Night Elf & Undead heritage armor in World of Warcraft: Release date, how to get, and more

The next major World of Warcraft update brings heritage armor with it for the Night Elf & Undead races. This means those races will be able to unlock some fantastic cosmetics, though the requirements will vary between the two factions. They will also receive further cosmetic benefits, which will be available at character creation. The Undead will receive new skin tones, and Night Elves will receive facial markings and new body tattoos.

Many of the races in World of Warcraft have heritage armor, with these two being next up in the Fury Incarnate patch. This is coming soon, and fans will surely love the new designs for both the Night Elves and the Undead.

What is the release date for Night Elf and Undead heritage armor in World of Warcraft?

Fury Incarnate is the next World of Warcraft patch, and with the September 5, 2023 release date, the heritage armor for Undead and Night Elves will be available in the game. Of course, for that, players must wait until the server maintenance ends.

Unlocking heritage armor for Night Elf and Undead races in World of Warcraft

If you’re level 50 or above, Undead players can begin working towards the “Forsaken Champion” heritage armor in World of Warcraft. However, before you get started, you need to complete The Return to Lordaeron in the game.

Once you’ve done that, you can head to the Ruins of Lordaeron and speak to Lilian Voss. She’ll give you the Unliving Summons quest. Completing it will reward you with the new Forsaken Champion’s attire. It comes with two chest pieces (male and female), a cloak, waist, feet, wrist, head, hands, legs, shoulder, and a new tabard.

Night Elves who are level 50 and above in World of Warcraft can begin working on the “Kaldorei Protector’s Adornment” ensemble. Simply head to the Stormwind Embassy in Stormwind, and click the scroll that starts The Clarion’s Call. Completing this will net you the new feet, chest, waist, head, shoulder, hands, legs, and wrist pieces. Players will also receive a new title upon completion.

Once the 10.1.7 patch drops, we will revisit this with any further details that are necessary to unlock these particular cosmetic collections.

The esthetics for Night Elf and Undead heritage armor in World of Warcraft

Represent the fallen of Lordaeron with this shiny new cosmetic set (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Undead armor is quite sharp in WoW. Players get a fantastic, spiked coffin for their backs, and armor that looks like a blend of leather and cloth. The new tabard represents the undead's legacy as former humans in the kingdom of Lordaeron and changes the symbol to no longer represent Sylvanas Windrunner.

It has skulls dotting the shoulders, wrist, and belt that all have glowing green eyes. Another neat fact is that the male and female chest pieces are interchangeable, so both genders can get the looks.

The Night Elves received skimpier armor than the Forsaken (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Night Elf heritage armor is a bit on the skimpier side. It reminds me of the Night Elf battle armor from Battle for Azeroth. There’s more to it than that earlier cosmetic, with the ornate gauntlets, leg pieces, and huge, feathered shoulder plates. It’s very ornate and well-designed, but there isn’t a lot of cloth to it.

The Night Elf and Undead heritage armor will be available in World of Warcraft’s 10.1.7 update on September 5, 2023. You can read more about it in the patch notes.