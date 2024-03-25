Best League Starters for Path of Exile: Necropolis (3.24)

Learning about the best league starters for Path of Exile's current patch can vastly improve your experience. Ultimately, this ARPG is all about cooking up your favorite build with your preferred playstyle, but a league starter character is the first step toward that goal.

This guide will go over some of the best league starters for Path of Exile: Necropolis to jump-start your Challenge League economy.

5 best League Starters for Path of Exile: Necropolis update (3.24)

1) Boneshatter Juggernaut

Boneshatter Juggernaut is as simple as a melee build gets (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Boneshatter Juggernaut is the old faithful as far as league starters for Path of Exile are concerned. This simple Marauder build has survived many nerfs and indirect workarounds over the last few years, but its simplicity and sheer brute force make it resilient to patch notes and meta shifts.

The 3.24 update also did not change anything on the Boneshatter Skill Gem, so it's as good as it was on the Path of Exile: Affliction league a month ago. If you're new to Path of Exile, this Boneshatter Juggernaut build guide will take you through everything you need to know to get this league starter up and running.

2) Explosive Trap Trickster

Explosive Trap trickster is one of the best league starters for bossing (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Path of Exile 3.24 patch buffed Explosive Trap of Shrapnels, a transfigured variant of the Explosive Trap gem you can use on a Trickster build. Despite the hits to its explosion range, the higher "Effectiveness of Added Damage" alone would make this one of the better league starters for Path of Exile: Necropolis.

Besides these buffs, this Trickster build has many innate advantages up his toolbelt. Most importantly, it is tankier than the pure Saboteur variant, which many players would default to, and you do not necessarily have to rely on the Sunblast unique item common among similar builds.

3) Lightning Arrow Deadeye

A list of best league starters for Path of Exile would never be complete without the Lightning Arrow Deadeye. This build has stood the test of time against a barrage of direct and indirect nerfs throughout the past few leagues, and in Necropolis, it's here to stay.

Whether you want smooth leveling from 1 to 120, clearing mobs fast, mapping, bossing, or scalability with further experimental variations, Lightning Arrow Deadeye has you covered. The only downside with this build is survivability—just look the other way when you eventually get one-tapped.

4) Detonate Dead Elementalist

Detonate Dead Elementalist is a two-button build for the ages (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

If you don't mind a two-button playstyle and some aiming, Detonate Dead Elementalist is one of the best all-rounder league starters in Path of Exile on a short budget. What makes this so budget-independent is the fact that it scales off corpse health; so, even with completely useless gear, you will have an easy experience with early mapping.

Like the Lightning Arrow Deadeye, this is also a Swiss knife build that can do all content. This is not an easy autopilot league starter like the SRS Guardian. It demands some attention and precision on your account. For this tradeoff, you get a scaling DPS machine independent from min-max crafting.

5) Lightning Strike Champion

Lightning Strike Champion is a fresh take on an old formula (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Created by Fuzzy Duckzy, the Lightning Strike Champion build is not as widely known as other league starters listed here. If you're a Path of Exile veteran and want to try something fresh and relatively unexplored, this build is recommended.

The main gem link for this build uses many of the staples for elemental skill setups—Multistrike, Elemental Damage with Attacks, Volatility, and so on. What you get, in effect, is a comparatively high-budget build that will require some game knowledge to gear up properly, but if you can put in the work, it can push Tier 14 with ease.

