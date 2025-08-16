How to get and use Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2

Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 are perhaps one of the easiest resources to gather. However, they tend to go overlooked, since most players are busy exploring off-beat locations such as the Ice Cream Cart to find Optical Disks. Yet, they are an essential ingredient in cooking, which can be later consumed in a tricky situation.

Ad

Obtaining Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 is not particularly difficult, but it requires some effort and updating the Omni-Tool. That said, here's everything you need to become a bona fide mushroom gatherer.

How to get Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2

Chop mushrooms to get Mushroom Chunks (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HeRo Survival Guides)

To get Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2, you're first going to need to get a Tier-2 Omni-Axe. This will take some time to unlock and upgrade, as you'll need to progress a fair distance. Once you have upgraded your Omni-Tool to Tier-2, you'll need to find Mushrooms.

Ad

Trending

Keep in mind that to get Mushroom Chunks, you will have to chop down large Mushrooms. You cannot get this resource by harvesting the smaller Mushroom that can be picked up. Nevertheless, they are useful as they can be used to make Boost Juice, one of the many consumable items you can craft.

Where to get Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2

Behold, Mushroom! (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/HeRo Survival Guides)

As it stands, the Ominent Onboarding Facility is the best place to find Mushrooms to chop down and get Mushroom Chunks. However, there are other locations as well if you wish to explore Brookhollow Park. Here are the places:

Ad

Black Anthill

Eastern Flooded Zone

Haze

Oak Hill

Shed Surroundings

Termite Den

Undershed

Upper Grasslands

Western Grasslands

Woodpile

Aside from harvesting them from the aforementioned locations, you could also get a few after dispatching Weevils and Infected Weevils. However, this is a rare drop, and it will be time-consuming.

How to use Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2

Now that you've come into possession of Mushroom Chunks, you'll be able to do quite a few things with them. For starters, you can use Mushroom Chunks to make Mushroom Slurry using a Grinder, but not quite yet. As per the Grounded 2 Roadmap, the feature will be added during the Winter Update.

Ad

Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 can also be used to make Mushcargot via the Cookery. It provides a passive healing buff of 1.5 health every 5 seconds, stops the loss of Hunger, and provides 70 food upon consumption. The stamina cost of blocking is reduced by 15% for 16 minutes, which is great for a Warrior (Fighter) build. Here is the list of ingredients:

Raw Snail Meat (x2)

Mushroom Chunk (x2)

Aphid Honeydew (x1)

The recipe can be purchased from the Ranger Station after retrieving the Network Center TURBO Optical Disk.

Ad

That's all you need to know about Mushroom Chunks in Grounded 2 at the moment. We can expect the resources to get more utility as updates roll out over the Early Access period.

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More