Project Ghost: Everything we know about the upcoming MMO

Project Ghost is an upcoming MMO title from Fantastic Pixle Castle, a studio consisting of experienced game developers from various popular studios. The official name for the game is still a work in progress, but a recent Q&A session between popular streamers and the studio head, Greg Street, gave everyone a closer look at the game.

Project Ghost takes place in a universe where players explore pieces of a now-destroyed planet to uncover their mysteries. There is a lot to be revealed about the game as the development progresses, but for now, here’s what we know.

Note: The game is in very early development, and things can change significantly over time.

All we know about Fantastic Pixle Castle’s MMO Project Ghost

Since the game's development, Fantastic Pixle Castle has shared their vision on the type of MMO they want Project Ghost to be. The recent live stream revealed several key points, and here are some notable aspects.

Gameplay and progression

Dreamblade character class (Image via Fantastic Pixle Castle)

Like any traditional MMO, Project Ghost will also feature a class system, the first of which was recently revealed and is called Dreamblade. The devs are aiming to add a lot more classes by the time it is released, but to add more randomness among the same class, the weapons also influence how a character plays.

While players are likely to find the same character class as they explore, the builds they use may be different due to the weapon. Combat is similar to other traditional MMO games, with each role needing to do its part and contribute towards defeating bosses.

As for progression, there are two routes. The first one is a rogue-like zone called Blue Zones, where players can get rare items and currencies to purchase new gear. It is one of the key aspects of Project Ghost and looks pretty similar to dungeons, but with the twist of adding new experience with each run.

The second one is more of an open-world zone where players can encounter others and farm upgrade materials. It will be similar to traditional MMO worlds like Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft.

Characters are also an essential part of the game, and at the moment, classes will be a permanent choice. To try something new, players must build a separate character, but there will be QoL features like inventory sharing and campaign skip to make the grind less tedious.

Blue Zones

Wychwood biome concept (Image via Fantastic Pixle Castle)

In addition to the traditional MMO zones, Project Ghost implements a special area, termed Blue Zones. These are rogue-like PvE zones where players can find random power-ups called Feats, take on enemies, and loot special currency called Manarite, which will serve as a trade item for better gear.

Each Blue Zone will be different and is a randomly generated terrain with different objectives. Street puts the number of objectives people can come across at around 40, and each run will have a random main objective and multiple side quests.

Blue Zones will have different difficulty levels and will allow players to choose before each run. One thing to note about them is that players can reset the zones and change the difficulty if they find them too challenging.

Additionally, there are also some crafting aspects, where players can build ramps and bridges to cross a gap or climb a wall. Overall, it is a much different route for an MMO, and since the game is very early in development, it is too early to measure the popularity of Blue Zones among MMO players.

A heavy focus on social aspects

Class concept art for Project Ghost (Image via Fantastic Pixle Castle)

Project Ghost will focus more on the game's social aspect, allowing players to team up, fight bosses, and complete different tasks. Being an MMO, it makes sense that players would come together to form alliances and take down bosses together.

Apart from the guild system, Street also talked about matchmaking, which may be implemented when players head towards any of the zones. This will eliminate the need to find players for a specific activity. That said, people can still do things solo, and while it won’t be particularly easy, the option will still be on the table.

