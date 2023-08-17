Palia: All crafters unlock guide

Crafters are important aspects that players should be acquainted with during their time in the new simulator game, Palia. They have different in-game utilities, such as sawmills and smelters, and are important to the gameplay progression. Players must note that there's a limit to how many crafters they can have at a given time. This can be increased by purchasing Crafting Licenses.
There are over 10 crafters available to players in Palia at the time of writing. The game is currently in its open beta phase, which began on August 10, 2023. It is being developed by Singularity 6, comprising of ex-Riot Games leads.
So what are these crafters, and how can players unlock them in Palia?
Unlocking crafters in Palia
The first crafter that players will get in the game is the Worktable which is obtained from the Welcome to Palia main quest. They can make various tools, decor, and other crafters.
The other crafters and their unlock requirements in Palia are as follows:
- Campfire - From the tutorial space
- Standard Stove - Requires Cooking Level 2 and then has to be bought from Reth
- Prep Station - Requires Cooking Level 2 and then has to be bought from Reth
- Mixing Station - Requires Cooking Level 3 and then has to be bought from Reth
- Standard Oven - Requires Cooking Level 4 and then has to be bought from Reth
- Worm Farm - Requires Fishing Level 4 and then has to be bought from Einar
- Glow Worm Farm - Requires Fishing Level 4 and then has to be bought from Einar
- Basic Sawmill - Requires Foraging Level 2 and then has to be bought from Ashura
- Heavy Sawmill - Rquires Foraging Level 5 and then has to be bought from Ashura
- Glass Furnace - Needs to be bought from Tish and costs 100 Gold
- Fabric loom - Requires Furnishing Level 2 and then has to be bought from Tish
- Modification Bench - Requires Furnishing Level 4 and then has to be bought from Tish
- Seed Collector - Requires Gardening Level 2 and then has to be bought from Badruu
- Preserves Jar - Requires Gardening Level 8 and then has to be bought from Badruu
- Basic Smelter - Requires Mining Level 2 and then has to be bought from Hodari
- Repair Station - Requires Mining Level 5 and then has to be bought from Hodari
- Heavy Smelter - Requires Mining Level 5 and then has to be bought from Hodari
To increase the number of crafters they can build on their lot, players will need to purchase a Crafting License from the City Hall Store. Each increases the limit by one. The first Crafting License costs 500 Gold, with the latter ones priced subsequently higher. The current limit of these unique licenses is 30.