder 21,305 pts 8 Corsair 27,905 pts 9 Cutthroat 39,030 pts 10 Kingpin 40,780 pts

Infamy ship weapons unlocked in Skull and Bones

Mortar in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

Ship weapons are unlocked once you reach the Scoundrel Infamy rank. From thereon, you can get the crafting blueprints of different weapons as you surpass each rank. If you want to know the most powerful weapons in this game, check out the Skull and Bones ship weapons tier list.

Here are the ship weapons unlocked with each Infamy rank:

Scoundrel

Bombard I (Level 15)

Long Gun I (Level 15)

Rover

Culverin II (Level 30)

Demi Cannon II (Level 30)

Bombard II (Level 30)

Repair Bombard I (Level 38)

Long Gun II (Level 30)

Freebooter

Tearing Culverin I (Level 38)

Flooding Demi Cannon I (Level 38)

Fire Bombard I (Level 38)

Buccaneer

Culverin III (Level 45)

Basilisk I (Level 52)

Demi Cannon III (Level 45)

Zamzama I (Level 52)

Mons Meg I (Level 52)

Long Gun III (Level 45)

Fire Long Gun I (Level 38)

Repair Long Gun I (Level 38)

Brigand

Tearing Culverin II (Level 68)

Flooding Demi Cannon II (Level 68)

Fire Bombard II (Level 68)

Repair Bombard II (Level 68)

Scurlock’s Chasers (Level 60)

Mortar I (Level 30)

Sea Fire (Level 38)

Marauder

Culverin IV (Level 75)

Basilisk II (Level 82)

Demi Cannon IV (Level 75)

Bombard III (Level 45)

Bombard IV (Level 75)

Long Gun IV (Level 75)

Fire Long Gun II (Level 68)

Repair Long Gun II (Level 68)

Rocket I (Level 30)

Ballista I (Level 38)

Corsair

Zamzama II (Level 82)

Mons Meg II (Level 82)

Repair Long Gun III (Level 98)

Mortar II (Level 40)

Repair Mortar (Level 30)

Leopold I (Level 33)

Rocket II (Level 40)

The Termites I (Level 33)

Ballista II (Level 68)

Great Springald I (Level 52)

Sea Fire II (Level 68)

Kallinikos Flame I (Level 52)

Cutthroat

Culverin V (Level 90)

Tearing Culverin (Level 98)

Demi Cannon V (Level 90)

Flooding Demi Cannon III (Level 98)

Bombard V (Level 90)

Fire Bombard III (Level 98)

Repair Bombard III (Level 98)

Long Gun V (Level 90)

Fire Long Gun III (Level 98)

Repair Mortar II (Level 40)

Leopold II (Level 43)

The Termites II (Level 43)

Great Springald II (Level 82)

Kallinikos Flame II (Level 82)

Kallinikos Flame III (Level 105)

Kingpin

Basilisk III (Level 105)

Zamzama III (Level 105)

Mons Meg III (Level 105)

Dardanelles Gun (Level 110)

Scurlock’s Long Nines (Level 110)

Mortar III (Level 47)

Repair Mortar III (Level 47)

Leopold III (Level 50)

Rocket III (Level 47)

The Termites III (Level 50)

Ballista III (Level 98)

Great Springald III (Level 105)

Twin-winch Ballista (Level 110)

Sea Fire III (Level 98)

Blue Specter (Level 110)

Infamy ships unlocked in Skull and Bones

You can unlock different ships once you increase Infamy in Skull and Bones. These ships are unlocked from Rover till Cutthroat rank.

Here are the ships unlocked with each Infamy rank:

Rover

Defender Hulk

Sentinel Cutter

Buccaneer

Firebrand Barge

Blaster Sloop

Brigand

Bombardier Padewakang

Corsair

Vanguard Snow

Cutthroat

Hullbreaker Brigantine

Pyromaniac Sambuk

That concludes our foray into all the Infamy ranks and unlocks in Skull and Bones. You can also check out our other guides:

