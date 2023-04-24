The Elder Scrolls Online server downtown today (April 24): PC and Mac maintenance schedule revealed

Bethesda support has just announced that The Elder Scrolls Online servers for North America and Europe will be taken offline for patch maintenance. As per the information revealed by Bethesda on Twitter, The Elder Scrolls Online servers are scheduled to go offline at 4 am EDT/8 am UTC. The servers are expected to come back online at around 9 am EDT/1 pm UTC.

For a live service game, regular maintenance is necessary because apart from regular housekeeping, a lot of minor bugs keep cropping up every now and then. These bugs, while minor, often hamper the gameplay experience.

Having said that, here's a quick rundown of the maintenance schedule for today.

When do The Elder Scrolls Online servers go offline?

Although it's a five hour downtime, Bethesda hasn't revealed information about any upcoming hotfixes or patches for this downtime, so it'll probably deal with minor bug fixes or a plain and simple file cleanup.

While there is no indication of the downtime being extended, there's always a possibility of it happening in case the developers spot some major bugs during the process.

The Necrom DLC is scheduled to arrive at a later date, and this maintenance will most likely prepare the servers for the incoming patch.

Why can't I log into The Elder Scrolls Online right now?

If you can't log into the game right now, there's a high chance that the servers are undergoing maintenance. You can check the official Bethesda support Twitter page for the latest information regarding server downtimes.

If you're still experiencing difficulties logging in, consider troubleshooting your network. You can try the following methods:

First and foremost, try restarting The Elder Scrolls Online. Although it's a simple fix, a restart can often be the solution to most problems experienced in live service games.

If the aforementioned step doesn't work, try restarting your PC/console. That should force all your network drivers to restart and re-establish the connection with The Elder Scrolls Onlne servers.

While you're restarting your PC/console, you could also try restarting your network devices like your modem/router.

If none of the aforementioned methods work, try logging into the official forums to see if anyone else has been facing similar problems. The developers are usually active on the official forums themselves and tend to respond to such issues promptly.

Fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise will have to be content with playing this live service game for the time being, as it will likely be a considerable amount of time before The Elder Scrolls 6 gets released.

