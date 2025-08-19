As you level up in RuneScape 3, you'll eventually encounter Abyssal Demons. While the name might sound terrifying, they are the weakest of all Abyssal Slayer creatures. This makes them great to practice on and allows you to understand the intricacies of battling demons. You will need level 85 in Slayer to inflict damage on them, which is a huge ask, but the payoff will be worthwhile.

Despite Abyssal Demons being the runts of the demonic realm, they can be challenging if you don't have the knowledge to defeat them. They can overwhelm you, which will lead to your untimely demise. To avoid an untimely death, here's what you need to know about Abyssal Demons and how to deal with them in RuneScape 3.

Abyssal Demon guild in RuneScape 3

To start with, here are a few things you need to know about Abyssal Demon. They are level 98 and have an HP pool of 8,500. They appear in vast swarms, which makes them deadly despite their small stature. Veering off, there's a Slayer Mask associated with them known as the Mask of the Abyss.

This particular item can be upgraded into the Helm of Warping by killing 900 abyssal demons while wearing the mask. If nothing else, this will give you a reason to go demon hunting. Additionally, if you're looking for better drops, you can use the Most Wanted card to improve the odds of receiving unique items from them. With that out of the way, let's talk about where to find them.

Where to find Abyssal Demon in RuneScape 3

Getting to Abyssal Demons will take some skill (Image via Jagex | YouTube/EpsilonTV)

There are several places where you can find Abyssal Demons in RuneScape 3. Some will be tougher than others, and one location has Dungeoneering level 100 as a requirement. Here's the list with the number of Abyssal Demons that spawn:

Morytania Slayer Tower Dungeon (16)

Kuradal's Dungeon (10)

Abyssal Area (13)

Slayer Tower Second floor (6)

Slayer Tower Roof (10)

Wilderness (level 18 Wilderness) (17)

Wilderness (Chaos Ridge) (18)

What gear to use against Abyssal Demon in RuneScape 3

When it comes to gear, there are choices based on your preferred style of combat. Here's the list for each type.

Melee

Corrupted slayer helmet

Demon horn necklace

Igneous Kal-Ket

Vestments of havoc robe top

vestments of havoc robe bottom

Noxious scythe

Abyssal armour spikes (alloy)

Cinderbane gloves

Demon slayer boots

Ferocious ring

Vampyrism aura

Scripture of Wen

Magic

Corrupted slayer helmet

Demon horn necklace

Igneous Kal-Mej

Virtus robe top

Virtus robe legs

Wand of the praesul

Inquisitor staff

Imperium core

Grasping rune pouch

Cinderbane gloves

Demon slayer boots

Ferocious ring

Vampyrism aura

Scripture of Wen

Ranged

Corrupted slayer helmet

Demon horn necklace

Igneous Kal-Xil

Pernix body

Pernix chaps

Mechanised chinchompa

Off-hand Blightbound crossbow

Pernix's quiver

Cinderbane gloves

Demon slayer boots

Ferocious ring

Vampyrism aura

Scripture of Wen

Strategy used for killing Abyssal Demons in RuneScape 3

Take your time and find what works well for you (Image via Jagex | YouTube/EpsilonTV)

Depending on your preferred playstyle, there are several ways to tackle Abyssal Demons in RuneScape 3. For instance, if you use a Ranged weapon, you should consider using Mechanised Chinchompas or Decimation for AOE effect abilities.

For Melee, you have the Noxious Scythe. Its AOE effect abilities can reap Abyssal Demons and send them back to the underworld. The Abyssal Bane Two-Handed Sword is also very effective. However, for the highest damage, you'll want to use Caroming and Aftershock whilst using magic.

Lastly, Demon Slayer equipment is also great as it will improve damage output and give you bonus experience. In short, just get high-tier armor and weapons; that should be enough to let you deal with multiple Abyssal Demons at once. Also, remember to carry enough consumables to stay alive and perhaps a few Signs of the Porter to teleport items for safekeeping.

