Path of Exile 3.27 Assassin rework: What's changing?

The Assassin in Path of Exile is getting a complete rework with the Path of Exile patch 3.27. It is one of the Ascendancies for the Shadow class that hasn’t received any changes since September 2019. However, the Keepers of the Flame update will replace most of the existing passive nodes with new ones that provide different or more potent effects.

Ad

The passive nodes that remain the same are also getting balance changes aimed at improving their usability. A quick look at the changes suggests that one of the least popular Ascendancies may finally become a DPS powerhouse in Path of Exile's Keepers patch 3.27.

Path of Exile 3.27: Assassin rework explained

Poison Assassin may become a meta build in Path of Exile 3.27 (Image via GGG)

On paper, the changes to the Ascendancy significantly improve the DPS potential of the Assassin. The Assassination Style Notable seems an easy way to get massive Critical Hit Chance and Damage Bonus. Pairing that with Toxic Delivery, your poison procs can deal a large amount of Damage, which the enemy shields won’t be able to prevent.

Ad

Trending

Amidst the changes, there are also multiple survival-related skills. Some of them are Shadowed Blood, which provides life recoup for Physical Damage. Opportunistic provides a flat 35% damage reduction if two or more rare/unique monsters are nearby. Fighting the Uber elders should be a little easier for Assassin in Path of Exile patch 2.27.

Multiple Ascendancy Notables will be replaced with new ones (Image via GGG)

Here are all the changes to the Assassin Ascendancy passives:

Ad

The Deadly Infusion , Ambush and Assassinate , and Noxious Strike Notable Ascendancy Passive Skills have all been removed.

, , and Notable Ascendancy Passive Skills have all been removed. The Mistwalker Notable Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants 100% increased Elusive Effect (previously 50%).

Notable Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants 100% increased Effect (previously 50%). The Unstable Infusion Notable Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants a 30% chance to gain a Power Charge on Non-Critical Strike (previously 20%) and a 15% chance to gain a Power Charge on Critical Strike (previously 10%).

Notable Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants a 30% chance to gain a Power Charge on Non-Critical Strike (previously 20%) and a 15% chance to gain a Power Charge on Critical Strike (previously 10%). The Toxic Delivery Notable Ascendancy Passive Skill has Poison you inflict with Critical Strikes deals 20% more Damage (previously 25%), and no longer grants +0.5% to Critical Strike Chance per Poison affecting Enemy, up to +2.0%. It now grants 5% increased Poison Duration for each Poison you have inflicted recently (last four seconds), up to a maximum of 100%, and recovers 0.5% of Life per Poison affecting Enemies you kill.

Notable Ascendancy Passive Skill has Poison you inflict with Critical Strikes deals 20% more Damage (previously 25%), and no longer grants +0.5% to Critical Strike Chance per Poison affecting Enemy, up to +2.0%. It now grants 5% increased Poison Duration for each Poison you have inflicted recently (last four seconds), up to a maximum of 100%, and recovers 0.5% of Life per Poison affecting Enemies you kill. Added a new Notable called Infused Toxins behind Toxic Delivery, which grants All Damage from Hits can Poison.

behind Toxic Delivery, which grants All Damage from Hits can Poison. Added a new Notable called Assassination Style , which allows you to choose one of the following two Notables: Knife in the Back or For the Jugular .

, which allows you to choose one of the following two Notables: or . Knife in the Back grants 100% more Critical Strike Chance against Enemies that are not on Low Life, +100% to Critical Strike Multiplier against Enemies that are on Low Life, and Critical Strikes have Culling Strike .

. For the Jugular grants 100% more Critical Strike Chance against Enemies that are on Low Life, +100% to Critical Strike Multiplier against Enemies that are not on Low Life, and Critical Strikes have Culling Strike.

Opportunistic is now a Notable behind Assassination Style and grants 35% less Damage taken while there are at least two Rare or Unique Enemies nearby (previously 20% reduced Damage taken).

is now a Notable behind Assassination Style and grants 35% less Damage taken while there are at least two Rare or Unique Enemies nearby (previously 20% reduced Damage taken). Following Unstable Infusion is a new Notable called Deathmarked , which grants Trigger Level 30 Assassin's Mark on Attack Critical Strike against a Rare or Unique Enemy, and you have no Marked Enemy, Mark Skills Cost no Mana, and Marked Enemy cannot Evade Attacks.

, which grants Trigger Level 30 Assassin's Mark on Attack Critical Strike against a Rare or Unique Enemy, and you have no Marked Enemy, Mark Skills Cost no Mana, and Marked Enemy cannot Evade Attacks. Following Unstable Infusion is a new Notable called Mystical Infusion , which grants Base Spell Critical Strike Chance of Spells equal to that of the Main Hand Weapon.

, which grants Base Spell Critical Strike Chance of Spells equal to that of the Main Hand Weapon. Added a new Notable called Shadowed Blood, which grants 40% of Physical Damage taken Recouped as Life and Unaffected by Damaging Ailments.

Ad

There are also ten Bloodline Ascendancies coming with the Path of Exile Keepers of the Flame update, some of which are bound to have good synergy with the Assassin. Overall, the changes look solid, and there’s a good chance that many will pick up Shadow following some nerfs to Trickster within the same update.

Check out other MMO guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More