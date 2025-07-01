Palworld: Bellanoir raid boss guide

Bellanoir was the first raid boss introduced in Palworld. At the time, it was one of the toughest bosses in the game, and it will still feel like that if you don’t have appropriate gear. Even after you defeat her, there are two more variants of Bellanoir you can summon and fight, each being more challenging than the last.

This guide will show you how to summon Bellanoir and defeat her, and provide you with a few tips that may be useful during the fight.

How to summon Bellanoir in Palworld

Even base Bellanoir fight in Palworld can be challenging (Image via Pocketpair)

Raid bosses in Palworld cannot be found roaming in the wild or inside a dungeon. They need to be summoned at the Summoning Altar, so make sure you have one in one of your bases. If you don’t have it unlocked, it can be found in the ancient technology tree at level 32.

This also means you need to be at least level 32 to fight Bellanoir. The altar is a one-time use device and will be destroyed after being used to spawn a raid boss. But it’s very cheap to build and only requires 100 stones and 20 Paldium Fragments.

Bring all the Fragments to workbench and complete making the Slab (Image via Pocketpair)

Once you have the altar set up, you’ll need Bellanoir's Slab to summon the boss. This slab isn’t premade and requires four Bellanoir's Slab Fragments. These can be found inside dungeon chests after defeating the boss and are quite common. Once you have your fragments, craft the slab and spawn the raid boss at the altar.

During your hunt for Slab Fragments, you’ll also come across Bellanoir Libero's Slab Fragments. This is used to summon the second variant of the raid boss. Bellanoir Libero boasts higher damage and a health pool of 450K.

Upon defeat, the Bellanoir Libero drops Slab Fragments for the third boss variant, known as Libero (Ultra). This one will be a real challenge, even at max level. With a health pool of over 900K, it is one of the hardest boss fights you’ll encounter in the game.

Bellanoir raid boss mechanics

Bellanoir's Nightmare Ray (Image via Pocketpair)

Bellanoir is a level 30 raid boss in Palworld with a health pool of almost 300K. Once summoned, you’ll have 10 minutes to defeat her. The flight is not going to be easy, especially if you just unlocked the Summoning Altar.

Bellanoir attack patterns and tips to avoid them:

Spirit Flame: Three tracking fireballs will target you for a short duration. Keep moving and let them dissipate in the air.

Three tracking fireballs will target you for a short duration. Keep moving and let them dissipate in the air. Nightmare Ball: Bellanoir turns upside down and throws a giant ball of darkness at you. Simply dodge to avoid being hit.

Bellanoir turns upside down and throws a giant ball of darkness at you. Simply dodge to avoid being hit. Apocalypse Tornado: Multiple tornadoes form out of dark patches on the ground. There is a visual cue, so move away from the area; the tornadoes do not track you.

Multiple tornadoes form out of dark patches on the ground. There is a visual cue, so move away from the area; the tornadoes do not track you. Umbral Surge: Multiple projectiles spread outwards from Bellanoir. Keep your distance as the projectile creates gaps between them the further they travel.

Multiple projectiles spread outwards from Bellanoir. Keep your distance as the projectile creates gaps between them the further they travel. Shadow Burst: An AoE darkness attack in a small area around Bellanoir. Try not to get too close to her.

An AoE darkness attack in a small area around Bellanoir. Try not to get too close to her. Dark Arrow: Fires multiple projectiles in succession. Dodge to move out of the impact area.

Fires multiple projectiles in succession. Dodge to move out of the impact area. Nightmare Ray: Fires a concentrated beam of darkness. It is the most powerful attack in her kit, which also tracks your movement. Take cover or use a fast pal to outrun the laser.

It is possible that regular Bellanoir may not perform all of the mentioned attacks, especially if you manage to defeat her quickly. The other two, however, will be even more challenging and have a better possibility of throwing everything at you. Most of the attacks can be avoided if you fight while riding a Pal.

Don’t waste time trying to capture her on low health, as raid bosses cannot be captured. After defeating her, you receive a dark egg, which you can incubate to acquire a smaller version of Bellanoir as your Pal.

How to defeat Bellanoir

Use Chillet during Bellanoir fight in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

To defeat Bellanoir, you’ll need a lot of Dragon-type Pals. Jetragons would be the first choice, but other Pals in a similar category can also work. Chillet can convert all your damage into Dragon-type while riding and also serve as a way to move out of the attack zones.

For weapons, you’ll want to take the rocket launcher. With all your damage being converted to Dragon by Chillet, the rocket launcher will be an effective weapon to help you defeat the boss much faster.

