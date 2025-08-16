How to get Acid Glands in Grounded 2

Acid Glands in Grounded 2 might seem like science fiction, but in fact, they are close to real life as it gets. One would imagine that these are related to some Bug(s) that spew acid, but you would be gravely mistaken. Instead, it belongs to a mundane Bug that can be seen in real life as frequently as one would spot an Orb Weaver hanging in the corner of their room.

In short, to get Acid Glands in Grounded 2, you will have to dispatch Red Soldier Ant. In real life, Red Ants secrete formic acid, also known as methanoic acid, when they bite their prey. This same principle has been applied to the game to make things realistic. You can also get Red Ant Parts and Red Ant Mandibles.

That said, here's more about Acid Glands in Grounded 2.

Where to find Red Soldier Ant to get Acid Glands in Grounded 2

Be careful when venturing into an Anthill (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/LunarGaming Guides)

While some resources are naturally occurring, like Mushroom Chunks, which can be farmed using an Omni-Tool, Acid Glands have to be earned through combat. If you plan on stockpiling this resource, you're going to have to need to fight a lot of Red Soldier Ants. Where better to find them than in their own homes?

The best place to find Red Soldier Ants is undoubtedly within the confines of Anthills. These can be found all over Brookhollow Park, but are not easy to walk into if you're not prepared.

Thus, instead of gunning for Ant Hills straight away, you may want to first fight some Larva. They are easier than Red Soldier Ants and will drop Acid Glands in Grounded 2 as well.

What to do with Acid Glands in Grounded 2?

Harvest the remains to get the Acid Gland (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/LunarGaming Guides)

Acid Glands can be used to create things such as Rocky Rounds, Astonishing Acid, Snail Shell Plastron, and Red Ant Arm Guards, which have an item set bonus.

New recipes involving this ingredient will likely be added later, as the Grounded 2 Roadmap is stacked with hints of upcoming content. We could see the item put to use in more armor sets, weapons, and perhaps even decor.

