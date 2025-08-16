How to get and use Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2

Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 are perhaps one of the easiest resources to gather. However, they tend to go overlooked, since most players are busy exploring off-beat locations such as the Ice Cream Cart to find Optical Disks. Yet, they are an essential ingredient in cooking, which can be later consumed in a tricky situation.
Obtaining Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 is not particularly difficult, but it requires some effort and updating the Omni-Tool. That said, here's everything you need to become a bona fide mushroom gatherer.
How to get Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2
To get Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2, you're first going to need to get a Tier-2 Omni-Axe. This will take some time to unlock and upgrade, as you'll need to progress a fair distance. Once you have upgraded your Omni-Tool to Tier-2, you'll need to find Mushrooms.
Keep in mind that to get Mushroom Chunks, you will have to chop down large Mushrooms. You cannot get this resource by harvesting the smaller Mushroom that can be picked up. Nevertheless, they are useful as they can be used to make Boost Juice, one of the many consumable items you can craft.
Where to get Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2
As it stands, the Ominent Onboarding Facility is the best place to find Mushrooms to chop down and get Mushroom Chunks. However, there are other locations as well if you wish to explore Brookhollow Park. Here are the places:
- Black Anthill
- Eastern Flooded Zone
- Haze
- Oak Hill
- Shed Surroundings
- Termite Den
- Undershed
- Upper Grasslands
- Western Grasslands
- Woodpile
Aside from harvesting them from the aforementioned locations, you could also get a few after dispatching Weevils and Infected Weevils. However, this is a rare drop, and it will be time-consuming.
How to use Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2
Now that you've come into possession of Mushroom Chunks, you'll be able to do quite a few things with them. For starters, you can use Mushroom Chunks to make Mushroom Slurry using a Grinder, but not quite yet. As per the Grounded 2 Roadmap, the feature will be added during the Winter Update.
Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 can also be used to make Mushcargot via the Cookery. It provides a passive healing buff of 1.5 health every 5 seconds, stops the loss of Hunger, and provides 70 food upon consumption. The stamina cost of blocking is reduced by 15% for 16 minutes, which is great for a Warrior (Fighter) build. Here is the list of ingredients:
- Raw Snail Meat (x2)
- Mushroom Chunk (x2)
- Aphid Honeydew (x1)
The recipe can be purchased from the Ranger Station after retrieving the Network Center TURBO Optical Disk.
That's all you need to know about Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 at the moment. We can expect the resources to get more utility as updates roll out over the Early Access period.
Read more Grounded 2 articles here:
- How to get Boiling Glands in Grounded 2
- How to get Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2
- How to get Gum Nugget in Grounded 2