"Perils of being an interactive streamer": Reddit reacts after player loses Diablo 4 hardcore character while showcasing Season 1 changes

Diablo 4 hardcore mode constantly presents a predicament. For the uninitiated, in this mode, once a character dies, they're gone forever. Players must create a new character from scratch and start grinding levels again. To exacerbate conditions, whatever gear is present on the character, no matter how unique, is also lost. That said, the Diablo 4 hardcore mode is an interesting feature.

It adds an additional layer of challenge, and those who manage to reach level 100 without dying, are really skilled players. Unfortunately, one streamer, while showcasing the Season of the Malignant, lost his character to a bunch of exploding monsters.

Exploding monster claims the life of a Diablo 4 hardcore character

The individual is a new streamer on the block. He's recently risen to fame through his Diablo 4 content and was interacting with his followers right after Season of the Malignant went live.

However, as he was showing his followers everything new in this season, his hardcore character ended up getting obliterated by a monster that dealt fire damage. This individual quickly reacted to the situation, stating they no longer liked the season.

Although the video was hilarious, it showcased two major issues with the game. First, the Resistance stat wasn't working as intended. And even if it was functioning, the stat desperately needs a buff.

Secondly, after patch 1.1.0a went live, all five characters in the game were hit with a nerf. Most builds have gone for a toss, and the characters are extremely squishy at this point, especially the Sorcerers.

Although the streamer used a Necromancer as their Diablo 4 hardcore character without an appropriate build, it's still squishy. Moreover, the character was just at level 16, so it's unlikely he had a proper working build.

Since it's so early in the season, there are some mild issues revolving around the Diablo 4 servers. These issues should be addressed in the upcoming patches, but are reason enough for players to refrain from creating hardcore characters in the game.

What's more interesting is that the streamer did not lash out. While most content creators are known for damaging equipment in a fit of rage in such situations, this individual maintained their composure.

As of the Diablo 4 campfire chat on July 21, the developers addressed most of the problems witnessed in the new seasonal patch. The hotfix 1.1.0b cleared out two minor problems in the game.

There will be another major campfire chat next week where developers will also discuss information about an upcoming patch. That said, it's unfortunate that the streamer lost his Diablo 4 hardcore character in such a manner.