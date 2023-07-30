"Please let us change our hair in the appearance tab": Diablo 4 fans react over lack of hair customization options

Diablo 4 consists of many complex gameplay systems and provides multiple options to tweak a build. The presence of five distinct and interesting classes further adds to the choices. However, there are certain smaller features that many fans seem to be discontent with. The lack of robust hair customization options is one such facet of the game that players are concerned about.

One avid fan requested the following on Reddit:

“Please let us change our hair in the appearance tab”

The aforementioned suggestion has invoked support from other fans. Diablo 4 players have particularly pin-pointed the hair customization as being lackluster in the game. Furthermore, they also wish that the game had the provision to allow them to change their hairstyle by having a barbershop.

Diablo 4 players upset with the lack of hair customization options

Diablo 4 offers a plethora of content in the form of quests and activities which are enough to keep players engaged for a long time. The title also facilitates gameplay variety via a vast number of skills and loot one can obtain. However, fans are of the opinion that there should have been more options with regard to hair.

Some players even stated that they were hoping for some additional hairstyles and face presets. Others chimed in that the lack of hair options and variety was glaring. Players only admire some hairstyles as only a few of them in each class suit their corresponding character.

A small demographic of players candidly expressed that they were expecting more from Diablo 4 in terms of character customization since it is primarily a role-playing game. This led some to poke fun by stating that new hairstyles might be a part of the next season’s battle pass rewards.

The major concern of the community is that once a player finalizes the character in the creation menu at the start, there is no way to change the hairstyle. It is natural for players to be dejected at this design choice, as it restricts them to a particular hairstyle forever.

This led some Reddit users to speculate that this omission could be attributed to the technical limitations of the last-gen consoles. Thus, to provide a seamless experience to players on all platforms, the devs might have sacrificed hair customization options.

Since the discussion is regarding hairstyles, some were quick to request more beard options as well. Players would also admire having more hair color options to choose from for their favorite class.

Those unaware must note that there was an instance recently wherein some Diablo 4 players reported hilarious changes in Druid’s Werebear color. Fans also wish they had a dedicated tab to customize bears, werewolves, and more.

In the meantime, one can only hope that Blizzard will try to incorporate some in-game mechanics to alter the hairstyle along with adding more variations. Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is the current highlight of the game and avid fans can check out this article outlining the five major changes to look forward to in patch 1.1.1.