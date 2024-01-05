"Who is going to pick a Trace Rifle?": Destiny 2 community questions the archetype's viability after special ammo nerf 

The double-Special meta has been a long-running loadout system for the Destiny 2 community. However, with the nerfs being implemented, many damage rotations have changed, including Trace Rifles, Shotguns, and other archetypes. Typically, this also poses a question that further doubts the viability of Trace Rifles going into the future.

This article is based on a Reddit post made on the r/destinythegame subreddit, where user Corrupt96 stated the following:

"In a world where double special has been killed off, who is going to pick a Trace Rifle?"

The rest of the community members seem to share the sentiment.

Destiny 2 community points out the weak state of Trace Rifles amidst special ammo nerf

The special ammo nerf was implemented back in Destiny 2 Season 22. To be more precise, note that the nerf impacted the Heavy ammo side of things, where players used to get increased purple bricks upon equipping two special weapons. This was due to a Destiny 1 perk called "Juggler," which allowed a significant boost in heavy ammo bricks, since the perk doesn't allow drops on the equipped weapons.

Furthermore, Destiny 2 does not have primary ammo bricks, which increased the amount of heavy ammo drops in the game by three times.

Due to the nerf, players must now divide the archetypes of their loadouts, dividing each section with primary, special, and heavy weapons for a balanced drop rate. While the double-special loadout regularly had one Trace Rifle and another heavy-hitting special, the usual loadout calls for the latter, since Trace Rifle works pretty much like an Auto Rifle.

The issue with the Trace Rifle has been mentioned in the subreddit by user Corrupt96. Aside from the statement given above, here is what the user followed the statement with:

"Other than Cenotaph Warlocks. I'm not advocating for Traces to become big boss melters (except maybe Coldheart/Super Agers), but they should at least be a strong option to clear adds. At the moment, they are just Auto Rifles with an ammo limit."

Here are some of the additional comments made by other players:

Destiny 2 has provided players with two kinds of Trace Rifles, including Strand, Kinetic, and all three light elements. However, aside from specific Exotics such as the Navigator and the Divinity, the Legendary Trace Rifles don't feel to the mark by being the sole special weapon in a loadout.