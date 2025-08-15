Out of all the Disks you can acquire, getting the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2 is going to be an "ice-cold" task. Much like The Fire Pit, that will Sizzle your flesh, the Ice Cream Cart will Chill your bones. This means that you'll have to go in prepared to deal with the Chill to avoid slowly freezing to your inevitable death.

There's a lot to do in that particular region, but now, the focus will be to get the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2. Here's how to go about it.

Here's how to get the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2

Beware the Chill in the Ice Cream Car region (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

To start with, you'll want to have to be prepared to deal with the Chill. I would recommend using the Spicy Safety Mutation in conjunction with other items to give you the longest possible time you can spend exploring this frozen wonderland. That said, here's how to get to the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2:

Enter the Ice Cream Cart region from the eastern side (use the two ice cream cones as a landmark).

Note: You will have to leave your Buggy at the ice cream cones before entering.

Drink a Blazin' Brew and have item set bonuses that reduce Chill to avoid freezing before venturing further

and have item set bonuses that reduce Chill to avoid freezing before venturing further As you enter the Ice Cream Cart region, look for pink ice cream, and keep to the left until you reach a bunch of popsicle sticks.

Cross over the popsicle sticks until you reach some green ice cream, and follow the path until you reach an ice cream cone.

Stick to the left of the cone, climb atop, and make your way towards the opening.

Keep going straight until you reach an ice cream cone that's jutting out of the ground (use it to descend safely).

Once on the ground, stay to the right side and approach the other ice cream cone that's jutting out from the ground, and climb atop it.

While atop, you'll spot a purple light in the distance, you'll want to head in that direction.

As you jump off the ice cream cone, to your left, there will be a frozen body.

Fight off the Northern Scorpions near it, and you'll be able to loot without interference.

Rummage the frozen body, and you will acquire the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2.

Nab the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2 and run if you want to avoid combat (Image via Xbox Game Studios | YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

With that, the Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk in Grounded 2 is now yours. However, while you're inside the ice Cream Cart, there's one more thing you may want to pick up before heading out, which is the Ice Cream Cart Milk Molar. Best to carry extra Blazin' Brew to stay warm.

How to get the Ice Cream Cart Milk Molars in Grounded 2

Ice Cream Cart Milk Molars in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are a total of three Ice Cream Cart Milk Molars in Grounded 2 that you can acquire in this region. Here's where to find them:

One Molar can be found inside the Ice Cream Cart located behind a popsicle in the back left side of the room that's full of ice cream.

One Molar can be accessed from the Tunnel Entrance or from underneath the Ice Cream Cart.

The last Molar can be found inside a small cave chamber, accessible from the Tunnel Entrance.

