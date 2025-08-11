All Smoothie recipes in Grounded 2 (and the best ones to make)

Smoothies in Grounded 2 are tonics you chug for additional effects (plus a little instant healing). A handful of the Smoothies from the first game reprise here, but there's also a few new ones to check out. While some of them can be situational, Grounded 2 is quite a bit harder, which necessitates you have a handful of Smoothies on your person when anticipating a lot of combat.
So in this guide, we'll go over absolutely everything you need to know about Smoothies in Grounded 2. This includes all the recipes, where to blend them together, and also some recommendations.
How to get a Smoothie Station in Grounded 2
In order to craft Smoothies, you need a Smoothie Station first. Thankfully, this workstation can be built quite early on, even before you set up a Hatchery in Grounded 2. Here's what you need:
- An Acorn Top (guaranteed drop from busting an Acorn)
- 4x Sprigs (which is simple enough to get)
- 5x Grub Sludge (will require some farming, but you can also get some Grub Hides as a nice byproduct of the grind)
Once you have all of that, pop down the Smoothie Station on a smooth surface - preferably inside your base.
Smoothie Bases
So, before we get to the individual Smoothies, here's a note on what Smoothie bases do. Basically, this is the main liquid where you blend the Smoothie, and you have the choice between three of these in Grounded 2:
- Grub Sludge is the basic Smoothie base, and does not provide any additional effect.
- Chocolate Chunk makes Chunky Smoothies. This doubles the instant heal that a Smoothie generally does, which comes out to 80 HP instead of 40 HP.
- Gum Nugget makes Sticky Smoothies. This doubles the duration of the Smoothie buffs (240 seconds instead of 120 seconds).
Every Smmothie recipes in Grounded 2 (so far)
When you want to craft a Smoothie, you get the option to toggle between any of these three Smoothie bases. Other than that, you need the following ingredients:
As always, note that you get the buffs explained here in addition to a 40 HP heal (80 HP if Chunky base) instantly when you consume the Smoothie. Now, at the time of writing, there are only 11 Smoothie types in Grounded 2, but more will get added throughout its Early Access phase, and possibly beyond.
For now, though, the two best Smoothies to make are Liquid Rage and Green Machine. Green Machine can be crafted from your first hour into Grounded 2, and Liquid Rage is all-around the best value-per-ingredient you get; pop it before you get into combat. After your first foray into the Anthills, you'll also get enough materials to get the Human Food, which can really help if you're playing on regular or harder difficulties.
The elemental mitigation smootihes are also situationally highly useful. Blazin Brew and Mintito help out in specific places where you are getting burned or frozen, respectively. Meanwhile, Scorpiodote is absolutely essential in the Masked Stranger boss fight.
