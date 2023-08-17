Palia: All crafters unlock guide

Crafters are important aspects that players should be acquainted with during their time in the new simulator game, Palia. They have different in-game utilities, such as sawmills and smelters, and are important to the gameplay progression. Players must note that there's a limit to how many crafters they can have at a given time. This can be increased by purchasing Crafting Licenses.

There are over 10 crafters available to players in Palia at the time of writing. The game is currently in its open beta phase, which began on August 10, 2023. It is being developed by Singularity 6, comprising of ex-Riot Games leads.

So what are these crafters, and how can players unlock them in Palia?

Unlocking crafters in Palia

The first crafter that players will get in the game is the Worktable which is obtained from the Welcome to Palia main quest. They can make various tools, decor, and other crafters.

The other crafters and their unlock requirements in Palia are as follows:

Campfire - From the tutorial space

Standard Stove - Requires Cooking Level 2 and then has to be bought from Reth

Prep Station - Requires Cooking Level 2 and then has to be bought from Reth

Mixing Station - Requires Cooking Level 3 and then has to be bought from Reth

Standard Oven - Requires Cooking Level 4 and then has to be bought from Reth

Worm Farm - Requires Fishing Level 4 and then has to be bought from Einar

Glow Worm Farm - Requires Fishing Level 4 and then has to be bought from Einar

Basic Sawmill - Requires Foraging Level 2 and then has to be bought from Ashura

Heavy Sawmill - Rquires Foraging Level 5 and then has to be bought from Ashura

Glass Furnace - Needs to be bought from Tish and costs 100 Gold

Fabric loom - Requires Furnishing Level 2 and then has to be bought from Tish

Modification Bench - Requires Furnishing Level 4 and then has to be bought from Tish

Seed Collector - Requires Gardening Level 2 and then has to be bought from Badruu

Preserves Jar - Requires Gardening Level 8 and then has to be bought from Badruu

Basic Smelter - Requires Mining Level 2 and then has to be bought from Hodari

Repair Station - Requires Mining Level 5 and then has to be bought from Hodari

Heavy Smelter - Requires Mining Level 5 and then has to be bought from Hodari

To increase the number of crafters they can build on their lot, players will need to purchase a Crafting License from the City Hall Store. Each increases the limit by one. The first Crafting License costs 500 Gold, with the latter ones priced subsequently higher. The current limit of these unique licenses is 30.