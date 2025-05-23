How to get Tangletongue in Path of Exile 2, and its unique effects

Tangletongue is one of the most popular unique items in Path of Exile 2, added with patch 0.2.0. This unique spear was one of the most used weapons with the Lightning Spear Amazon build. One of the reasons for its popularity was its stats, which granted a massive increase in critical hit chance, along with its unique ability.

Despite being an effective weapon used throughout the endgame, the Tangletongue is a random drop. This article will explore how you can acquire this item and leverage its unique ability effects effectively.

How to get Tangletongue in Path of Exile 2

Tangletongue stats in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Tangletongue was added as a random drop, meaning the weapon cannot be target-farmed. It is a level 81 item that requires a minimum character level of 26 to equip, along with 20 Strength and 48 Dexterity requirements.

Since it can’t be target-farmed, increasing the Item Rarity bonus will also increase the drop chance for this weapon. If you’re feeling lucky, use Orb of Chance to eliminate the process of farming.

Changing the weapon actually works more effectively, as there are only 9 outcomes for unique spears. This may save you time, and is also the best way to acquire this weapon in the SSF League.

But if you want the fastest method of acquiring this weapon, simply buy it from the PoE 2 trade website. Corrupted Tangletongue are going as low as 1 Exalted Orb, so check the stats you like and grab the spear early on.

As mentioned before, the weapon is used even in the endgame builds. It doesn’t have the highest Critical Chance or best modifiers, but it does have a few powerful ones that skyrocket the damage. Forks Critical Hits and x% of Skill Mana Costs Converted to Life Costs are notable modifiers in Tangletongue.

Path of Exile 2 Tangletongue unique effects explained

Tangletongue is a good choice for Lightning Spear build (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Tangletongue’s unique effect is mentioned as Forks Critical Hits. Fork is one of the effects in PoE 2 that enables a projectile to hit other enemies. This effect does not Pierce, but splits into two to hit other enemies in the vicinity.

However, in this case, the ability 'forks' the Critical Hits themselves. This means your spear skill will not fork towards enemies, instead, the Critical Hit will hit them twice, dealing double damage.

The benefit is that Lightning Spear Amazon is already built around dealing Critical Hits as much as possible. Along with that, you also have Power Charges, which empowers Lightning Spear and splits the projectile into multiple parts

Hitting a Forked Critical on a split projectile will allow them to deal double the damage. This is the general idea behind the build, with several other support skills and passives working behind the scenes.

