Path of Exile 2: How to get all 8 Ascendancy Points

Ascendancy classes in Path of Exile 2 brings a whole new direction to your build and can add a lot of utility and damage. Builds are often created around these classes. While not every Ascendancy is available since the game is in early access, the full release will see every character with three different options to choose from.

Ad

Each Ascendancy brings many unique passives, but not everything can be allotted on a build. You are limited to eight Ascendancy Points and will have to choose the passives that compliment the build.

Acquiring these points can be a confusing, especially for the later half. This article aims to help you acquire all eight points.

How to get all Ascendancy Points in Path of Exile 2

Djinn Barya (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

There are two ways to acquire Ascendancy Points, the Trial of the Sekhemas and the Trial of Chaos. Getting the first four points will feel like a walk in the park. They are part of the early campaign itself, acquired during Acts 2 and 3.

Ad

Trending

The game gets you started by giving a small side quest for the first four points. Your first visit to the Trial of the Sekhemas will come after defeating Balbala, the Traitor, in Traitor's Passage to obtain Djinn Barya. After completing the trail, you’ll get two points.

Inscribed Ultimatum (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

To enter the Trial of Chaos, defeat Xyclucian, the Chimera, in Chimeral Wetlands and obtain an Inscribed Ultimatum. Completing this trial will give you the next two points, making a total of four.

Ad

The final four points can be acquired from any of the trial, but requires higher level of Djinn Barya and Inscribed Ultimatum. For sixth points, you need a Level 60+ Djinn Barya or Level 75+ Inscribed Ultimatum.

For the last two points, you’ll need to complete a Trial of the Sekhemas with Level 75+ Djinn Barya, or defeat the Trialmaster in the Trial of Chaos using Level 75+ Inscribed Ultimatum.

Note: Djinn Barya and Inscribed Ultimatum will inform you if you can acquire Ascendancy Points from

Ad

Here’s a quick recap of points and requirements:

Trails Ascendancy points Requirements Trial of the Sekhemas (Act 2) 2 Obtain Djinn Barya after defeating Balbala, the Traitor Trial of Chaos (Act 3) 2 Obtain an Inscribed Ultimatum after defeating Xyclucian, the Chimera Trial of the Sekhemas

or

Trial of Chaos 2 Level 60+ Djinn Barya, or Level 75+ Inscribed Ultimatum Trial of the Sekhemas

or

Trial of Chaos 2 Level 75+ Djinn Barya, or defeat the Trialmaster in the Trial of Chaos after using Level 75+ Inscribed Ultimatum

Ad

Ascendancy Trials in Path of Exile 2 explained

Trial of Chaos altar (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Trial of the Sekhemas: If you’ve played PoE 1 during the Sanctum League, you’ll probably recognize everything. Trial of the Sekhemas is basically The Forbidden Sanctum where your Honor is what matters the most.

Ad

While in the trial, enemies hitting you will decrease your Honor and once it reached zero, your character will die. This happens regardless of how much life is left. Best way to survive is to keep a distance in most situations.

Trial of Chaos: The Trial of Chaos is a rougelike mechanic where you’ll be afflicted with certain modifiers in each room. These modifiers stack with each other, making rooms significantly harder than previous ones.

Ad

While it contains a set modifier, the choices are RNG and a few bad rolls can become the difference between the easiest and some of the hardest content you’ll do in Path of Exile 2.

Check out more on Path of Exile 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More