RuneScape 3: How to easily farm Sign of the Porter

Farming Sign of the Porter in RuneScape 3 is a time-consuming affair, but if you want a way to teleport your items to safe storage, this is the best way to go about it. These handy trinkets will allow you to send items across any distance and deposit them for safekeeping in the Bank. It even works across all levels of the Wilderness, which is great if you're into PvP.
If you're not into PvP, this item is still useful if you're farming certain items out in the world and don't want to run back to your storage now and then. That being said, here is how to easily farm Sign of the Porter in RuneScape 3.
How to get Sign of the Porter in RuneScape 3?
There are two ways to get the Sign of the Porter. You can either spend a lot of time, effort, and resources to craft them or take the easier route and make use of the Pickpocket Skill.
To do this, you'll want to go to the Amlodd Clan area, which is located within the God Wars Dungeon 2. Next, you'll want to find Amlodd Workers to loot to your heart's content. Just be sure to have level 94 in Pickpocketing, or you'll be wasting your time.
If your luck holds and you're consistent, you could get a few Sign of the Porter every minute, but be careful, as too much Pickpocketing can have adverse effects.
What are Sign of the Porter in RuneScape 3?
Sign of the Porter in RuneScape 3 are pocket slot items that can be crafted using the Divination Skill. It allows you to automatically teleport collect items to your Bank, ensuring your inventory stays clear at all times. When an item is teleported, the Sign of the Porter uses one charge.
When all charges are used, the item disappears. For this reason, using them judiciously is probably the best idea. Given that the one at level 7 Incandescent Energy and a Dragonstone Necklace can be created, or by using Memory shard(s), it's not exactly cheap. Nevertheless, if you have enough Coins to spare, you can craft as many as you'd like or take the less noble and pinch them off unsuspecting Elves.
Read more articles here:
- "It's time we take some big swings": New Jagex CEO candidly admits MTX is ruining RuneScape
- RuneScape 3 player count: How big is the playerbase in 2025?