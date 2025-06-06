Path of Exile Secrets of the Atlas patch notes (patch 3.26)

Path of Exile is finally getting a new Challenge League and a full-blown Atlas expansion after almost a year in Settlers of Kalguur purgatory. The new patch 3.26 already has full-fledged patch notes with some parts still being added or revamped, given the sheer amount of new and revamped content being poured into the game in an instant.

The Secrets of the Atlas is centered around freeing Zana from the corrupting clutches of the Atlas of Worlds, which is a culmination of the overarching storyline of the same name. Mercenaries of Trarthus, on the other hand, are a separate league mechanic that revolves around hiring, fighting, and recruiting Mercenaries from a faraway land.

This patch note has a mix of everything, from new mapping content to shiny loot, revamped Atlas mechanics, new core strategies from 3.25, reworked ascendancies, rebalanced skills, and much more.

Everything coming to Path of Exile: Secrets of the Atlas and Mercenaries of Trarthus (Patch 3.26)

Secrets of the Atlas

Tears into different realities within the Atlas have begun to appear. The Originator of these realities has entangled themselves within the very fabric of the Atlas, and they're now trapped! Track down the source of the tears and uncover the secrets within.

You will meet Eagon, a man of mysterious heritage, trying to discover his origins. In his quest, Eagon has been investigating these distortions of reality, occasionally catching glimpses of a young girl through the rifts — Zana.

In the Atlas, you will encounter Threads of Consciousness, a strange thread-like substance that appears near the tears. By using a powerful gauntlet of his own making,

Eagon is able to create a link to these memory threads and open portals to them. Working with Eagon, you must step through and find Zana, or whatever remains of her.

The areas you are asked to investigate are not your typical Maps; they’re influenced by the Memories of Zana herself and have manifested dangerous threats. Influenced monsters are imbued with Memory Petals; defeat them and absorb their power to unleash it for yourself as a special ability during combat.

As you defeat the boss of each Map along the Thread, you are presented with an Altar that applies a modifier to the remaining Maps in the Thread. These modifiers accumulate as you dive deeper into a memory.

The final Map in each Thread is a true challenge, affected by all of the previous modifiers selected at each Altar, and guarded by a powerful boss. Each of these bosses are familiar, but dreamlike, drawn from Zana's memories and warped by the Atlas into something very different, and terrifying. Defeat these warped memory bosses, and dive deeper into the memory rifts to encounter the most significant of Zana's memories, manifested into three new Pinnacle bosses.

The Mercenaries of Trarthus Challenge League

Path of Exile's Challenge leagues are a great opportunity for a fresh start in a new economy. All of your old characters and items are still present in the Standard and Hardcore leagues, but you're encouraged to join the new leagues, complete challenges, and demonstrate your mastery of Path of Exile!

Path of Exile Veterans have journeyed to Wraeclast from the lawless cities of Trarthus. They're ready to offer their sinister services, but not for free. A Mercenary can be found in each area, each with their own personalities, as well as individual builds, skills, and items.

Upon meeting a Mercenary, as per Trarthan tradition, they will challenge you to a duel to test your strength. Inspect these Mercenaries before the duel to make an informed choice. If you decide to duel them, you may choose a reward for your victory: Hire them, take one of their items, or exile them.

Sometimes you may meet particularly Infamous Trarthan Mercenaries bearing the name of their house. These Mercenaries descend from the four major death-trade families in Trarthus and are the sole source of items with the new Infamous modifiers.

Only one Mercenary can accompany you at a time, but you can have up to three total in your service. Having varied options is useful, as there may be situations where you need specific backup, like a difficult boss fight!

You can replace the items equipped to active Mercenaries, or those in reserve, with ones of your choosing. Mercenaries don't level up like Exiles do, so you should keep an eye out for more powerful Mercenaries as you progress through the Campaign and Endgame.

With Path of Exile patch 3.26.0, there are Standard, Hardcore, and Solo Self-Found variations of the Mercenaries challenge league available. They have the same core mechanics and items. You can create private league versions of these leagues, with mods that make Path of Exile harder.

The new Mercenaries challenge league includes a set of 40 new challenges and 8 new challenges in Ruthless Mercenaries. Earn pieces of the Watcher's Wrath Armour Set when you complete 12, 20, 28, and 36 challenges in Mercenaries, or 2, 4, 6, and 8 challenges in Ruthless Mercenaries. These challenge rewards are only obtainable in this league.

From the 19th challenge onwards and for every third challenge after that, you will receive pieces of the Mercenaries Totem Pole decoration to display in your hideout. The Totem Pole permanently showcases how many of the Mercenaries' challenges you completed during the league.

New content and features

Added a new Intelligence/Dexterity Support Gem, Focused Channelling: Supports channelling spells you cast yourself, significantly empowering the damage of supported skills the longer they are cast, while also increasing their cost the longer they are cast. Cannot modify the skills of minions.

Introduced the Shaper's Exalted Orb to Path of Exile, which adds Shaper influence and a new Shaper modifier to a Rare item.

Introduced the Elder's Exalted Orb to Path of Exile, which adds Elder influence and a new Elder modifier to a Rare item.

Introduced the Orb of Remembrance to Path of Exile, which randomises the number of Memory Strands on a normal equipment item.

Introduced the Orb of Unravelling to Path of Exile, which consumes all Memory Strands on an item to attempt to upgrade the tier of explicit modifiers based on the number Memory Strands consumed.

Introduced the Orb of Intention to Path of Exile, which modifies a Memory Influenced Map, causing items found to have more Memory Strands, but fewer items drop.

Added over 20 new Uniques to Path of Exile, some of which can only be obtained by dueling Mercenaries.

Added 5 new Divination Cards.

You can now pause Path of Exile by opening the menu or any fullscreen interface like the Passive Skill Tree. You will also be paused if any lag is detected, or if you disconnect. Some content, mainly Pinnacle Boss fights, will apply the "Temporal Interference" debuff to you, which prevents Path of Exile from being paused.

The Rogue Harbour can now be accessed through a pin on the World Map after you have travelled there once. Alternatively, you can use the /heist chat command in town and hideout areas.

The maximum number of Players in a single instance of The Rogue Harbour has been halved.

A message is now output to chat whenever the Nameless Seer or a Reflecting Mist spawns randomly in a map.

Guild Officers may now cancel unaccepted invitations to their Guild.

Continued to incrementally improve the sound, art, effects, and environments.

Endgame changes

Players can no longer gain or lose experience in the following areas: Absence of Mercy and Empathy, Absence of Patience and Wisdom, Absence of Symmetry and Harmony, Absence of Value and Meaning, Crux of Nothingness, Eye of the Storm, Polaric Void, Seething Chyme, The Sacred Grove, The Shaper's Realm, and The Maven's Crucible.

Atlas Memories have been removed. Existing items will be deleted upon logging in, and existing Memories on your Atlas have been removed.

Introduced some new Red-tier Kirac Missions that you might recognise from previous Atlas Memories.

Breach Splinters that drop during an encounter are now automatically collected and dropped at your location when the Breach concludes. If you're in a party it will drop multiple stacks that are randomly allocated. You can see a small notification above your character whenever a Breach Splinter is collected, similar to Gold.

Commonly-found Scarabs now drop at higher stack sizes in higher-tier Maps, but are found less often, similar to how common basic Currency stack sizes increase with area level.

Using an Orb of Horizons on an Elder Guardian of Conqueror Map will now also reroll the Guardian or Conqueror to a different one.

Completing a non-Unique Map at a tier lower than it is naturally found no longer grants Map Bonus Objective completion.

Further improved level generation of Blighted Maps so that they fail to open less often (again).

The following Maps have been added back to the Atlas: Acid Caverns, Arid Lake, Arsenal, Bazaar, Canyon, Conservatory, Core, Frozen Cabins, Ghetto, Grave Trough, Iceberg, Ivory Temple, Laboratory, Mineral Pools, Park, Peninsula, Phantasmagoria, Precinct, Shipyard, Sunken City, Primordial Blocks, Tower, Villa, Wasteland, Waste Pool, Waterways, and Wharf.

The following Maps have been removed from the Atlas: Academy, Burial Chambers, Cage, Caldera, Carcass, Cells, Crater, Courthouse, Coves, Desert, Dry Sea, Fields, Fungal Hollow, Gardens, Graveyard, Haunted Mansion, Infested Valley, Lair, Lookout, Marshes, Pit, Port, Relic Chambers, Residence, Spider Lair, Sulphur Vents, and Summit.

Map tiers and locations have been shuffled (though the 'pin' locations for maps have not changed). Most maps are now initially found at a different tier.

Some of the Map Bosses Path of Exile players are required to defeat to upgrade your Pantheon have changed as a result of these Atlas changes.

Crafting Recipes have been shuffled, and ones that were previously unlocked in Maps that have been removed from the Path of Exile Atlas are now found within other Maps currently on the Atlas.

Atlas Passive Tree changes

Atlas Passive Skills that provide additional chance for your Maps to contain a Master or Extra Content that can be turned off through Atlas Passives now also cause Scarabs in your Maps to have an increased chance to be Scarabs of that type of Extra Content. The Ruthless Atlas Passive Tree is not affected by this change.

The Intelligence Gathering Notable Atlas Passive has been replaced with the new Lethal Extraction Notable, which causes Executing Path of Exile's Immortal Syndicate Members in your Maps to grant intelligence to their current division equal to 2 times their Rank.

The Straight and Narrow Notable Atlas Passive has been replaced with the new Miner's Strike Notable, which prevents Ore Deposits and Kalguuran Scarabs from appearing in your Maps.

Added 2 Atlas Memory clusters to the Atlas Passive Tree, including the following Notable Passive Skills:

Traumatic Experience: 80% reduced chance for Memory Threads to lead towards the Incarnation of Dread.

Remembered Kindness: 80% reduced chance for Memory Threads to lead towards the Incarnation of Neglect.

Educated Upbringing: 80% reduced chance for Memory Threads to lead towards the Incarnation of Fear.

Grasp the Past: The number of Memory Strands on Equipment Items found in your Maps has a 50% chance to be Lucky.

Settlers added to the Core Game

After almost a year of building, Johan is finally satisfied with the upgrades made to Kingsmarch, and now its services can be used to their full effect. Settlers of Kalguur has been added to the core Path of Exile, but there will be no more town-building.

Gold can drop from slain monsters, which will be used for paying workers' wages, as well as Passive Skill Tree Respecialisation and purchasing items from the Black Market at a number of NPCs throughout Wraeclast.

The Currency Exchange will also be returning; you'll first encounter Faustus in Lioneye's Watch in Act 6, who can help facilitate trades.

Upon reaching the Endgame, Johan will invite you to Kingsmarch. In Maps, you'll start to find different ore veins, which Kalguuran workers can mine for you. Send this ore, or crops grown in the town, to Karui and Kalguuran ports in return for rewards.

By shipping items to Karui ports, you can receive Tattoos, which can be used on your Passive Skill Tree to change what they provide you.

By shipping items to Kalguuran ports, you can receive Runegrafts, a new Passive Skill Tree mechanic that replaces the Runesmithing service previously provided in the town. These are similar to Tattoos, but instead of applying to a Passive Skill, they apply to an allocated Passive Mastery Skill.

Isla has continued to make modifications to the Recombinator. You are able to decide which modifiers on the two items you input into the Recombinator you would like to try to merge together (with a chance of success displayed to you). This new method of Recombinating can result in the items being destroyed.

Isla's previous method of Recombinating is still available if you'd prefer to leave it up to fate, combining two items randomly (with no risk of destroying your items), though this is the less predictable method.

Introduced the Kalguuran Scarab of Abundance, which causes an area to contain an additional Ore Deposit.

Introduced the Kalguuran Scarab of Guarded Riches to Path of Exile, which causes Monsters guarding Ore Deposits in an area to be at least Magic.

Introduced the Kalguuran Scarab of Refinement to Path of Exile, which causes Ore Deposits in Area to grant Smelted Bars instead of Marking Ore.

Added 4 Settlers of Kalguur clusters to the Atlas Passive Tree, including the following Notable Passive Skills:

Prospector's Luck: Your Maps in Path of Exile have a +20% chance to contain Ore Deposits.

Yield Upon Yield: Your Maps with Ore Deposits have a 50% increased chance to contain two Ore Deposits.

Fortune's Favour: Ore Deposits in your Maps are more likely to be rarer varieties.

Lost in Transit: 10% chance for Ore Deposits in your Maps to be replaced by Lost Shipments.

Crimson Infusion: Crimson Iron Ore Deposits in your Maps are guarded by 2 additional Corrupted Growths. 100% increased chance for Ore Deposits found in your Maps to be Crimson Iron.

Amber Infusion: Petrified Amber Ore Deposits in your Maps take 25% reduced Damage. 100% increased chance for Ore Deposits found in your Maps to be Petrified Amber.

Verisium Infusion: Verisium Ore Deposits in your Maps can be channelled on for 30% longer. 100% increased chance for Ore Deposits found in your Maps to be Verisium.

Orichalcum Infusion: Buffs granted by Orichalcum Ore Deposits in your Maps have 100% increased Duration. 100% increased chance for Ore Deposits found in your Maps to be Orichalcum.

Bismuth Infusion: Bismuth Ore Deposits in your Maps have 30% chance to add an additional Modifier to Monsters they affect. 100% increased chance for Ore Deposits found in your Maps to be Bismuth.

Added a new Atlas Passive Keystone to Path of Exile - Refiner's Bargain: Equipment Items with Rarity dropped by Possessed Monsters in your Maps have 25% chance to be converted to Thaumaturgic Dust. Sulphite found in your Maps is granted as a random Ore instead at 25% of the value. Lifeforce found in your Maps is granted as a random Crop instead at 300% of the value.

Some other Atlas Passive Skills have moved location to make space for the new Clusters and Keystone added.

There are now 5 job rankings for Kingsmarch workers (previously 10).

Adjusted Banana to more closely match the size of the Kalguuran version.

Moved a lamppost in Kingsmarch.

Betrayal Rework

The Mastermind boss fight in Path of Exile is now separate from the Betrayal Safehouse mechanic, and defeating the boss no longer resets the state of the Immortal Syndicate. We've added a new Syndicate Medallion Fragment, which can be used to travel to The Mastermind's Lair. This fragment has a chance to drop from Safehouse Leaders at high levels.

The Mastermind Boss fight has been improved, now with significantly fewer immunity phases and new rewards.

The Mastermind's Lair cannot be accessed if you have not unlocked the endgame.

The Veiled Modifiers on the The Mastermind's Unique Items are now able to unveil some new modifiers that are exclusive to these Uniques.

Catarina, Master of Undeath, can now drop Allflame Embers. These new Map Fragments can add packs of monsters to Path of Exile Maps with different types of special monsters. These special monster packs have unusual properties, compositions, or rewards. Allflame Embers can be placed in your Map Device like Scarabs, and used in conjunction with Scarabs to further customise your Maps.

Catarina, Master of Undeath, no longer drops Rare Veiled items with exclusive Modifiers, these are now exclusive to the Unique items she can drop. She instead now drops rare double Veiled items.

The amount of Safehouse Intelligence obtained from choices made after defeating Immortal Syndicate Members has been lowered. The time taken to reach a Safehouse is overall longer than before.

Once you get your hands on a Safehouse Leader, your only option now is to Execute them. Welp, no love lost there, let me tell ya.

Veiled Orbs have been renamed to Veiled Exalted Orbs, their functionality is unchanged.

Reintroduced Veiled Chaos Orbs, which reforges a Rare item with new random modifiers, including a random Veiled modifier.

Safehouse leaders now have a chance to drop Veiled Chaos Orbs.

The Safehouse rewards have also been completely rebalanced. Happy interrogating!

The Betrayal Scarab of Intelligence has been renamed to Betrayal Scarab of the Allflame. It now providesa 75% Increased number of Monster Packs Substituted by Allflame Embers in Area.

All of the Crafting Bench Recipes normally granted by unveiling items are instead now unlocked through Maps on the Atlas. Similar to normal Crafting Bench Modifiers, these Modifiers must now be unlocked by interacting with one of the Recipe Objects that can be found near Bosses in Map Areas.

There are 41 new Recipe Objects that unlock Veiled Modifier Crafting Recipes on your Crafting Bench. Some Veiled Modifier Crafting Recipes have been combined with pre-existing Recipe Objects that unlock normal Crafting Bench modifiers.

You are no longer required to speak with Jun to Unveil your items. You can now Right-click (or use Circle/B on Controller) on a Veiled item and simply select the Modifier you wish to Unveil.

Removing all rivalries in the Immortal Syndicate is no longer an option offered when deciding what to do with defeated Syndicate members, though there is a new option to remove all rivalries in the current division.

Bargaining with Immortal Syndicate members can now give multiple Scarabs and Veiled Items, but fewer Currency items.

Player Balance

Intensity Stacks are now lost every 0.5 seconds while Moving (previously every 0.25 seconds).

The Arcane Surge Buff now provides 20% increased Cast Speed (previously 10%).

Skill Gem changes

Animate Guardian: Animated Guardians now retain their items when they die. However, if your Animated Guardian dies, you cannot summon an Animated Guardian again in that area (unless that area is a hideout).

Bane of Condemnation: Now has a Base Cast time of 0.8 seconds (previously 0.6), with a Mana cost of 14 at gem level 1 (previously 10), scaling up to 27 at gem level 20 (previously 20). It now Deals 70.8-1341.7 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 59.3-1075.5).

Blade Blast of Unloading: Now has 5% more Damage per Blade Vortex Blade at all gem levels.

Blade Blast of Dagger Detonation: If two Daggers are Equipped, each contributes 60% as much Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 50%).

Blade Flurry of Incision: Now has 180% base Attack Speed (previously 160%), and 61-111% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 58-99%). Now has 40% more Critical Strike Chance for each Stage (previously 35%). Quality now provides +0-40% to Critical Strike Multiplier while at max Stages (previously 0-5% more Critical Strike Chance for each stage).

Blade Trap of Greatswords: Now has 147-220% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 120-180%), and now has a Cooldown time of 6 seconds (previously 8).

Blade Trap of Laceration: Can now also be used with One Hand Axes. It no longer has 40-59% more Damage with Bleeding at gem levels 1-20, and now has Bleeding inflicted by this Skill deals Damage 50% faster at all gem levels. Now has 180-260% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 140-180%). Quality now provides Bleeding inflicted by this Skill deals Damage 0-10% faster (previously +0-20% more Damage with Bleeding).

Blade Flurry: Now has 68.2-125.1% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 60.6-111.2%), and now has 25% more Damage with Hits and Ailments for each Stage (previously 20%). Quality now provides 0-20% more Damage while at max Stages (previously 0-5% more Damage with Hits and Ailments for each stage).

Blade Vortex of the Scythe: Now has a Base Cast time of 1.2 seconds (previously 0.8), a Mana cost of 14-36 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 10-26), and 300% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 200%). Now has a Base duration of 0.8 seconds (previously 0.6), and now deals 32 to 48 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 22 to 32), scaling up to 1353 to 2030 at gem level 20 (previously 902 to 1353). Quality now provides 0-20% more Physical Damage (previously Base Duration is +0-0.2 seconds).

Bodyswap of Sacrifice: Explosion now deals base Fire Damage equal to 19-29% of the Minion's maximum Life at gem levels 1-20 (previously 15-24%). Quality now provides explosion deals base Fire Damage equal to 0-5% of the Minion's maximum Life (previously 0-4%).

Blight: Now deals 5.9-421.5 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 5.9-351.9).

Blight of Atrophy: Now deals 5.9-421.5 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 5.9-351.9).

Blight of Contagion: Now deals 9.7-837.6 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 9.7-704.3). Debuff can now have up to 6 layers of Damage (previously 5).

Boneshatter of Carnage: Pulse now has 20% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 second of Stun Duration, up to 400% (previously 15% increased Area of Effect). Quality now provides 0-20% more Damage against Stunned Enemies (previously Pulse has 0-5% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 second of Stun Duration, up to 400%).

Burning Arrow of Vigour: Now has 75% Attack Speed of Base (previously 70%), and a Mana cost of 7-13 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 8-14). Now Deals Added Fire Damage equal to 21-32% of Maximum Life at gem levels 1-20 (previously 15-24%).

Carrion Golem of Scavenging: Golem's Leap, Empowered Cascade and Multistrike Skills now do 20-25% more Damage. Quality now provides Minions regenerate 0-3% of Life per Second (previously 0-2%).

Crackling Lance of Branching: Now has 240-330% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 190-260%).

Crackling Lance of Disintegration: Now has 260-360% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 220-300%).

Cold Snap: Now has 220-390% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 220-320%). Now deals 34 to 51 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 1717 to 2575 at gem level 20 (previously 1440 to 2160). Now deals 28.5-2259.5 Base cold Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 28.7-1895.4).

Contagion: Now deals 3.4-281.5 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 3.5-235.9).

Contagion of Subsiding: Now deals 10.1-1531.3 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 10.3-1279.2).

Contagion of Transference: Now deals 5.4-821.7 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 5.6-686.9).

Cyclone: Now has 68.2-125.1% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 60.6-111.2%). Now has 30-20% less Movement Speed at gem levels 1-20 (previously 30% less at all gem levels), and 15% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 metre additional Melee Strike Range (previously 10% increased). Quality now provides 0-5% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 metre additional Melee Strike Range (previously 0-10% more Movement Speed).

Cyclone of Tumult: Now has a 180% Attack Speed of Base (previously 160%), and 68.2-125.1% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 60.6-111.2%). Now has a Mana cost of 4 at gem level 1 (previously 5), scaling up to 5 at gem level 20 (previously 6). It also now has a maximum of 5 Stages (previously 6), 25% more Attack Speed per Stage (previously 20%), and 15% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 metre additional Melee Strike Range (previously 10%). You now gain Stages every 0.4 seconds while Channelling, and lose Stages every 0.4 seconds while not Channelling (both previously 0.5 seconds).

Death Aura, granted by the Death's Oath Unique Body Armour: Now deals 1250 Chaos Damage per second at gem level 20 (previously 1000).

Detonate Dead of Chain Reaction: Now deals 6 to 8 Fire Damage at gem level 1 (previously 9 to 13), scaling up to 287 to 431 at gem level 20 (previously 469 to 704). It now has 65% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 100%).

Discharge of Misery: Now has 210% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 180%), and has 20% more Area of Effect per Charge removed (previously 15%). Now deals 25 to 75 Lightning Damage per Power Charge removed at gem level 1 (previously 21 to 63), scaling up to 234 to 701 at gem level 20 (previously 195 to 584). Now deals 40 to 60 Fire Damage per Endurance Charge removed at gem level 1 (previously 33 to 50), scaling up to 374 to 561 at gem level 20 (previously 311 to 467). Now deals 40 to 60 Cold Damage per Frenzy Charge removed at gem level 1 (previously 33 to 50), up to 374 to 561 at gem level 20 (previously 311 to 467).

Divine Ire: Now has 50% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 45%), and now deals 19 to 29 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 17 to 25), scaling up to 253 to 380 at gem level 20 (previously 203 to 305). The Beam now deals 250% more Damage with Hits per Stage after the first (previously 240%), and deals 105% more Damage with Ailments per Stage after the first (previously 100%).

Divine Ire of Disintegration: Now has 130% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 90%), and now deals 38 to 56 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 32 to 48), scaling up to 491 to 737 at gem level 20 (previously 394 to 591). Now has a Base Cast time of 0.26 seconds (previously 0.22 seconds), and a Mana cost of 4-6 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 3-5).

Divine Ire of Holy Lightning: Now has 65% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 60%), and now deals 27 to 40 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 22 to 33), scaling up to 353 to 529 at gem level 20 (previously 271 to 406). The Beam now deals 140% more Damage with Hits per Stage after the first (previously 120%), and deals 90% more Damage with Ailments per Stage after the first (previously 80%).

Essence Drain: Now deals 12 to 18 Chaos Damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 926 to 1389 at gem level 20 (previously 776 to 1164). Now deals 42-2170.2 Base Chaos Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 42.2-1818.1).

Essence Drain of Desperation: Now deals 12 to 18 Chaos Damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 926 to 1389 at gem level 20 (previously 776 to 1164). Now deals 91.14276.1 Base Chaos Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 91.6-3959.4).

Essence Drain of Wickedness: Now has 330% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 310%), a Base duration of 1 second (previously 1.9), and now has regenerate 1% of Debuff Damage as Life (previously 0.5%). Now deals 22 to 33 Chaos Damage at gem level 1 (previously 20 to 30), scaling up to 1591 to 2409 at gem level 20 (previously 1409 to 2133). Now deals 26.5-1274.9 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 23.5-1129.3).

Exsanguinate: Now deals 23.4-1334 Base Physical Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 23.4-1121).

Exsanguinate of Transmission: Now deals 26.2-1494.7 Base Physical Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 26.2-1256.1).

Eye of Winter of Finality: Now has 80% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 70%), a Base Cast time of 0.9 seconds (previously 0.8), and a Mana cost of 16-30 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 14-26). It now fires 16 Shard Projectiles in a Spiral when the Projectile ends (previously 12), and deals 24 to 36 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 21 to 32), scaling up to 361 to 541 at gem level 20 (previously 315 to 473). Quality now provides Projectiles continuously gain Damage, up to 0-20% more Damage by the time they dissipate (previously +0-2 Shard Projectiles in a Spiral when Projectile ends).

Eye of Winter of Transience: Now has 120% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 100%), a Base Cast time of 0.7 seconds (previously 0.8), and a Mana cost of 13-23 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 14-26).

Fire Trap: Now deals 27.7-2566 Base Fire Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 32.5-3018.8).

Flameblast of Celerity: Now has a Base Cast time of 0.3 seconds (previously 0.25 seconds), and a Mana cost of 7-12 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 6-10). Now has +0.7 metres to radius per Stage (previously +0.5 metres), and 220% more Spell Damage for each Stage (previously 165%). Quality now provides 0-40% more Spell Damage for each stage (previously +0-0.2 metres to radius per Stage).

Flame Dash of Return: Now has 190-340% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 150-270%), and now has 0-19% increased Maximum Travel Distance at gem levels 1-20. Now deals 17 to 25 Fire Damage at gem level 1 (previously 14 to 20), scaling up to 1501 to 2252 at gem level 20 (previously 1201 to 1802). It also now deals 10.6-938.3 Base Fire Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 9.4-834.1). Quality now provides 0-20% chance to Scorch Enemies (previously 0-40% increased maximum travel distance).

Flame Surge of Combusting: Now has 310% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 280%), and Burning Ground now deals 50% of Fire Damage per second of inflicted Ignite (previously 35%). Now deals 44 to 65 Fire Damage at gem level 1 (previously 40 to 59), scaling up to 1374 to 2062 at gem level 20 (previously 1249 to 1874). Quality now provides Burning ground deals 0-15% of Fire Damage per second of inflicted Ignite (previously 0-10%).

Firestorm of Meteors: Now has 310-410% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 280-370%), and deals 117 to 176 Fire Damage at gem level 1 (previously 107 to 160), scaling up to 1824 to 2735 at gem level 20 (previously 1658 to 2487).

Frost Blades: Projectiles now deal 30% less Damage with Hits and Ailments.

Frost Blades of Katabasis: Now has 86% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 143%), scaling up to 240% at gem level 20 (previously 409%).

Forbidden Rite of Soul Sacrifice: Now deals 20% of your maximum Energy Shield as base Chaos Damage (previously 15%), and has take 50% of maximum Energy Shield as Chaos Damage (previously 40%).

Frost Bomb of Forthcoming: Now has 200-370% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 170-310%), and deals 9 to 14 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 9 to 13), scaling up to 1668 to 2502 at gem level 20 (previously 1391 to 2086).

Galvanic Field of Intensity: Now has 210-350% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 190-320%), and deals 4 to 79 Lightning Damage at gem level 1 (previously 4 to 72), scaling up to 203 to 3858 at gem level 20 (previously 176 to 3350). It now fires a beam every 0.2 seconds (previously 0.3), and can target each enemy only once every 0.7 seconds (previously 0.8).

Glacial Cascade of the Fissure: Now has a Base Critical Strike Chance of 6% (previously 5%), and now has 140-160% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 110-130%).

Hexblast of Havoc: Now has a Base radius of 2.5 metres (previously 2.8), and 370% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 310%).

Holy Flame Totem: Can now target enemies 33% further away (to match Spell Totems).

Holy Flame Totem of Ire: Can now target enemies 33% further away (to match Spell Totems). Now has 90-128% more Projectile Speed at gem levels 1-20 (previously 50-88%). Quality now provides 0-40% increased Consecrated Ground Area (previously 0-40% more Projectile Speed).

Ice Crash of Cadence: Now has 100% Attack Speed of Base (previously 90%), and a Mana cost of 7-10 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 8-11). Quality now provides gain 0-20% of Physical Damage as Extra Cold Damage (previously 0-15%).

Ice Nova of Deep Freeze: Now has a base radius of 2.8-3.2 metres at gem levels 1-20 (previously 2.6-3), and now Freezes Enemies as though dealing 300-490% more Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 200-390%). Quality now provides Freeze Enemies as though dealing 0-80% more Damage (previously +0-0.3 metres to base radius).

Ice Nova of Frostbolts: Can now expand from up to 2 Frostbolt Projectiles (previously 4), and no longer has 25% less Area of Effect when Cast on Frostbolt. It now has a base radius of 1.8-2.2 metres at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 2.6-3 metres).

Incinerate of Expanse: Now has a Base Cast time of 0.25 seconds (previously 0.3), and a Mana cost of 3-5 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 1-6). Quality now causes Final Wave to deal 0-150% more Damage with Hits (previously 0-100%), and 0-80% more Damage with Ignite (previously 0-50%).

Incinerate of Venting: Now has 55% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 50%), and a maximum of 15 Stages (previously 12). Now deals 3 to 5 Fire Damage at gem level 1 (unchanged), scaling up to 228 to 342 at gem level 20 (previously 207 to 311). Quality now provides +0-3 to maximum Stages (previously +0-2).

Infernal Cry: Now has a Mana Cost of 15-19 at Gem levels 1-20 (previously 7-10).

Lightning Conduit of the Heavens: Now Shocks Enemies as though dealing 20-39% more Damage at gem levels 1-20.

Lightning Strike: Projectiles now deal 50% less Damage with Hits and Ailments.

Lightning Strike of Arcing: Projectiles now deal 50% less Damage with Hits and Ailments.

Lightning Tendrils of Eccentricity: Now Releases a Stronger Pulse every 5 Pulses (previously 6).

Lightning Tendrils of Escalation: Now has a Base Cast time of 0.35 seconds (previously 0.23), and a Mana cost of 1-7 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 1-5). Now has 150-290% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 80-150%), and deals 1 to 11 Lighting Damage at gem level 1 (previously 1 to 6), scaling up to 150 to 2858 at gem level 20 (previously 86 to 1633).

Molten Strike: Projectiles now deal 60% less Damage with Hits and Ailments (previously 50%).

Molten Strike of the Zenith: Projectiles now deal 60% less Damage with Hits and Ailments (previously 50%). Every fifth Attack, Projectiles now deal 600% more Damage with Hits and Ailments (previously 800%).

Perforate of Bloodshed: Now creates 6 Spikes (previously 5), and deals 99.2-282% Attack Damage of Base at gem levels 1-20 (previously 86.3-245%). Quality now provides 0-20% more Damage with Bleeding (previously creates +0-1 Spikes).

Perforate of Duality: Now creates 5 Spikes (previously 3). Quality now provides 0-5% more Damage while in Blood Stance and 0-20% more Area of Effect while in Sand Stance (previously creates +0-2 Spikes).

Power Siphon: Now has 90-105% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 140-159%), and now has an Attack Speed of 150% of Base (previously 115%).

Power Siphon of the Archmage: Now has 60% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 100%), and now has an Attack Speed of 150% of Base (previously 115%).

Purifying Flame of Revelations: No longer has +0-0.2 metres to radius. It now has +0.5-1.1 metres to the radius of Consecrated Ground at gem levels 1-20 (previously +0-0.6). Shockwave now deals 110% more Damage (previously 90%). Quality now causes Shockwave to deal 0-30% more Damage (previously 0-20%).

Raise Spectre of Transience: Now has a Base Cast time of 0.6 seconds (previously 0.7), and a Mana cost of 11-20 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 12-23). Minions now have 800-1180% increased Critical Strike Chance at gem levels 1-20 (previously 1000% at all gem levels).

Reap: Now deals 120.2-1741.3 Base Physical Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 120.2-1463.3).

Righteous Fire of Arcane Devotion: Now grants 15-25% more Cast Speed at gem levels 1-20.

Scorching Ray: Additional Debuff stages now add 80% of Damage (previously 60%). Quality now provides Fire Exposure applies 0 to -5% to Fire Resistance (previously, Additional Debuff stages add +0-10% of Damage).

Scorching Ray of Immolation: Now deals 40.1-2343.7 Base Fire Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 32.4-1893.9).

Scourge Arrow: Now has 48.7-65% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 39-52%). Thorn Arrows now deal 60-50% less Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 50% at all gem levels).

Shield Crush of the Chieftain: Now has a Base Attack time of 0.9 seconds (previously 1 second), and a Mana cost of 7-12 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 9-15). Now deals 8 to 12 Added Fire Damage per 15 Armour on Shield at gem level 1 (previously 7 to 10), scaling up to 16 to 24 at gem level 20 (previously 13 to 20).

Siphoning Trap: Now deals 16.5-908.2 Base Cold Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 16.9-760.7).

Soulrend: Now deals 180.9-3149.4 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 180.8-2642.5).

Soulrend of the Spiral: Now deals 180.9-3149.4 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 180.8-2642.5).

Spellslinger: Now has a base Mana reservation of 20% at all gem levels (previously 30-25% at gem levels 1-20).

Splitting Steel: Projectiles can no longer return. Now has 120-387% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 120-330%), and now has a base Radius of 0.8-1.2 metres at gem levels 1-20 (previously 0.6-1).

Splitting Steel of Ammunition: Projectiles can no longer return. Now has 120-387% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 120-330%), and now has a base Radius of 0.8-1.2 metres at gem levels 1-20 (previously 0.6-1).

Storm Burst: Now has a Base Cast time of 0.2 seconds (previously 0.25 seconds), and a Mana cost of 2-4 at gem levels 1-20 (previously 2-5).

Summon Chaos Golem: Golems now grant +17% to Chaos Damage Resistance at all gem levels, replacing the 3-5% additional Physical Damage Reduction Golems previously granted at gem levels 1-20. Golems also now grant +10-16% to Damage over Time Multiplier at gem levels 1-20.

Summon Chaos Golem of the Maelström: Golem's Maelstrom Skill now inflicts significantly more Wither stacks to Enemies within the area. Quality now causes Minions to have 0-20% increased Effect of Withered (previously Minions have 0-20% chance to inflict Withered on Hit).

Summon Flame Golem: Golems now grant 20-29% increased Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 15-20%), and Golems now also grant 20% increased Area of Effect at all gem levels.

Summon Flame Golem of the Meteor: Meteor Skill now deals approximately 30% more Damage.

Summon Ice Golem: Golems now grant 40% increased Critical Strike at all gem levels (previously 20-30% at gem levels 1-20), and Golems now also grant +132-420 to Accuracy Rating at gem levels 1-20, replacing the 20-30% increased Accuracy they previously granted.

Summon Lightning Golem: Golems now grant 10% increased Attack and Cast Speed at all gem levels (previously 6-9% at gem levels 1-20), and Golems now also grant 7.3-18 Mana Regenerated per Second at gem levels 1-20.

Summon Raging Spirit of Enormity: Minions now have +40-78% to Critical Strike Multiplier at gem levels 1-20. Quality now provides 0-10% more Minion Movement Speed (previously Minions have +0-40% to Critical Strike Multiplier).

Summon Reaper of Eviscerating: Quality now causes Minions to have 0-20% chance to Aggravate Bleeding on targets they Hit with Attacks (previously, 0-20% Minion's Attacks have 0-20% chance to inflict Bleeding).

Summon Reaper of Revenants: Now has a Maximum of 3-4 Summoned Reapers at gem levels 1-20 (previously 3 at all gem levels).

Summon Skeletons of Mages: Summoned Skeletal Mages now have 20% chance to inflict their respective Elemental Ailment.

Summon Stone Golem: Golems now also grant 20% increased Defences.

Void Sphere of Rending: Now has a base radius of 2.4 metres at all gem levels (previously 2.2 metres), and pulses every 0.25 seconds (previously 0.3 seconds). Quality now provides +0-0.5 seconds to base duration (previously +0-0.2 to base radius).

Vortex: Now has 130-210% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 130-170%). Now deals 48 to 72 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 49 to 73), scaling up to 933 to 1399 at gem level 20 (previously 779 to 1169). Now deals 115.6-2772.8 Base Cold Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 116.1-2316.1).

Vortex of Projection: Now has 130-210% Effectiveness of Added Damage (previously 130-170%). Now deals 48 to 72 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 49 to 73), scaling up to 933 to 1399 at gem level 20 (previously 779 to 1169). Now deals 57.7-1386.4 Base Cold Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 57.9-1158.1).

Winter Orb: Now has 80% Effectiveness of Added Damage at all gem levels (previously 60%). It now deals 39 to 49 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 30 to 37), scaling up to 360 to 450 at gem level 20 (previously 270 to 337). It now has a Maximum of 8 Stages (previously 10), with 30% increased Duration per Stage (previously 25%). It also now has 125% more Projectile Frequency while Channelling (previously 150%), and 20% increased Projectile Frequency per Stage (previously 15%).

Wintertide Brand: Now deals 12.9-298.5 Base Cold Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 13.7-261.2).

Vaal Skill changes

Vaal Blight: Now deals 6.5-778.8 Base Chaos Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 6.5-651.1).

Vaal Cold Snap: Now has 290-420% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 350% at all gem levels). Now deals 45 to 68 Cold Damage at gem level 1 (previously 46 to 69), scaling up to 1872 to 2807 at gem level 20 (previously 1571 to 2356). Now deals 37.6-2924.2 Base Cold Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 37.8-2454.5).

Vaal Cyclone: Now has 15% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 metre additional Melee Strike Range (previously 10% increased). Quality now provides 0-5% increased Area of Effect per 0.1 metre additional Melee Strike Range (previously 0-10% increased Area of Effect).

Vaal Lightning Strike: Now has 75% Effectiveness of Base and Added Damage at gem level 1 (previously 114%), scaling up to 177% at gem level 20 (previously 237%).

Vaal Reap: Now has 300-480% Effectiveness of Added Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 310-420%). Now deals 114 to 171 Physical Damage at gem level 1 (previously 115 to 172), scaling up to 2160 to 3240 at gem level 20 (previously 1186 to 2828). Now deals 178.4-3375.2 Base Physical Damage per second at gem levels 1-20 (previously 179.1-2946.2).

Support Gem changes

Arcane Surge: Supported Skills now deal 14-35% more Spell Damage while you have Arcane Surge at gem levels 1-20 (previously 10-25%). Arcane Surge now grants 30% increased Mana Regeneration rate and 20% increased Cast Speed at all gem levels (previously 30-58% and 10-20% at gem levels 1-20, respectively).

Archmage: Supported Skills now gain Added Lightning Damage equal to 10-16% of Unreserved Maximum Mana (previously 10-19%).

Awakened Spell Echo: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 140% (previously 150%). No longer causes Supported Skills to deal 10% less Damage.

Awakened Unleash: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 140% (previously 150%). Supported Skills now deal 35-33% less Damage when Reoccurring at gem levels 1-5 (previously 40-38%).

Decay Support: Supported Skills now inflict Decay on Hit, dealing 162-1230 Chaos Damage per second for 8 seconds (previously 163-1034).

Greater Spell Echo: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 140% (previously 150%).

Infused Channelling: While Channelling a Supported Skill, you now take 12% less Damage from Hits (previously 8%).

Intensify: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 130% (previously 140%). Supported Skills now deal 12-16% more Area Damage with Hits per Intensity at gem levels 1-20 (previously 10-14%).

Pinpoint: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 130% (previously 140%). Supported Skills now deal 19-10% less Projectile Damage at gem levels 1-20 (previously 25-16%).

Returning Projectiles: Now has Projectiles from Supported Skills deal 70-66% less Damage with Hits and Ailments while Returning at gem levels 1-20 (previously 70-61%).

Sacrifice: Supported Spells now Sacrifice 20% of your current Life when Cast to gain added Chaos Damage equal to 35-54% of Sacrificed Life at gem levels 1-20 (previously 25-44% of Sacrificed Life).

Spell Echo: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 140% (previously 150%). No longer causes Supported Skills to deal 10% less Damage.

Unleash: Now has a Cost and Reservation multiplier of 140% (previously 150%). Supported Skills now deal 45-36% less Damage when Reoccurring at gem levels 1-20 (previously 50-41%).

Ascendancy changes

Berserker

The Defy Pain Ascendancy Passive Skill has been reworked. It now causes you to Gain Defiance for 10 seconds on losing Life to an Enemy Hit, no more than once every 0.3 seconds. It also causes you to Gain 3% of Missing Unreserved Life before being Hit by an Enemy per Defiance, and causes you to Lose all Defiance when you reach 10 Defiance.

The Blitz Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with a new Notable, Gore Dancer, which grants 30% of your Life Leech is Instant. Requires Aspect of Carnage.

The Flawless Savagery Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with a new Notable, Ancestral Fury, which causes your Strike Skills to also target the previous location they were used.

Champion

The Fortitude Ascendancy Passive Skill now causes you to have your Maximum Fortification (previously 15 Fortification), and Nearby Allies count as having Fortification equal to yours.

The Unstoppable Hero Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer causes Nearby Allies to count as having Fortification equal to yours. It now grants 3% more Armour and Evasion Rating per Fortification above 20, and 3% increased Attack Speed per Fortification above 20.

The Worthy Foe Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer requires Conqueror, and now has You Taunt on Hit.

The Conqueror Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with the new Worthy Causes. Having a placed Banner does not prevent you from gaining Valour, and Banner Skills have 50% increased Duration. Requires Inspirational.

Guardian

The Harmony of Purpose Ascendancy Passive Skill has been reworked. It now causes you to gain a random shrine buff every 10 seconds.

The Unwavering Faith Ascendancy Passive Skill has been reworked. It now grants 50% increased Reservation Efficiency of Skills.

Hierophant

The Sanctuary of Thought Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer provides 25% increased Mana Reservation Efficiency of Skills, or 50% less Mana Cost of Skills. It now provides Regenerate 1% of Mana per second.

Saboteur

Added a new Shrapnel Specialist Ascendancy Passive Skill, which causes projectiles to have a 50% chance to Return to you, and projectiles to be fired in random directions.

The Explosives Expert Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with a new Notable, Calculated Risk, which causes your Critical Strike Chance to be Lucky, and Damage with Hits to be Unlucky. Requires Bomb Specialist or Shrapnel Specialist.

Trickster

The Polymath Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides 2% more Damage for each different type of Mastery you have Allocated (previously 3%).

The Escape Artist Ascendancy Passive Skill now provides +4 to Evasion Rating per 1 Maximum Energy Shield on Equipped Helmet (previously +5), and +1 to Maximum Energy Shield per 8 Evasion Rating on Equipped Body Armour (previously per 6).

Elementalist

The Shaper of Storms Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer has 25% more Effect of Lightning Ailments you inflict with Hits if the highest Damage Type is Lightning. It now has Shocks from your Hits always increase Damage taken by at least 25% (previously 15%).

The Shaper of Winter Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer has 50% more Effect of Cold Ailments you inflict with Hits for which the highest Damage Type is Cold, Chills from your Hits always reduce Action Speed by at least 15%, or Your Chills can reduce Action Speed by up to a maximum of 40%. Instead, it now causes Enemies Chilled by your Hits lessen their Damage dealt by half of Chill Effect, and Enemies Chilled by your Hits have Damage taken increased by Chill Effect.

The Shaper of Flames Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer has 25% more Damage with Ignites you inflict with Hits for which the highest Damage Type is Fire. Instead, it now causes Enemies Ignited by you to convert 40% of their Physical Damage to Fire.

The Liege of the Primordial Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants +2 to Maximum number of Summoned Golems (previously +1), and grants Summoned Golems are Immune to Elemental Damage.

The Elemancer Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with a new Notable, Bringer of Ruin, which grants 66% increased Mana Reservation Efficiency of Herald Skills, and 66% increased Herald Skill Buff Effect. No longer requires Liege of the Primordial.

Passive Skill Tree changes

The Elemental Mastery that caused Hits to have a chance to treat Enemy Monster Elemental Resistance values as inverted now has a chance of 15% (previously 25%).

The Leech Passive Mastery that previously provided 10% of Leech is Instant now has a value of 5%.

The Link Passive Mastery that granted Elemental Ailments are inflicted on you instead of Linked targets has been replaced with a new Mastery that causes Enemies in your Link Beams to be unable to apply Elemental Ailments.

The Wand Passive Mastery that granted Unnerve Enemies on Hit with Wands has been replaced with a new Mastery that provides 25% increased Mana Reservation Efficiency of Skills Supported by Spellslinger.

There are additional Passive Skill Tree changes related to both Casters and Cold Damage that we're still finalising - check back soon!

Unique Item changes

The Balance of Terror Unique Jewel's "You are Unaffected by Freeze if you've cast Frostbite in the past 10 seconds" now correctly grants Unaffected by Freeze, instead of Immunity to Freeze.

The Bitterbind Point Unique Shield now has 50-100% increased Spell Critical Strike Chance per Raised Spectre (previously 40-50%). It no longer has 30-50% increased Spell Damage.

The Cane of Kulemak Unique Staff can now rarely be found with 4 Veiled Modifiers.

The Devouring Diadem Unique Helmet no longer provides +1 to Level of Socketed Gems.

The Ephemeral Edge Unique Sword now has Attacks with this Weapon have Added Maximum Lightning Damage equal to 10-15% of Player's Maximum Energy Shield (previously 20%). Existing versions of this item can be made worse using a Divine Orb.

The Mercenary's Lot Unique Gloves are no longer part of the core drop pool, and can instead be found equipped to certain Mercenaries. This Unique now also has 8% of Damage from Hits is taken from Marked Target's Life before you.

The Nadir Mode Unique Jewel now causes Spells to have 30-50% increased Critical Strike Chance per Intensity (previously 30%). Existing versions of this Unique can be updated to the new values using a Divine Orb.

The Queen's Hunger Unique Body Armour's triggered Offering Skills are now triggered in a set order, rather than randomly every time. The Unique no longer provides 5-10% increased Cast Speed.

The Ralakesh's Impatience Unique Boots now have one of either: Count as having a maximum number of Endurance Charges, Count as having a maximum number of Frenzy Charges, or Count as having maximum number of Power Charges. They now also have 15-25% increased Movement Speed, and Immune to Corrupted Blood. Existing versions of this Unique are unaffected by these changes.

Item changes

The Divination Scarab of Plenty now causes an area to contain 3 additional Packs of Divination Touched Magic Monsters that have 1000% increased chance to drop Divination Cards (previously 800%). These additional packs now display "Divination Touched" underneath their health bar, to distinguish them from other Monsters.

The Titanic Scarab of Legend now has a limit of 1 (previously 2, though only one would have applied).

There are additional changes to Scarabs that we're still finalising - check back soon!

The drop chance of Orbs of Regret has been lowered. This chance has been distributed across the other Currency Items that can drop.

Weapons and Armour with multiple Attribute Requirements now have a lower chance to roll Attribute modifiers.

Life and Mana Leech Modifiers on Equipment Items and Jewels now roll as Suffixes instead of Prefixes. This does not affect items with existing Prefix Leech Modifiers.

Sceptres, Staves, Rune Daggers, and Wands now roll Attack Modifiers less often (Warstaves and Attack Daggers are unaffected by this change).

Staves now roll a higher tier of increased Mana Regeneration Rate, scaling up to 105% at the highest tier.

Crafting Bench modifiers for increased Mana Regeneration Rate have also been updated to be higher on Two-Hand Weapons.

Resistance Modifiers can no longer roll or be crafted on Weapons.

Synthesised Implicit Resistance Modifiers no longer roll on Weapons.

The Redeemer's prefix modifier on Influenced Helmets for Physical Damage Taken as Cold Damage no longer has higher than expected values (compared to the Fire and Lightning equivalents on other Helmet Base Types), which also resulted in the Elevated version having lower than expected values.

The Veiled and Crafting Bench Modifiers that granted Area of Effect and Area Damage, Projectile Speed and Projectile Damage, and Melee Damage and Melee Strike Range can now roll on Gloves instead of Amulets. Existing items are unaffected.

The Veiled and Crafting Bench Modifiers that granted Area of Effect and Level of Socketed Area Gems, Projectile Pierce and Level of Socketed Projectile Gems, and Melee Strike Range and Level of Socketed Melee Gems can no longer roll on Gloves (though they are still able to roll on Helmets). Existing items are unaffected.

The Hybrid Added Elemental Damage Veiled and Crafting Bench Modifiers can now roll on Amulets (in addition to Rings, Shields, and Quivers).

Divination Card changes

The following Divination Card has been temporarily disabled: Avian Pursuit. Existing Divination Cards cannot be turned in currently.

The Bargain Divination Card has been re-enabled and now awards a Flawless Breachstone.

The Mayor Divination Card has been re-enabled and now awards The Light of Meaning Unique Jewel.

The Monochrome Divination Card has been re-enabled and now awards a Valdo's Puzzle Box.

The Sambodhi's Wisdom Divination Card has been re-enabled and now awards a corrupted Tabula Rasa with 2 implicit modifiers.

The Squandered Prosperity Divination Card has been re-enabled and now awards a Corrupted The Light of Meaning Unique Jewel.

The Underground Forest Divination Card has been re-enabled and now awards 10 Grand Eldritch Ichors.

Ruthless-specific changes

The following notes only apply to Ruthless Leagues

The Syncretism Notable Atlas Passive now provides 50% increased Effect of Shrine Buffs on Players granted by Shrines in your Maps, rather than all Shrine Buffs on Players in your Maps.

The small Domination Shrine Duration Atlas Passives now provide 25% increased Duration of Shrine Effects on Players granted by Shrines in your Maps, rather than all Shrine Effects on Players in your Maps.

The Champion's Fortitude Ascendancy Passive Skill now grants "Nearby Allies count as having Fortification equal to yours".

The Champion's Conqueror Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with the new Worthy Causes Notable that grants Having a placed Banner does not prevent you gaining Valour.

The Guardian's Unwavering Faith Ascendancy Passive Skill has been reworked. It now grants 30% increased Reservation Efficiency of Skills.

Added a new Shrapnel Specialist Ascendancy Passive Skill for the Saboteur, which causes projectiles to have a 30% chance to Return to you, and projectiles to be fired in random directions.

The Saboteur's Bomb Specialist Ascendancy Passive Skill now has Hits have 30% chance to deal 50% more Area Damage (previously 20% chance), and 30% chance to take 50% less Area Damage from Hits (previously 20% chance).

The Elementalist's Shaper of Flames Ascendancy Passive Skill no longer has 8% more Damage with Ignites you inflict with Hits for which the highest Damage Type is Fire. Instead, it now causes Enemies Ignited by you to convert 30% of their Physical Damage to Fire.

The Elementalist's Elemancer Ascendancy Passive Skill has been replaced with a new Notable, Bringer of Ruin, which grants 33% increased Mana Reservation Efficiency of Herald Skills and 33% increased Herald Skill Buff Effect.

Monster Balance

Azmeri Monsters located around Ritual Altars can no longer drop Omens.

Kirac League Mods

Map Crafting Options now also grant 50% increased chance for Scarabs found in the Area to be of that type of content.

Added the Settlers Map Device Crafting Option which costs 3 Chaos Orbs and causes the area to contain Ore Deposits.

Abyss now costs 5 Chaos Orbs (previously 4) and causes the area to contain 3 additional Abysses (previously 2).

Ambush now costs 3 Chaos Orbs (previously 4).

Anarchy now costs 6 Chaos Orbs (previously 2) and causes the area to contain 7 additional Rogue Exiles (previously 3).

Beyond now costs 4 Chaos Orbs (previously 5).

Blight now costs 3 Chaos Orbs (previously 4).

Breach now costs 4 Chaos Orbs (previously 6).

Delirium now costs 6 Chaos Orbs (previously 7).

Essence now costs 4 Chaos Orbs (previously 6) and causes the area to contain 3 additional Imprisoned Monsters (previously 4).

Expedition now costs 5 Chaos Orbs (previously 6).

Harbinger now costs 3 Chaos Orbs (previously 4) and causes the area to contain 3 additional Harbingers (previously 2).

Heist now costs 6 Chaos Orbs (previously 5) and causes the area to contain 3 additional Smuggler's Caches (previously 2).

Legion now costs 7 Chaos Orbs (previously 5) now causes the area to contain 2 additional Legion Encounters (previously 1).

Ritual now costs 5 Chaos Orbs (previously 4).

Torment now costs 4 Chaos Orbs (previously 2) and causes the area to contain 8 additional Tormented Spirits (previously 3).

Ultimatum now costs 4 Chaos Orbs (previously 5).

Quest Reward Changes

Focused Channelling Support is now offered to the Witch and Shadow for completing A Fixture of Fate, and can be purchased from Clarissa by the Templar and Scion.

User Interface Changes

Your Map Device now has a small 4 by 5 Rucksack that can be used to store Maps, Map Fragments and Currency Items.

You can now use Ctrl + Click on options in the Crafting Bench interface to apply the craft without having to click the 'Craft' button.

Added quick-use Currency buttons to Strongboxes and monsters imprisoned in Essences. These buttons will only be visible if you have the currency items in your Path of Exile inventory.

Path of Exile's Vendor interfaces will now remember any search text you've entered on a per NPC basis, until you exit to character selection.

Attempting to build or upgrade a Blight Tower now pauses Path of Exile when using a Controller. While paused, you are able to navigate between Blight Towers and perform any build or upgrade actions.

When multiple league actions are bound to the same input, Path of Exile will now attempt to trigger each action in order, until one succeeds, rather than only attempting the first action bound to the input.

Enemy and interactable targeting is now separate when using a Controller. Items are able to be picked up while enemies are present and targeted.

Updated various NPC dialogue interfaces to use the same layout as more recently added NPCs.

Added an option to hide offline guild members in the Guild page of the Social panel.

Increased the maximum character limit of search textboxes to 250 characters.

Reduced the text size of the Quest Tracker HUD.

Microtransaction changes

The microtransaction contents of the Dawn of the Hunt Mystery Box have been enabled for use in Path of Exile. Some microtransactions have had their functionality adjusted for Path of Exile where their Path of Exile 2 functionality was not possible. The dodge roll effects are instead Quicksilver Flask effects, while the Witchhunter and Ghoulhunter Crossbow Skins are instead Back Attachments.

Added a 1 second cooldown to the Azurite Alteration, Elder Scouring, and Perandus Alchemy Microtransaction Currency Extra Effects.

Enabled the existing Executioner's Guillotine Unique Finisher Effect microtransaction for use in Path of Exile.

Enabled the existing Honour Guard Spear Skin microtransaction for use in Path of Exile, which can be applied to Staves.

Enabled the existing Honour Guard Shield Skin microtransaction for use in Path of Exile.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where Instilled Flasks were not being used when their conditions were met when fighting The Trialmaster.

Fixed a bug where Absolution Minions were unable to use Skills if the Gem was socketed into the Svalinn Unique Shield.

Fixed a bug where Lioneye's Fall Unique Jewel was not transforming Gain Rage on Melee Hit Passive Skills.

Fixed an issue where Chaining and Returning Projectiles starting positions could desync.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where the Gladiator's More Than Skill Ascendancy Passive Skill was causing Lucky Blocks to be rolled an additional time.

Fixed a bug where you would still receive the benefits from the Magmatic Strikes Notable Passive Skill even if the Notable had been transformed by a Timeless Jewel.

Fixed a bug where the Corpsewalker Unique Boots "for each nearby corpse" modifiers did not have the appropriate modifier tags.

Fixed a bug where Glacial Cascade would not react to changes to Area of Effect after starting the skill.

Fixed a bug where the Attack Speed for Blade Flurry was only using the Attack Speed multiplier of your off-hand weapon, even when dual wielding or using your main-hand weapon.

Fixed a bug where the Discharge Skill used by Monsters had no area of effect and as a result dealt no damage.

Fixed a bug where the Twist of Fate Atlas Keystone Passive was not functioning correctly with Path of Exile's Tier 17 Corrupted Maps.

Fixed a bug where Divine Blessing supported Auras could be animation cancelled before the contact point had been reached.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where some Skill-specific stats were not working correctly with the Transfigured version of the Skill.

Fixed a bug where Tier 14+ Maps in Path of Exile that had been converted to Blighted Maps were not being converted to Blight-Ravaged Maps when the area was affected by the Blight Scarab of Blooming.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where the Transfigured Poisonous and Explosive Concoction Skills were not displaying the Belt of Flasks on you.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile with the Blackflame Unique Ring's Ignite visual effect.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where a modifier on the Relic of the Pact Unique Wand could be scaled, and thus have the value reduced to 0 with a Tempering Orb.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where you could have inaccessible items in the 5th and 6th Map Device slots if you had left items in there when migrating your character and did not have access to the slots in the League you migrated to.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where Ritual deferral cost could display an astronomical number when the deferral cost was reduced too much.

Fixed a few cases where Corrupted Unique Items in Path of Exile were dropping Identified instead of Unidentified.

Fixed a bug in Path of Exile where some Monsters weren't always receiving the correct amount of damage reduction.

Fixed a bug where Monster packs were able to spawn too closely to Waypoints or certain NPCs in areas.

Fixed a bug where Uhtred, Covetous Traitor, could drop a divination card in Ruthless.

Fixed a bug where Kingsmarch Atlas Runner rescue portals were sometimes opened at Isla.

Fixed a bug where Demigod's Beacon was missing its visual effects in Path of Exile.

Fixed a wonky visual interaction between the Ghoul Character Effects and some Skull Helmet microtransactions.

Fixed a bug where the Angelic Shield microtransaction was missing some of its effects.

Fixed a wonky interaction between the Redemption Shield and Paladin Weapon Effect microtransactions.

Fixed a bug where the eyes of the Nethermancer Helmet microtransaction were visually popped out when equipped to the Shadow.

Fixed a rare client crash that could occur with the Flask and Gem Stash Tabs.

Fixed a client crash related to Vaal Arctic Armour.

Fixed a client crash that could occur on macOS.

Fixed two instance crashes.

