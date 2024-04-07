How to make an Ore Mining Site in Palworld

With the introduction of the Ore Mining Site in Palworld, you can now have a non-stop supply of this resource in your inventory. As a result, the days of building an Ore-mining base and traveling back and forth to your main base to transfer the Ore are long gone.

The importance of Ore in this game is immense as you need this resource to craft Ingots, which are indispensable for crafting a lot of the high-level gear and weapons in Palworld.

You will not feel the need for this resource in the early phase of the game. However, if you do not keep a study supply of the same up and running, you will feel the growing demand for Ore while leveling up your character. When you inch closer to the end of your Palworld journey, some items will ask for more than 100 Ingots in their crafting recipes. So, it is imperative to learn how to make the Ore Mining Site in Palworld.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to get the Ore Mining Site in Palworld, including you to unlock the recipe and the materials you need to build it in your base.

How to unlock the Ore Mining Site in Palworld

Ore Mining Site (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

Like most of the technology in this game, you will need to visit the Technology tab to unlock the recipe of the Ore Mining Site in Palworld. There are two variants of the Ore Mining Site – the regular Ore Mining Site and a bigger Ore Mining Site II. Of these, the latter can accommodate three Pals with Mining Work Suitability to yield Ore more quickly.

You can unlock the regular Ore Mining Site in Palworld once you reach level 15. You can find it in the Ancient Technology section and unlock the recipe of this structure using two Ancient Technology Points. On the other hand, the bigger Ore Mining Site II requires you to reach level 31 and asks for three Ancient Technology Points to be craftable.

How to build the Ore Mining Site in Palworld

Expand Tweet

Building an Ore Mining Site in Palworld requires you to be present in your base with the resources mentioned in the recipe. If you want to build the basic Ore Mining Site, you will need the following resources:

50 Stone

25 Ingots

20 Paldium Fragments

Building the larger Ore Mining Site II will require the following resources:

100 Stone

50 Ingots

40 Paldium Fragments

To learn more about the game, consider going through our other Palworld articles:

How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld || How to get Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld || All new items and abilities added in version 0.2.0.6 of Palworld || How to get Bellanoir Slab in Palworld || How to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld || Best Pals to pair Mercy Hit Passive Skill within Palworld || How to build the Summoning Altar in Palworld || Bellanoir Libero: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more in Palworld || How to defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld Raids