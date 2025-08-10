How to defeat the Masked Stranger in Grounded 2

The Masked Stranger in Grounded 2 is a boss you'll encounter at the end of Act 1. While nothing is known about this entity, it is being speculated that they could be another Teen who was shrunk. They wield a Spicy Coaltana and wear armour that has been crafted seemingly from a Bug of unknown origin.
The fight against the Masked Stranger in Grounded 2 consists of three phases, with the third involving a secondary boss called Bandit. All in all, this will be a tough fight, and you'll need to be prepared to the best of your capabilities.
Things you need to defeat Masked Stranger in Grounded 2
To start, you should consider bringing an entire team when dealing with the Masked Stranger. Having a Warrior (Fighter) build, supported by a Ranger and Mage build, is a good idea.
Having tier-2 and tier-3 gear will also help. It will allow the entire team to easily shrug off attacks and inflict more damage. Consider carrying some healing items and Scorpidotes to deal with the Bandit who'll spawn in phase 3.
Phase 1
- Masked Stranger will attack using the Coaltana, which has Sizzle. Block attacks to mitigate the damage. Avoid the thrust attack as it will break your blocks and stun you.
- If you do manage to block perfectly a few times, the Masked Stranger will get stunned, which will allow you time to counter-attack.
- Dodge out of the way to avoid the spin and chain attacks.
- Once their health drops to 30%-40%, they will heal completely, and phase 2 will commence.
Phase 2
- In this phase, the attack frequency is increased, and a new AOE attack is added. It takes a while to charge, which gives you time to move out of the way.
- For the most part, you'll have to block and heal to get through this phase.
- Once the Masked Stranger's health drops to 30%-40%, Bandit will spawn.
Phase 3
- As soon as Bandit spawns, use one of the Scorpidotes to mitigate some Venom buildup.
- Keep an eye out for the pounce attack, and engage when Bandit is on the defensive. Let your team's Ranger keep the attack up while the Warrior blocks using a Shield.
- Once you eliminate Bandit, the Masked Stranger will run away.
Once the Masked Stranger in Grounded 2 has been defeated, you can pick the Sizzling Key from inside the Lab, allowing you to craft a Spicy Coaltana. If you use the duplication glitch, you will be able to get a copy for the entire team.
