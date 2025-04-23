RuneScape Dragonwilds: All armors, ranked

Different types of Armor serve different roles in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Depending on your weapon of choice, approach to the objective, and strategy, using the right type of armor for the situation will make a lot of difference. It will keep you alive through the toughest of situations.

Of course, you can still mix-and-match things during the early game to buff your defense, but as you progress, you will need more specialised gear. When you complete a set of armor, you'll even receive bonuses, which will again aid you in combat and other aspects of it. The best armor will take a while to craft, but until then, any armor is better than none.

All armors ranked in RuneScape Dragonwilds category-wise

Wear Armor to ensure you sustain less damage (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are three main categories of armors: Melee (Attack), Ranged, and Magic. There are two more that serve as secondary categories of armors: Capes and Miscellaneous.

The first category of armors offers defense bonuses against different types of aforementioned attacks. The second category is Capes, which provide minimal bonuses, and lastly, Miscellaneous, which mostly comprises armors that don't do much. Nonetheless, we can expect more to be added as per the RuneScape Dragonwilds' Roadmap.

Melee Armor

Meele Armor is good for a melee-based build (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This armor type provides the highest possible defense against melee attacks from enemies. Remember to use Spells such as Tempest Shield and Enchant Weapon: Fire or Air. These will give you additional bonuses. When you equip a full set of armor (Helmet, Body/Platebody, and Legs/Platelegs), you will also get additional bonuses:

1/3 Set Bonus: -33% Block stamina cost

2/3 Set Bonus: +50% Crit chance after blocking

3/3 Set Bonus: +25% Damage to staggered targets

Here is the list of Melee Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Name Melee Defense Ranged Defense Magic Defense Crafting Requirements Reinforced Helmet 6 4 3 4 Animal Bones, 2 Leather Reinforced Body 15 9 8 10 Animal Bones, 8 Leather Reinforced Legs 9 6 5 8 Animal Bones, 6 Leather Bronze Helmet 9 7 6 4 Bronze Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 1 Wool Thread Bronze Platebody 23 17 15 10 Bronze Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread Bronze Platelegs 14 10 9 6 Bronze Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread Iron Helmet 12 10 9 4 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 1 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard Iron Platebody 30 24 23 10 Iron Bar, 6 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard Iron Platelegs 18 15 14 6 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard Paladin Helmet 12 10 9 6 Iron Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 1 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard Paladin Platebody 30 24 23 12 Iron Bar, 8 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard Paladin Platelegs 18 15 14 6 Iron Bar, 6 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard

Ranged Armor

Ranged Armor provides buffs to Ranged Weapons (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This armor type provides the highest possible defense against ranged attacks from enemies. If you plan on using Bows to fight, this armor type will also boost your attack stats. When you equip a full set of armor (Cowl, Body, and Chaps), you will also get additional bonuses:

1/3 Set Bonus: +40 Stealth Speed

2/3 Set Bonus: -33% Ranged attack speed

3/3 Set Bonus: +25% Weak point damage

Here is the list of Ranged Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Name Melee Defense Ranged Defense Magic Defense Crafting Requirements Pioneer's Scarf 0 0 0 N/A Leather Cowl 4 5 4 4 Leather, 2 Coarse thread Leather Body 9 13 9 10 Leather, 8 Coarse thread Leather Chaps 6 8 6 8 Leather, 6 Coarse thread Hard Leather Cowl 7 8 7 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread, 1 Bronze Bar Hard Leather Body 17 21 17 10 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bar Hard Leather Chaps 10 12 10 6 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bar Studded Leather Cowl 10 11 10 4 Hard Leather, 2 Iron Bar, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard Studded Leather Body 24 28 24 10 Hard Leather, 4 Iron Bar, 4 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard Studded Leather Chaps 15 17 15 6 Hard Leather, 4 Iron Bar, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard Wild Archer Cowl 10 11 10 4 Hard Leather, 2 Gold Bar, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard Wild Archer Body 24 28 24 12 Hard Leather, 4 Gold Bar, 4 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard Wild Archer Chaps 15 17 15 8 Hard Leather, 4 Gold Bar, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard

Magic Armor

Magic Armor is good, but since the Skill is under development, there's not much utility at the moment (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This armor type provides the highest possible defense against magic attacks from enemies.

They can be rather nasty and drain your hit points in mere seconds. Although the Magic Skill is yet to be fully fleshed out in RuneScape Dragonwilds, armor that provides defense bonuses against magic is very useful. When you equip a full set of armor (Hat, Robe, and Leggings/Legs, you will also get additional bonuses:

1/3 Set Bonus: -50% Stamina Regen Delay

2/3 Set Bonus: -33% Magic Conjuring Time

3/3 Set Bonus: +15% Magical Crit Chance

Here is the list of Magic Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Name Melee Defense Ranged Defense Magic Defense Crafting Requirements Apprentice Hat 3 4 6 4 Coarse thread, 2 Rune essence Apprentice Robe 8 9 15 10 Coarse thread, 8 Rune essence Apprentice Leggings 5 6 9 8 Coarse thread, 6 Rune essence Wizard Hat 6 7 9 4 Rough Cloth, 2 Wool Thread, 1 Wild Anima Wizard Robes 15 17 23 8 Rough Cloth, 6 Wool Thread, 4 Wild Anima Wizard Robe Legs 9 10 14 6 Rough Cloth, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Wild Anima Dark Mage Hood 9 10 12 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Hard leather, 1 Silver Bar, 1 Vault Shard Dark Mage Robes 23 24 30 8 Padded Cloth, 8 Hard leather, 4 Silver Bar, 3 Vault Shard Dark Mage Robe Legs 14 15 18 6 Padded Cloth, 4 Hard leather, 2 Silver Bar, 2 Vault Shard Dragonkin Mage Hood 9 10 12 3 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Gold Bar, 1 Vault Shard Dragonkin Mage Robes 23 24 30 10 Hard Leather, 6 Padded Cloth, 4 Gold Bar, 3 Vault Shard Dragonkin Mage Robe Legs 14 15 18 6 Hard Leather, 4 Padded Cloth, 2 Gold Bar, 2 Vault Shard

Capes

Show off your style with Capes (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Capes offer very basic protection. You don't need much to craft one, and truth be told, you'll be just fine without one as well. There are bonuses associated with capes.

Here is the list of Capes in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Name Melee Defense Ranged Defense Magic Defense Crafting Requirements Tattered Cape 0 0 0 9 Course Thread Dragonbane Cape 0 0 0 N/A Bramblemead Cape 2 2 2 10 Coarse Thread Garou Highborn's Cloak 2 2 2 N/A Goblin War Banner Cape 2 2 2 N/A Pioneer's Cape 2 2 2 N/A Whispering Cape 2 2 2 10 Coarse Thread Fractured Cape 2 2 2 10 Coarse Thread Stormtouched Cape 2 2 2 10 Coarse Thread Bloodblight Cape 2 2 2 10 Coarse Thread

Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous things you can craft for the sheer joy of crafting (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Coming to the miscellaneous section of armor, these are mostly just there for the sake of it. They aren't really useful as such, and you can go about your playthrough without ever having to craft these.

Here is the list of Miscellaneous Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

Name Melee Defense Ranged Defense Magic Defense Crafting Requirements Adventurer's Tunic 8 8 8 9 Coarse Animal Fur Adventurer's Leggings 8 8 8 6 Coarse Animal Fur Bag of Noggin' 1 1 1 1 Goblin Pack Chef's Hat 1 1 1 12 Wool Cloth, 6 Coarse Thread, 4 Wool Thread Leggings of Lightness 0 0 0 6 Coarse Animal Fur, 6 Rune Essence

That is about everything you need to know about armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Keep in mind that some of them are late-game and will take some effort (and a lot of time) to craft. Be patient, and level up your Skills, which will often, directly and indirectly, allow you to max out your gear in-game.

