Next Diablo 4 season will leave room for "overpowered" builds and exploits, says lead developer

In an action RPG like Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4, overpowered builds and exploits frequently serve as the main draw for gamers. Fine-tuning a build to an overpowered status requires a comprehensive grasp of mechanics in all facets of gameplay, as well as the expertise and determination to complete the said build by acquiring all the essential items.

Maintaining balance in different aspects of gameplay is necessary to promote versatility among builds and classes, ensuring a challenging experience for players attempting difficult content. However, implementing excessive nerfs to overpowered builds for game balance can often lead to demotivated players, making the entire build process pointless. It also diminishes the overall enjoyment of the game.

In an interview with Electronic Playground Network, Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo 4, shared his insights on overpowered builds in the title.

Diablo 4 Season 3 will allow overpowered builds

Since the release of Diablo 4 on June 5, 2023, it has seen a fair share of updates and turbulent fan reactions, as the changes planned for the live service elements of the game often didn't meet player expectations.

These major updates are implemented as seasons with a three-month patch cycle that introduces new gameplay systems, bosses, rewards, and many quality-of-life changes to the title.

The title's first season, Season of Malignant, garnered an endless stream of negative reactions from fans with a significant drop in player numbers, according to ActivePlayer.io. However, the subsequent Season of Blood effectively addressed many of those issues and received positive acclaim.

A primary reason for the players' bleak response to Season of Malignant was due to the changes made to class balance and builds. Players were disheartened by the substantial nerfs introduced during this season and raised concerns about the title's future.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with the Electronic Playground Network, Diablo 4's General Manager, Rod Fergusson, alleviated these concerns:

"[As developers] sometimes you focus on balance and not fun. Like, you can be like, 'Everything has to be on the same level,' and that you're really striving for fairness, but the thing about a Diablo game is that those overpowered moments that when you feel like you're cheating or that you feel like you fooled the development team by taking advantage of some exploit, it can feel really, really fun. So that's what we've tried to embrace, and now in Season 2, the Ball-Lightning Sorc' [build] is ridiculous, but we're just like, 'Let them have their fun, we'll deal with it later.'"

The change in the developer's approach during Diablo 4 Season of Blood, which allowed players to relish the overpowered builds once again, bodes well for the game's future.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Diablo 4.