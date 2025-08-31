Path of Exile 2: Where to find the Well of Souls?

If you want to make use of the new crafting options in Path of Exile 2 related to the Abyssal League, you must unlock the Well of Souls. This is a new area found in Act 2. Since Abyssal items can be crafted quite early on, it's highly recommended you unlock this as soon as you obtain A Theft of Ivory quest (midway through Act 2).

If you're playing through this point in the campaign, or already passed it and still don't have access to the Well of Souls in PoE2, follow this guide.

Path of Exile 2 Well of Souls location: How to access The Lightless Passage

To get to the Well of Souls in Path of Exile 2, you have to cut a path through the Lightless Passage, a new area. This is accessible from Mastodon Badlands, the area you where you hitch your caravan to get the Mastodon Tusks item.

While the main quest itself points you towards the Bone Pits, you should search the Mastodon Badlands area thoroughly. As a bonus for full-clearing this area, there's a unique effigy you can click on (next to a Checkpoint) to get a Uncut Support Gem II.

In my experience, the Lightless Passage tends to spawn towards the south-western corner of the map. The direction can change, but it's always a downward slope next to an arch of tusks.

Well of Souls entrance from Lightless Passage (Image via GGG)

This dungeon itself can take a few minutes to complete, as it will have numerous monster packs, multiple Rare monsters (with one guaranteed Rare near a giant hole into the abyss that you can't enter). In any case, you can run past the Rares, since you don't need to clear this area to reach the Well of Souls.

Once you've unlocked the Well of Souls in Path of Exile 2 with a character, you can travel to it anytime from the world map through a new icon towards the right.

Path of Exile 2: How to reveal Desecrated Modifiers in the Well of Souls

He speaks in Shadow Wizard Money Gang (Image via GGG)

After you visit the Well of Souls for the first time in a Path of Exile 2 League, The Hooded One will appear and talk to the Lurking Creature so you can understand its cursed speech. Afterwards, you can click the button on the abyss to select a Desecreated Rare item, and place it in the frame to select a Desecrated Modifier.

Rare (golden) gear in Path of Exile 2 can be Desecrated by using the Preserved Bone items that drop from the Abyssal Troves once you clear an Abyss.

Preserved Collarbone: Used on Amulets, Rings, and Belts

Preserved Cranium: Used on Jewels

Preserved Jawbone: Used on Weapons and Quivers

Preserved Rib: Used on Armor

Preserved Vertebrae: Used on Waystones

Note that Desecrated Items cannot be further modified by most crafting currencies, somewhat similar to Corrupted Items. However, it does let you pick one of three modifiers of your choice - so to give your gear a final finishing touch, bring it to the Well of Souls in Path of Exile 2.

