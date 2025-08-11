  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Smoothie recipes in Grounded 2 (and the best ones to make)

All Smoothie recipes in Grounded 2 (and the best ones to make)

By Sambit Pal
Modified Aug 11, 2025 18:46 GMT
grounded 2 smoothies
Smoothies should not be ignored (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Smoothies in Grounded 2 are tonics you chug for additional effects (plus a little instant healing). A handful of the Smoothies from the first game reprise here, but there's also a few new ones to check out. While some of them can be situational, Grounded 2 is quite a bit harder, which necessitates you have a handful of Smoothies on your person when anticipating a lot of combat.

Ad

So in this guide, we'll go over absolutely everything you need to know about Smoothies in Grounded 2. This includes all the recipes, where to blend them together, and also some recommendations.

How to get a Smoothie Station in Grounded 2

In order to craft Smoothies, you need a Smoothie Station first. Thankfully, this workstation can be built quite early on, even before you set up a Hatchery in Grounded 2. Here's what you need:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • An Acorn Top (guaranteed drop from busting an Acorn)
  • 4x Sprigs (which is simple enough to get)
  • 5x Grub Sludge (will require some farming, but you can also get some Grub Hides as a nice byproduct of the grind)

Once you have all of that, pop down the Smoothie Station on a smooth surface - preferably inside your base.

Smoothie Bases

Smoothie bases can be switched before you craft the potion (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Smoothie bases can be switched before you craft the potion (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

So, before we get to the individual Smoothies, here's a note on what Smoothie bases do. Basically, this is the main liquid where you blend the Smoothie, and you have the choice between three of these in Grounded 2:

Ad
  • Grub Sludge is the basic Smoothie base, and does not provide any additional effect.
  • Chocolate Chunk makes Chunky Smoothies. This doubles the instant heal that a Smoothie generally does, which comes out to 80 HP instead of 40 HP.
  • Gum Nugget makes Sticky Smoothies. This doubles the duration of the Smoothie buffs (240 seconds instead of 120 seconds).

Every Smmothie recipes in Grounded 2 (so far)

When you want to craft a Smoothie, you get the option to toggle between any of these three Smoothie bases. Other than that, you need the following ingredients:

Ad
NameRequired IngredientsEffects
Scorpidote1x Scorpion Venom
1x Northern Scorpion Chunk
1x Orb Weaver Chunk
Reduces current Venom Accumulation, and also slows the rate of the Venom status during the buff
Mintito1x Mint Shard
1x Ice Splinter
1x Nectar
Reduces current Sizzle Accumulation, and also slows the rate of the Sizzle status during the buff
Blazin’ Brew1x Spicy Shard
1x Lingonberry Chunk
1x Apple Bits
Reduces current Chill Accumulation, and also slows the rate of the Chill status during the buff
Human Food1x Fresh Apple Bits
1x Fresh Cookie Sandwich Bits
1x Fresh Billy Hog Bits		10% reduced damage taken during the buff
Worker’s Comp1x Red Ant Part
1x Red Ant Head
1x Red Ant Mandibles		Carry up to 3 additional Weed Stems and Glass Planks
Liquid Rage1x Larva Spike
1x Orb Weaver Fang
1x Red Ant Mandibles		10% increased attack damage during the buff
Hedge Lord1x Blueberry Chunk
1x Aphid Honeydew
1x Mite Fuzz		1.5 HP restored per second during the buff
Boost Juice1x Raw Aphid Meat
1x Mushroom
1x Acorn Bits		Max Stamina increaed by 20 during the buff
Lady in Red1x Ladybug Part
1x Lingonberry Chunk
1x Ice Splinter		Max Health increased by 20 during the buff
Gastro Goo1x Stinkbug Gas Sack
1x Roach Chunk
1x Aphid Honeydew
Grants full immunity to gas damage and effects of gas-hazard zones during the buff
Green Machine1x Slime Mold Stalk
1x Grass Seeds
1x Clover Leaf		Stamina regeneration increased by 25% during the buff
Ad

As always, note that you get the buffs explained here in addition to a 40 HP heal (80 HP if Chunky base) instantly when you consume the Smoothie. Now, at the time of writing, there are only 11 Smoothie types in Grounded 2, but more will get added throughout its Early Access phase, and possibly beyond.

For now, though, the two best Smoothies to make are Liquid Rage and Green Machine. Green Machine can be crafted from your first hour into Grounded 2, and Liquid Rage is all-around the best value-per-ingredient you get; pop it before you get into combat. After your first foray into the Anthills, you'll also get enough materials to get the Human Food, which can really help if you're playing on regular or harder difficulties.

Ad

The elemental mitigation smootihes are also situationally highly useful. Blazin Brew and Mintito help out in specific places where you are getting burned or frozen, respectively. Meanwhile, Scorpiodote is absolutely essential in the Masked Stranger boss fight.

That's all about Smoothies in Grounded 2. Check out our other guides on the game:

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sambit Pal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications