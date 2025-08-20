Odin Valhalla Rising Crafting guide: Enhancement, Dismantling, and Progression explained

Learning about Crafting, Enchantments, Dismantling, and Progression in Odin Valhalla Rising can be a bit tricky. They are interconnected to a certain extent, and if done right, can give you access to powerful gear early on in the game. The ultimate goal is to understand how these mechanics work to ensure you judiciously use materials and do not waste them.

That said, here's everything you need to know about Crafting, Enchantments, Dismantling, and Progression in Odin Valhalla Rising.

Everything you need to know about Enhancement in Odin Valhalla Rising

Enhance weapons to make them God-like (Image via Kakao Games)

Enchanting in Odin Valhalla Rising allows you to enhance gear (weapons, armor, and accessories), making them more powerful. This requires certain Boon Stones. There are three types: Weapon, Armor, and Accessory Boon Stones.

They can be gathered by running Dungeons (which is also a great way to level up fast), or you can buy them from the in-game shop from the General Offers section. Once you have Boon Stones, you can use them to enhance gear.

Keep in mind that it's safe to enhance your gear to level four before risking further enhancement using a Golden Goon Stone. Trying to enhance from a five+ gear will run you the risk of losing your item entirely. Hence, sticking to sticking to the levels of enhancement is probably the best early on.

It is also wise to save your enhancement scrolls and booster items for rare and/or epic equipment that you want to upgrade. Since these pieces of equipment are already powerful in their own right, they can be used long-term.

Don't be rash and spontaneous when looking for equipment to enhance. Take your time, plan, see what fits into your character's class/sub-class, and only then upgrade.

How and why to Dismantle in Odin Valhalla Rising

Dismantle gear to make use of the materials (Image via Kakao Games)

Dismantling is not just about saving space in your inventory, but recycling equipment that can be put to good use later on. Dismantling of equipment can be done from your inventory. Open it, select the item you wish to discard, and click on the "Dismantle" button.

Before you dismantle anything, there are a few pointers to take into consideration. Here's what you need to know:

Prioritize Low-Tier Gear : White and Green items can be acquired in bulk. Dismantle them for materials. Keep Blue and Red items for when you need to craft items needed at level 30 and above.

: White and Green items can be acquired in bulk. Dismantle them for materials. Keep Blue and Red items for when you need to craft items needed at level 30 and above. Always Check the Codex : Before dismantling, register items in the Codex for CP bonuses by equipping them once.

: Before dismantling, register items in the Codex for CP bonuses by equipping them once. Run Dungeons and do Daily Quests : If you need a lot of materials, run Dungeons and do Daily Quests to get items to dismantle.

: If you need a lot of materials, run Dungeons and do Daily Quests to get items to dismantle. Save Enhanced Gear: Enhanced gear will yield better materials, but don't dismantle them until you absolutely need to.

Everything you need to know about Crafting in Odin Valhalla Rising

Craft powerful items to gain the edge (Image via Kakao Games)

Crafting goes hand in hand with dismantling hugely. Instead of having to gather materials, you can simply dismantle gear to obtain them. However, some materials will have to be collected, so be prepared for the grind. Coming to the rarities, there are five in total:

Common (Gray)

Uncommon (Green)

Rare (Blue)

Epic (Purple)

Legendary (Gold)

The key to being successful when it comes to crafting in Odin Valhalla Rising is not to rush the process. Only craft when there's a chance for "great success," or when you need to craft items for your character. Other than this, reserve materials for late-game items.

Understanding Progression in Odin Valhalla Rising

As with any MMORPG, you'll use a weapon until it becomes too weak for your level. When this happens, you can either choose to enhance it or craft a more powerful weapon that will serve your needs. Of course, this is an ever-evolving process, and not a race for you to compete in. At times, lower-tier weapons can prove to be more beneficial than higher-tier ones.

