RuneScape Dragonwilds patch notes for upcoming 0.7.1.5 update (April 24, 2025)

The RuneScape Dragonwilds patch notes for the upcoming 0.7.1.5 update have been revealed, and some QOL (Quality Of Life) changes are coming to the game. The title's developers have also adjusted certain in-game events, namely Warbands Raidings, and Velgar Attacks.

This patch won't revolutionize RuneScape Dragonwilds or introduce new content, but it will make your time spent in Ashenfall easier. This doesn't mean you can't and won't get killed, but at least you'll be able to sleep peacefully knowing that a Goblin Warband will not be knocking at your door every other night.

Here are the RuneScape Dragonwilds patch notes for the upcoming 0.7.1.5 update, scheduled to be released this week.

RuneScape Dragonwilds 0.7.1.5 update patch notes

As mentioned, this is more of a general balancing and fixing patch than a content update. Nothing new has been added, but certain aspects of existing content have been tweaked. Here are the changes you can expect to see soon:

Ghornfell Raids (Goblin Raid Parties):

Goblin Warbands have been cut short (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Cooldown increased from 2 in-game days to 4 days.

There's actually a handful of these raids with different raid party compositions, but they average out to 4 days now. Half as commonplace now.

Ghornfell Base Raids:

Grace Period increased from 9 in-game days to 12 in-game days before the raid can happen.

Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

Cooldown increased from 2 days to 3.75 days.

Ghornfell Hunted Events

Chance to occur decreased from 10% to 5%, every event tick.

Cooldown increased from 1 day to 2.25 days.

Velgar Events:

Velgar can be a real nuisance at times (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Velgar Meteor Barrages reduced from 5 to 2 per meteor event, addressing the drift towards tedium as this event outstays its welcome.

"Poison Breath" event is now only poison breath strafing runs.

Other changes:

Hostile AI is no longer immune to Bleed (Except for Vault Guardians, who can't bleed because... well... what would they bleed? Blood runes?)

Multiple Crash fixes

Some Holes in the Map have been fixed.

We've adjusted XP balancing around purifying water.

A handful of localisation issues/errors have been fixed.

A range of UI bugs have been fixed, including some errors and inconsistencies with item names.

A bunch of fixes around crashes and general stability. (Not building stability)

The developers will likely reveal the release date of the 0.7.1.5 update shortly. We will also see more content in the coming months, as per the Early Access Roadmap.

