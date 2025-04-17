The Goblin Diplomacy quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds is one of the missions available to players in the Early Access release of the game. The co-op survival crafting game set in Ashenfall follows the players trying to survive on the continent, looking to uncover secrets, wield unique magical runes, and ultimately defeat the Dragon Queen.

This article guides you on how to complete the titular quest in Dragonwilds.

How to complete the Goblin Diplomacy quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Note: Some details of this quest might change depending on the hideout you first visit or if you acquire the amulets without talking to Zanik.

Quest rewards

The Goblin Diplomacy quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds will reward you with a clothing item called Goblin War Banner. Here are its stats:

+2 Melee Defence

+2 Ranged Defence

+2 Magic Defence

5.0 Weight

How to start the quest

Note: You'll need a logging axe to progress in the RuneScape Dragonwilds quest

Goblin Diplomacy is a secondary quest you can acquire from an NPC named Zanik. He can be found in the northwestern corner of Bramblemead Valley, to the east of the castle and behind the southern entrance to Whispering Swamp. He'll be atop the upside-down U-shaped cliff.

Interact with him and exhaust all the dialogue options. You'll then get the popup about the Goblin Diplomacy quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds being added to your quest menu. You'll need to obtain two amulets for the Goblin Diplomacy mission to be completed.

The First amulet

The location of one of the amulets will be towards Zainik's northeast. Start to the east of Zanik and reach the main road (the light green lines that form the paths on the RuneScape Dragonwilds map).

As you move northwards, you'll come across a group of hostile goblins and a caged prisoner. The group will be guarding a ruined castle-esque structure. They'll consist mainly of Goblin Archers and Warriors. Kill them all to be able to access the structure and talk to the prisoner, a goblin named Bilegut.

He'll give you the location of the first amulet, but not before you provide him with some steak. If you don't want to waste one, you can simply head inside the ruined castle-esque structure and look for an opening behind a wooden treasure chest.

There should be a wall with a collapsed middle surrounded by barrels. Head inside to find a reliquary. Open it to locate the first trinket, the Bandosian Amulet.

The Second amulet

The second region Zanik will send you to (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Unclear_nz)

Once you head back to Zanik and give him the amulet, he'll direct you to another point of interest to the south. It will be located at a spot surrounded by a circular river at the southeastern perimeter of Bramblemead Valley, some distance below Zanik's location on the RuneScape Dragonwilds map.

There will be a row of cages at the northern edge of the water-surrounded island, with one of them holding another prisoner goblin called Wormelbow. He'll tell you that a Garou-beastman raided the place, adding that the chest behind the destroyable vines holds nothing.

That being said, as per our understanding, you'll still need to defeat all the hostile goblins guarding this place and unlock the chest to progress the Goblin Diplomacy quest.

This region will host some more Goblin Warriors and Archers. However, they'll be more spread out. If you haven't been detected yet, take out the Archers with ranged weapons first. This will make the fight easier. From there, head inside the bottom opening of the castle (beside the fireplace) at the center of this region to locate the reliquary.

The second reliquary (Image via Jagex || YouTube/@Unclear_nz)

However, it'll be hidden behind some thorny vines. You'll need a logging axe to destroy it. Do so and open the chest. However, as mentioned before, it will be empty.

Report your findings to Zanik, and he'll direct you towards a region in Whispering Swamp. You'll need to enter the biome from the entrance above Zanik on the map and walk along its eastern perimeter until you reach a narrow road that ends with a U-turn.

Take the turn and walk along the western perimeter until you notice a waterfall. You can go beside it to loot a chest, head outside, and look for a cave in the southwestern region near the waterfall.

You'll have to fight some Goblin Warriors there. Head inside the cave, and you'll face the final enemy of the Goblin Diplomacy quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds, the Garou Druid. He'll be a buffed-up enemy with strong range and melee attacks.

It is better to tackle him at range with a bow and arrow. This will give you more leeway for dodging attacks, but you'll still need to be careful, as his ranged attacks are homing and can inflict poison if they connect.

Defeat him and you'll acquire the second amulet, the "Druid's Bandosian Amulet". Give both amulets to Zanik, and he'll reward you with the Goblin War Banner. This will mark the end of the Goblin Diplomacy quest in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

