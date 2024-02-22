How to obtain the Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones

The Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones is one of the title's best cannons with massive damage-dealing capabilities. In this massively multiplayer online game (MMO), this Ottoman weapon deals 4396 damage per shot with a fire rate of 6.80 seconds. You must try to obtain it to level the playing field against heavy machinery ships, merchant Navy convoys, and other enemies.

Having this weapon in Skull and Bones will boost your ability to loot from highly guarded locations and heavily built ships. The weapon requires Bombard Bombs ammunition with 110 Gearscore and Unison (Explosive III) perks.

To obtain the Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones, you either have to purchase it or get it from ongoing events in the game.

Best ways to get Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones

You can obtain the Dardanelles Gun in Skull and Bones in two ways. The first method requires you to acquire it from the Helm Office, while the second requires you to complete the Cutthroat Cargo event.

By purchasing

Sovereigns Leaderboard in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

You can buy the Dardanelles Gun by visiting the Helm Office, situated in Sainte-Anne and Telok Penjarah. The weapon costs 350 Sovereigns, which is a hefty amount in the context of the game.

You can earn Sovereigns by completing missions, taking part in online leaderboards, winning in events, and defeating enemy ships. Doing these activities will increase your rank in the Helm leaderboards, giving you Sovereigns with every promotion.

By winning events

Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

The ongoing Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones will reward you with the Dardanelles Gun once you win the race. Here, you have to compete against five other real-time players. You must loot goods from a heavily guarded ship and take them to the designated port before anyone else.

To win the event, you must prioritize capturing the supplies and moving from point A to point B instead of indulging in combat. Taking on the merchant ships will slow you down, and your enemies might gain an advantage. Additionally, you can use Speed Boost Furniture, which will help your ship accelerate its movement.

That concludes our guide on how to obtain the Dardanelles gun in Skull and Bones. You can also check out our other guides related to the game:

