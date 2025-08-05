Path of Exile: Best Uniques to Disenchant for Dust farming

Path of Exile’s Secrets of the Atlas expansion added Kingsmarch as a core part of the game, opening up new ways of crafting gear and earning currency. Various NPCs provide different services, including gear Disenchantment. This process grants Thaumaturgic Dust, a currency used in the Recombinator for crafting gear or as a shipping resource.

The amount of Dust is determined by the rarity of an item and corruption, along with the quality, tier, and number of modifiers, including Unique items. Let’s find out which ones are the best for Thaumaturgic Dust.

Path of Exile Disenchantment guide

Disenchantment window (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Disenchanting requires you to have a worker with that particular skill. The higher their level, the faster the process will be. Additionally, you can allot up to six workers at once. If you don’t have one, visit Raulf, the Recruiter in Kingsmarch.

To start the process, visit Rog and drop the items inside the Disenchantment window. Assigning workers will reveal how much time it will take. Note that only one item can be converted into Thaumaturgic Dust at a time, while others will automatically be added to a queue.

Sometimes, even after putting the items in the window, the timer won’t start. In such cases, check if the workers assigned have the required skills, and if there is gold inside the treasury for town management. If not, deposit some to Johan, the King's Hand.

Unique items provide the best Thaumaturgic Dust value (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

As mentioned previously, not all Uniques are the same, and some provide better returns than others. Unique rings and amulets offer the best returns when it comes to the early game. Here are the best Uniques to Disenchant for maximum profit:

Unique item Thaumaturgic Dust Price Eye of Innocence 18,900 1 Chaos Bloodgrip 17,300 1 Chaos Snakepit 37,820 4 Chaos The Hungry Loop 30,740 5 Chaos Gloomfang 37,820 7 Chaos

Note here that Thaumaturgic Dust is valued at level 84 and that increases with item quality; additionally, the price for individual items can vary.

Increasing the quality of a Unique item will also add a better return in the amount of Thaumaturgic Dust. As you reach better maps, you’ll get better items, but do remember to check their raw price on the market before Disenchanting.

Thaumaturgic Dust farming in T16 maps

Atlas passive for Thaumaturgic Dust farming (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Apart from Disenchanting items, Thaumaturgic Dust can also be acquired by investing in the Refiner’s Bargain passive on the Atlas tree. This node converts Crystallised Lifeforce into a random crop at 300% value and Sulphite into a random ore at 15% value.

That said, the final effect of this passive is what you need to concern yourself with. While active, monsters on the map have a 5% chance to convert equipment items into Thaumaturgic Dust. The percentage may seem low, but each high-tier map can yield over 100,000 Dust.

While profitable, the only issue with this method is that it’s only available after completing the campaign. The passive node is at a distance from the starting node and requires a little investment into the Atlas tree.

