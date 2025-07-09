Once Human: Beastmaster class guide

The Beastmaster is one of the three classes introduced in version 2.0 for Once Human. It lets you tame and command various animals you capture using the Beast Whistle. It is arguably the most fun class in the game, especially for those who love to go on solo adventures.

Ad

This guide will teach you all you need to know about the Beastmaster class.

All Beastmaster abilities, special items, and formulas in Once Human

Beastmaster class in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

Classes are added as an improvement over the Memetic Specialization in Once Human, but for now, they both exist together. Each class brings something unique, and for Beastmaster, it’s the ability to communicate and get the most out of animals.

Ad

Trending

The ability to tame animals in Once Human is at Level 4 in the Logistics section, but for Beastmaster, these are unlocked as soon as they set up the Territory Terminal. The option to choose a class will be available as soon as you complete the tutorial and talk to Miss Memory for the first time.

Choosing this class will give you an option to select a starting beast partner and a bunch of exclusive formulas.

Ad

Beastmaster abilities

Unfortunately, you can't pet your companions (Image via Starry Studio)

Now that you have an idea of what the class has to offer, let’s find out what will be different once you become a Beastmaster.

Ad

Beast Partner

The whistle you received can be used to summon your beast anywhere. You’ll be able to command your companion to fight, gather, or mine, depending on the type you choose. If you plan on switching to another companion, you can do so back at your territory.

However, as you level up and progress your base, you’ll be able to craft two more whistles. This will allow you to take three different companions, which is much better than swapping each time you need someone specific.

Ad

Beast Whisperer

One of the biggest advantages of being a Beastmaster is that animals will not run away when approached. This makes hunting easy, and if you are looking for specific traits while breeding, you can do so without the need to spend time capturing the animal.

As a bonus, you will gain the ability to understand the animals. Currently, this feature is for entertainment purposes. When an animal thinks something, you’ll see a pop-up box on the screen.

Ad

Breeding Expert

The traits mentioned above are useful if you plan on building a ranch. Knowing a good trait in an animal beforehand saves you the time of hunting random animals. Once captured, you can breed animals with a certain trait for a chance to gain a rare outcome.

Wilderness Master

Just as you equip yourself with the best armor, your companies can also wear certain pieces of equipment crafted using the supply workbench. Once equipped, they can enhance their combat, gathering, production, and growth abilities.

Ad

Special starting items

Evey Beastmaster gets a free companion choice (Image via Starry Studio)

These are exclusive items granted to every Beastmaster. They allow you to perform various actions that can improve your overall gameplay experience. Here’s everything you’ll receive after selecting the class:

Ad

Starting Beast Partner

The Beastmaster class provides you with a starting beast partner. You can pick between

Pongo (Boar): The Boar will gather resources from your surroundings, including rare items. However, don’t expect it to help out much during combat.

The Boar will gather resources from your surroundings, including rare items. However, don’t expect it to help out much during combat. Misha (Bear): The Bear will act as a tank during fights by taking aggression, while also helping you farm minerals without a pickaxe.

The Bear will act as a tank during fights by taking aggression, while also helping you farm minerals without a pickaxe. Shiro (Wolf): The Wolf is a hunting and DPS unit that starts weak but can become a lot stronger with time.

Ad

Red Beast Whistle

Your beasts can be linked to a Beast Whistle, and one will be made available after you select the class. To link a beast, be in your territory. Spawn your beast by selecting it from your inventory. Once done, use the whistle to summon it anywhere on the map.

Exclusive formulas

Beastmaster exclusive formulas can be crafted using a Supply Bench (Image via Starry Studio)

Formulas will unlock certain equipment that you can craft for your companions. These will provide some additional effect to their existing abilities.

Ad

Beast Whistle

This formula allows you to craft three types of Beast Whistles. Each whistle can be linked to an animal, meaning you can have up to three beasts under your command while exploring the map. The only restriction is that you can’t link animals more than 10 levels above

Mutagen

The Mutagen will allow you to modify the traits of certain animals. You can currently craft a Firetrap Mutagen that grants the Fireborn trait to certain beasts. This will convert 25% of their attack into Balze damage. More Mutagens are expected in future updates.

Ad

Animal Gear

You’ll also unlock special animal gear, which can be equipped on companions to boost their stats.

They can be crafted using a supply workbench and include

Metal Claw: Allows the beast to gather all forms of minerals.

Allows the beast to gather all forms of minerals. Beast Carapace: Reduces the damage received by a beast.

Reduces the damage received by a beast. Smart Helmet: Grants you XP when your beast defeats an enemy.

Grants you XP when your beast defeats an enemy. Animal Backpack: Significantly increase the weight you can carry.

Significantly increase the weight you can carry. Portable Medkit: Your beast will slowly recover HP when out of combat.

Your beast will slowly recover HP when out of combat. Metal Dental Set: Increase the combat strength of the beast.

Ad

Animal Ranching

This ability directly unlocks the animal Capture, Taming, and Breeding feature in Memetics. Other classes will need to spend Cipher to unlock the ability, and even after that, they will not have access to as advanced companies as a Beastmaster.

All of the abilities and gear combined will help you gather resources very quickly. As for combat, the new Dream Zones can pose a challenge to your beasts, so we recommend going for the bear to take the hits. If you want the wolf, make sure to craft the Beast Carapace.

Ad

Read more articles for Once Human here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More