Palworld player criticizes Summoning Altar restriction in update 0.2.0.6

The latest update to Palworld, version 0.2.0.6, has brought a wave of new features to the monster-collecting RPG. Players can now take part in Raid boss battles, take direct control of their Pals in base with the monitoring stand, and enjoy the mercy passives which can be crucial while capturing rare or lucky Pals. However, one particular aspect of the update has sparked criticism from a portion of the Palworld community - the Summoning Altar.

While the idea of battling a raid boss for a rare egg is thrilling, the restriction around the Altar itself had some players scratching their heads. Taking to Reddit, u/SecretAd6239 said:

"Requiring 100 stone & 20 paldium, the altar is required to be built in a base. Here is where the problem can arise. While this is less of an issue for those who are sticking to only 1 or 2 bases, for many of us who are planning on or already managing 3 bases, the requirement that the summoning altar be built within a base feels like a restriction."

The Altar, the key to summoning the raid boss, needs to be built within a base. This might not be a big deal for players with just one or two bases, but for those who manage (or plan to manage) multiple bases, the restriction feels unnecessary and limits strategic options.

They argue that it can be difficult to find space for the Altar in an existing base, especially for players who already have two or three bases. Some players don't want to wreck their base during a fight, and others don't want to dedicate a whole base to raiding.

User u/PresidentAshenHeart commented on the original post proposing alternative solutions to the existing system:

"They should have made it so your Summoning Alter transports you and your Pals to a separate, instanced arena."

Palworld community on the Summoning Altar (Image via Reddit)

The same user further went on to say that Pocketpair could also have just made custom arenas for the bosses, in a "trippy purple/blue void". This would alleviate most of the complaints about the Summoning Altar, bypassing both restrictions to have it in a base and spend resources to build it every time.

While many users agree that increasing the number of bases should help with this as well, some have a different way of thinking. User u/cptjimmy42 thinks that with the new Ore Mining Site in Palworld, the need to have "double mining bases" can be brought down to one, thereby leaving one base for the Raid boss fight.

User ideas on the Ore Mining Site in Palworld (Image via Reddit)

User u/GodofsomeWorld has come up with a justification for the devs implementing the existing feature. They seem to think that a major reason behind having the Palworld Raids function this way is because the trailer videos showed multiple Pals being used to defeat Bellanoir.

As a solo player, the only way to have multiple Pals would be to use the Pals from your base (without using mods, that is). The user goes on to explain:

"Think about it, in the picture it shows you (and multiple pals) fighting the boss. The only non-legit way to do so is through mods or bugs."

Reddit Palworld community reaction (Image via Reddit)

What solution do Palworld players have for the Summoning Altar restriction?

A "Pseudo-base" seems to be another idea that is making rounds in the Palworld Reddit community, which would only allow you to have Pals like a base, but will not have any of the buildings, other than defensive structures.

The post also suggests the Altar having some kind of an HP bar, where it can be repaired if it is not completely destroyed during a fight. This idea also coincides with u/SecretAd6239's proposed solutions, which they went on to say:

"An easy solution would be to have the summoning altar act as sort of a pseudo-base upon building it but more like an arena. Instead of being able to build things within, a prompt would come up, allowing us to place multiple pals into an arena area before the battle. Which (as far as I'm concerned) covers the only major advantage of having the fight within a base."

Other than that, increasing the number of bases to accommodate this new feature seems to be the consensus, as it would mean that Palworld players can keep their existing bases as they are, and focus on a new base strictly dedicated to the boss fight.