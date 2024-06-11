5 reasons to be excited about Palworld Sakurajima update

Recently revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, the Palworld Sakurajima update will be released on June 27, 2024. Pocketpair's hugely successful monster-tamer game has gone silent for a while now, with the last major update seeing the introduction of Bellanoir as a raid boss. This massive expansion promises to be a game-changer, with fresh content, challenging adventures, and new Pals to add to your collection.

On that note, this article lists five reasons to be excited about the Palworld Sakurajima update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 exciting additions coming with the Palworld Sakurajima update

1) New Island

The new island in the Palworld Sakurajima update (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Palworld Sakurajima update brings a new island, teeming with new Pals and other adventures. The region is supposedly based on Japanese aesthetics, and the trailer revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase provided a glimpse of traditional Japanese houses and even cherry blossoms.

Trending

2) New faction boss

New faction boss in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

For those who blasted their way through the boss fights in Palworld, a new foe is here to challenge. The Sakurajima trailer for Palworld revealed a new faction boss with a new Pal. Considering most players have already beaten all the earlier bosses, including Victor and Shadowbeak, this will likely be a stronger boss.

This means it would be late-game content, and any new player trying out Palworld will have to grind extensively and conquer the initial bosses before tackling this new one.

3) New raid boss

New raid boss in the Palworld Sakurajima update (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir and Bellanoir Libero were challenging as the game's first-ever raid bosses. The Palworld Sakurajima update brings in a new raid boss, and this, too, resembles a very powerful Pal that already exists in the molten caverns of Palworld.

The new raid boss is similar to Blazamut, one of the most powerful Pals for late-game teams. This raid boss will likely be of the dark element as well, judging by its color. It is also much bigger than the standard Alpha Pals we see in Palworld.

4) New pals and subspecies

New Pals in the upcoming Sakurajima update (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Palworld Sakurajima update will introduce many new Pals to the game. Some were already teased in the Xbox ID Showcase in April, and the new trailer delivered a lot more. These new Pals boast amazing designs, and hopefully, the new island will also bring some new Legendary Pals to join the existing ones.

There will also be new subspecies of already existing Pals like Chilet and Quivern, as shown in the trailer. From the looks of it, Quivern sports a new green hue, whereas Chilet gets a dash of red and white, as opposed to its icy-blue color.

5) New guns

The four-missile rocket launcher in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Dubbed "Pokemon with guns," the game will see the introduction of new guns in the Palworld Sakurajima update. This expansion brings various new weapons, including a flamethrower, that will allow you to wreak havoc. Players had been crafting Foxpark's harness to use it as a flamethrower instead.

Other weapons are also arriving, including a plasma rifle and a four-missile rocket launcher. The latter might be the new go-to for players to use in raids and against faction bosses, as it will likely cause a decent amount of damage.

This Palworld update also brings other content, such as a stronghold - oil rig, which is a new challenge being added to the game. With a brand new island to explore, challenging bosses to conquer, and a host of adorable new Pals to collect, the Palworld Sakurajima update is a treasure trove of fresh content that's sure to reignite your passion for the game.