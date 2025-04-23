RuneScape Dragonwilds: All armors, ranked

Different types of Armor serve different roles in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Depending on your weapon of choice, approach to the objective, and strategy, using the right type of armor for the situation will make a lot of difference. It will keep you alive through the toughest of situations.
Of course, you can still mix-and-match things during the early game to buff your defense, but as you progress, you will need more specialised gear. When you complete a set of armor, you'll even receive bonuses, which will again aid you in combat and other aspects of it. The best armor will take a while to craft, but until then, any armor is better than none.
All armors ranked in RuneScape Dragonwilds category-wise
There are three main categories of armors: Melee (Attack), Ranged, and Magic. There are two more that serve as secondary categories of armors: Capes and Miscellaneous.
The first category of armors offers defense bonuses against different types of aforementioned attacks. The second category is Capes, which provide minimal bonuses, and lastly, Miscellaneous, which mostly comprises armors that don't do much. Nonetheless, we can expect more to be added as per the RuneScape Dragonwilds' Roadmap.
Melee Armor
This armor type provides the highest possible defense against melee attacks from enemies. Remember to use Spells such as Tempest Shield and Enchant Weapon: Fire or Air. These will give you additional bonuses. When you equip a full set of armor (Helmet, Body/Platebody, and Legs/Platelegs), you will also get additional bonuses:
1/3 Set Bonus: -33% Block stamina cost
2/3 Set Bonus: +50% Crit chance after blocking
3/3 Set Bonus: +25% Damage to staggered targets
Here is the list of Melee Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
Name
Melee Defense
Ranged Defense
Magic Defense
Crafting Requirements
Reinforced Helmet
6
4
3
4 Animal Bones, 2 Leather
Reinforced Body
15
9
8
10 Animal Bones, 8 Leather
Reinforced Legs
9
6
5
8 Animal Bones, 6 Leather
Bronze Helmet
9
7
6
4 Bronze Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 1 Wool Thread
Bronze Platebody
23
17
15
10 Bronze Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread
Bronze Platelegs
14
10
9
6 Bronze Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread
Iron Helmet
12
10
9
4 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 1 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard
Iron Platebody
30
24
23
10 Iron Bar, 6 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Iron Platelegs
18
15
14
6 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Paladin Helmet
12
10
9
6 Iron Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 1 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Paladin Platebody
30
24
23
12 Iron Bar, 8 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Paladin Platelegs
18
15
14
6 Iron Bar, 6 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Ranged Armor
This armor type provides the highest possible defense against ranged attacks from enemies. If you plan on using Bows to fight, this armor type will also boost your attack stats. When you equip a full set of armor (Cowl, Body, and Chaps), you will also get additional bonuses:
1/3 Set Bonus: +40 Stealth Speed
2/3 Set Bonus: -33% Ranged attack speed
3/3 Set Bonus: +25% Weak point damage
Here is the list of Ranged Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
Name
Melee Defense
Ranged Defense
Magic Defense
Crafting Requirements
Pioneer's Scarf
0
0
0
N/A
Leather Cowl
4
5
4
4 Leather, 2 Coarse thread
Leather Body
9
13
9
10 Leather, 8 Coarse thread
Leather Chaps
6
8
6
8 Leather, 6 Coarse thread
Hard Leather Cowl
7
8
7
4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread, 1 Bronze Bar
Hard Leather Body
17
21
17
10 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bar
Hard Leather Chaps
10
12
10
6 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bar
Studded Leather Cowl
10
11
10
4 Hard Leather, 2 Iron Bar, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard
Studded Leather Body
24
28
24
10 Hard Leather, 4 Iron Bar, 4 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Studded Leather Chaps
15
17
15
6 Hard Leather, 4 Iron Bar, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Wild Archer Cowl
10
11
10
4 Hard Leather, 2 Gold Bar, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard
Wild Archer Body
24
28
24
12 Hard Leather, 4 Gold Bar, 4 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Wild Archer Chaps
15
17
15
8 Hard Leather, 4 Gold Bar, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Magic Armor
This armor type provides the highest possible defense against magic attacks from enemies.
Here is the list of Magic Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
Name
Melee Defense
Ranged Defense
Magic Defense
Crafting Requirements
Apprentice Hat
3
4
6
4 Coarse thread, 2 Rune essence
Apprentice Robe
8
9
15
10 Coarse thread, 8 Rune essence
Apprentice Leggings
5
6
9
8 Coarse thread, 6 Rune essence
Wizard Hat
6
7
9
4 Rough Cloth, 2 Wool Thread, 1 Wild Anima
Wizard Robes
15
17
23
8 Rough Cloth, 6 Wool Thread, 4 Wild Anima
Wizard Robe Legs
9
10
14
6 Rough Cloth, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Wild Anima
Dark Mage Hood
9
10
12
3 Padded Cloth, 2 Hard leather, 1 Silver Bar, 1 Vault Shard
Dark Mage Robes
23
24
30
8 Padded Cloth, 8 Hard leather, 4 Silver Bar, 3 Vault Shard
Dark Mage Robe Legs
14
15
18
6 Padded Cloth, 4 Hard leather, 2 Silver Bar, 2 Vault Shard
Dragonkin Mage Hood
9
10
12
3 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Gold Bar, 1 Vault Shard
Dragonkin Mage Robes
23
24
30
10 Hard Leather, 6 Padded Cloth, 4 Gold Bar, 3 Vault Shard
Dragonkin Mage Robe Legs
14
15
18
6 Hard Leather, 4 Padded Cloth, 2 Gold Bar, 2 Vault Shard
Capes
Capes offer very basic protection. You don't need much to craft one, and truth be told, you'll be just fine without one as well. There are bonuses associated with capes.
Here is the list of Capes in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
Name
Melee Defense
Ranged Defense
Magic Defense
Crafting Requirements
Tattered Cape
0
0
0
9 Course Thread
Dragonbane Cape
0
0
0
N/A
Bramblemead Cape
2
2
2
10 Coarse Thread
Garou Highborn's Cloak
2
2
2
N/A
Goblin War Banner Cape
2
2
2
N/A
Pioneer's Cape
2
2
2
N/A
Whispering Cape
2
2
2
10 Coarse Thread
Fractured Cape
2
2
2
10 Coarse Thread
Stormtouched Cape
2
2
2
10 Coarse Thread
Bloodblight Cape
2
2
2
10 Coarse Thread
Miscellaneous
Coming to the miscellaneous section of armor, these are mostly just there for the sake of it. They aren't really useful as such, and you can go about your playthrough without ever having to craft these.
Here is the list of Miscellaneous Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
Name
Melee Defense
Ranged Defense
Magic Defense
Crafting Requirements
Adventurer's Tunic
8
8
8
9 Coarse Animal Fur
Adventurer's Leggings
8
8
8
6 Coarse Animal Fur
Bag of Noggin'
1
1
1
1 Goblin Pack
Chef's Hat
1
1
1
12 Wool Cloth, 6 Coarse Thread, 4 Wool Thread
Leggings of Lightness
0
0
0
6 Coarse Animal Fur, 6 Rune Essence
That is about everything you need to know about armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Keep in mind that some of them are late-game and will take some effort (and a lot of time) to craft. Be patient, and level up your Skills, which will often, directly and indirectly, allow you to max out your gear in-game.
Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.