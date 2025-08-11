All Smoothie recipes in Grounded 2 (and the best ones to make)

Smoothies in Grounded 2 are tonics you chug for additional effects (plus a little instant healing). A handful of the Smoothies from the first game reprise here, but there's also a few new ones to check out. While some of them can be situational, Grounded 2 is quite a bit harder, which necessitates you have a handful of Smoothies on your person when anticipating a lot of combat.

So in this guide, we'll go over absolutely everything you need to know about Smoothies in Grounded 2. This includes all the recipes, where to blend them together, and also some recommendations.

How to get a Smoothie Station in Grounded 2

In order to craft Smoothies, you need a Smoothie Station first. Thankfully, this workstation can be built quite early on, even before you set up a Hatchery in Grounded 2. Here's what you need:

An Acorn Top (guaranteed drop from busting an Acorn)

4x Sprigs (which is simple enough to get)

5x Grub Sludge (will require some farming, but you can also get some Grub Hides as a nice byproduct of the grind)

Once you have all of that, pop down the Smoothie Station on a smooth surface - preferably inside your base.

Smoothie Bases

Smoothie bases can be switched before you craft the potion (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

So, before we get to the individual Smoothies, here's a note on what Smoothie bases do. Basically, this is the main liquid where you blend the Smoothie, and you have the choice between three of these in Grounded 2:

Grub Sludge is the basic Smoothie base, and does not provide any additional effect.

is the basic Smoothie base, and does not provide any additional effect. Chocolate Chunk makes Chunky Smoothies . This doubles the instant heal that a Smoothie generally does, which comes out to 80 HP instead of 40 HP.

makes . This doubles the instant heal that a Smoothie generally does, which comes out to 80 HP instead of 40 HP. Gum Nugget makes Sticky Smoothies. This doubles the duration of the Smoothie buffs (240 seconds instead of 120 seconds).

Every Smmothie recipes in Grounded 2 (so far)

When you want to craft a Smoothie, you get the option to toggle between any of these three Smoothie bases. Other than that, you need the following ingredients:

Name Required Ingredients Effects Scorpidote 1x Scorpion Venom

1x Northern Scorpion Chunk

1x Orb Weaver Chunk Reduces current Venom Accumulation, and also slows the rate of the Venom status during the buff Mintito 1x Mint Shard

1x Ice Splinter

1x Nectar Reduces current Sizzle Accumulation, and also slows the rate of the Sizzle status during the buff Blazin’ Brew 1x Spicy Shard

1x Lingonberry Chunk

1x Apple Bits Reduces current Chill Accumulation, and also slows the rate of the Chill status during the buff Human Food 1x Fresh Apple Bits

1x Fresh Cookie Sandwich Bits

1x Fresh Billy Hog Bits 10% reduced damage taken during the buff Worker’s Comp 1x Red Ant Part

1x Red Ant Head

1x Red Ant Mandibles Carry up to 3 additional Weed Stems and Glass Planks Liquid Rage 1x Larva Spike

1x Orb Weaver Fang

1x Red Ant Mandibles 10% increased attack damage during the buff Hedge Lord 1x Blueberry Chunk

1x Aphid Honeydew

1x Mite Fuzz 1.5 HP restored per second during the buff Boost Juice 1x Raw Aphid Meat

1x Mushroom

1x Acorn Bits Max Stamina increaed by 20 during the buff Lady in Red 1x Ladybug Part

1x Lingonberry Chunk

1x Ice Splinter Max Health increased by 20 during the buff Gastro Goo 1x Stinkbug Gas Sack

1x Roach Chunk

1x Aphid Honeydew Grants full immunity to gas damage and effects of gas-hazard zones during the buff Green Machine 1x Slime Mold Stalk

1x Grass Seeds

1x Clover Leaf Stamina regeneration increased by 25% during the buff

As always, note that you get the buffs explained here in addition to a 40 HP heal (80 HP if Chunky base) instantly when you consume the Smoothie. Now, at the time of writing, there are only 11 Smoothie types in Grounded 2, but more will get added throughout its Early Access phase, and possibly beyond.

For now, though, the two best Smoothies to make are Liquid Rage and Green Machine. Green Machine can be crafted from your first hour into Grounded 2, and Liquid Rage is all-around the best value-per-ingredient you get; pop it before you get into combat. After your first foray into the Anthills, you'll also get enough materials to get the Human Food, which can really help if you're playing on regular or harder difficulties.

The elemental mitigation smootihes are also situationally highly useful. Blazin Brew and Mintito help out in specific places where you are getting burned or frozen, respectively. Meanwhile, Scorpiodote is absolutely essential in the Masked Stranger boss fight.

That's all about Smoothies in Grounded 2. Check out our other guides on the game:

