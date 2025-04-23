  • home icon
RuneScape Dragonwilds: All armors, ranked

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:08 IST
Here
Here's a list of all Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds, ranked (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Different types of Armor serve different roles in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Depending on your weapon of choice, approach to the objective, and strategy, using the right type of armor for the situation will make a lot of difference. It will keep you alive through the toughest of situations.

Of course, you can still mix-and-match things during the early game to buff your defense, but as you progress, you will need more specialised gear. When you complete a set of armor, you'll even receive bonuses, which will again aid you in combat and other aspects of it. The best armor will take a while to craft, but until then, any armor is better than none.

All armors ranked in RuneScape Dragonwilds category-wise

Wear Armor to ensure you sustain less damage (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Wear Armor to ensure you sustain less damage (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are three main categories of armors: Melee (Attack), Ranged, and Magic. There are two more that serve as secondary categories of armors: Capes and Miscellaneous.

The first category of armors offers defense bonuses against different types of aforementioned attacks. The second category is Capes, which provide minimal bonuses, and lastly, Miscellaneous, which mostly comprises armors that don't do much. Nonetheless, we can expect more to be added as per the RuneScape Dragonwilds' Roadmap.

Melee Armor

Meele Armor is good for a melee-based build (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Meele Armor is good for a melee-based build (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This armor type provides the highest possible defense against melee attacks from enemies. Remember to use Spells such as Tempest Shield and Enchant Weapon: Fire or Air. These will give you additional bonuses. When you equip a full set of armor (Helmet, Body/Platebody, and Legs/Platelegs), you will also get additional bonuses:

  • 1/3 Set Bonus: -33% Block stamina cost
  • 2/3 Set Bonus: +50% Crit chance after blocking
  • 3/3 Set Bonus: +25% Damage to staggered targets

Here is the list of Melee Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

NameMelee DefenseRanged DefenseMagic DefenseCrafting Requirements
Reinforced Helmet6434 Animal Bones, 2 Leather
Reinforced Body159810 Animal Bones, 8 Leather
Reinforced Legs9658 Animal Bones, 6 Leather
Bronze Helmet9764 Bronze Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 1 Wool Thread
Bronze Platebody23171510 Bronze Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread
Bronze Platelegs141096 Bronze Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread
Iron Helmet121094 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 1 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard
Iron Platebody30242310 Iron Bar, 6 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Iron Platelegs1815146 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Paladin Helmet121096 Iron Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 1 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Paladin Platebody30242312 Iron Bar, 8 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Paladin Platelegs1815146 Iron Bar, 6 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Ranged Armor

Ranged Armor provides buffs to Ranged Weapons (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Ranged Armor provides buffs to Ranged Weapons (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This armor type provides the highest possible defense against ranged attacks from enemies. If you plan on using Bows to fight, this armor type will also boost your attack stats. When you equip a full set of armor (Cowl, Body, and Chaps), you will also get additional bonuses:

  • 1/3 Set Bonus: +40 Stealth Speed
  • 2/3 Set Bonus: -33% Ranged attack speed
  • 3/3 Set Bonus: +25% Weak point damage

Here is the list of Ranged Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

NameMelee DefenseRanged DefenseMagic DefenseCrafting Requirements
Pioneer's Scarf000N/A
Leather Cowl4544 Leather, 2 Coarse thread
Leather Body913910 Leather, 8 Coarse thread
Leather Chaps6868 Leather, 6 Coarse thread
Hard Leather Cowl7874 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread, 1 Bronze Bar
Hard Leather Body17211710 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bar
Hard Leather Chaps1012106 Hard Leather, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bar
Studded Leather Cowl1011104 Hard Leather, 2 Iron Bar, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard
Studded Leather Body24282410 Hard Leather, 4 Iron Bar, 4 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Studded Leather Chaps1517156 Hard Leather, 4 Iron Bar, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Wild Archer Cowl1011104 Hard Leather, 2 Gold Bar, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Vault Shard
Wild Archer Body24282412 Hard Leather, 4 Gold Bar, 4 Padded Cloth, 3 Vault Shard
Wild Archer Chaps1517158 Hard Leather, 4 Gold Bar, 3 Padded Cloth, 2 Vault Shard
Magic Armor

Magic Armor is good, but since the Skill is under development, there's not much utility at the moment (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Magic Armor is good, but since the Skill is under development, there's not much utility at the moment (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This armor type provides the highest possible defense against magic attacks from enemies.

They can be rather nasty and drain your hit points in mere seconds. Although the Magic Skill is yet to be fully fleshed out in RuneScape Dragonwilds, armor that provides defense bonuses against magic is very useful. When you equip a full set of armor (Hat, Robe, and Leggings/Legs, you will also get additional bonuses:

  • 1/3 Set Bonus: -50% Stamina Regen Delay
  • 2/3 Set Bonus: -33% Magic Conjuring Time
  • 3/3 Set Bonus: +15% Magical Crit Chance
Here is the list of Magic Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

NameMelee DefenseRanged DefenseMagic DefenseCrafting Requirements
Apprentice Hat3464 Coarse thread, 2 Rune essence
Apprentice Robe891510 Coarse thread, 8 Rune essence
Apprentice Leggings5698 Coarse thread, 6 Rune essence
Wizard Hat6794 Rough Cloth, 2 Wool Thread, 1 Wild Anima
Wizard Robes1517238 Rough Cloth, 6 Wool Thread, 4 Wild Anima
Wizard Robe Legs910146 Rough Cloth, 4 Wool Thread, 2 Wild Anima
Dark Mage Hood910123 Padded Cloth, 2 Hard leather, 1 Silver Bar, 1 Vault Shard
Dark Mage Robes2324308 Padded Cloth, 8 Hard leather, 4 Silver Bar, 3 Vault Shard
Dark Mage Robe Legs1415186 Padded Cloth, 4 Hard leather, 2 Silver Bar, 2 Vault Shard
Dragonkin Mage Hood910123 Hard Leather, 2 Padded Cloth, 1 Gold Bar, 1 Vault Shard
Dragonkin Mage Robes23243010 Hard Leather, 6 Padded Cloth, 4 Gold Bar, 3 Vault Shard
Dragonkin Mage Robe Legs1415186 Hard Leather, 4 Padded Cloth, 2 Gold Bar, 2 Vault Shard
Capes

Show off your style with Capes (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Show off your style with Capes (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Capes offer very basic protection. You don't need much to craft one, and truth be told, you'll be just fine without one as well. There are bonuses associated with capes.

Here is the list of Capes in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

NameMelee DefenseRanged DefenseMagic DefenseCrafting Requirements
Tattered Cape0009 Course Thread
Dragonbane Cape000N/A
Bramblemead Cape22210 Coarse Thread
Garou Highborn's Cloak222N/A
Goblin War Banner Cape222N/A
Pioneer's Cape222N/A
Whispering Cape22210 Coarse Thread
Fractured Cape22210 Coarse Thread
Stormtouched Cape22210 Coarse Thread
Bloodblight Cape22210 Coarse Thread
Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous things you can craft for the sheer joy of crafting (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)
Miscellaneous things you can craft for the sheer joy of crafting (Image via Jagex Ltd // Sportskeeda Gaming)

Coming to the miscellaneous section of armor, these are mostly just there for the sake of it. They aren't really useful as such, and you can go about your playthrough without ever having to craft these.

Here is the list of Miscellaneous Armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds:

NameMelee DefenseRanged DefenseMagic DefenseCrafting Requirements
Adventurer's Tunic8889 Coarse Animal Fur
Adventurer's Leggings8886 Coarse Animal Fur
Bag of Noggin'1111 Goblin Pack
Chef's Hat11112 Wool Cloth, 6 Coarse Thread, 4 Wool Thread
Leggings of Lightness0006 Coarse Animal Fur, 6 Rune Essence
That is about everything you need to know about armors in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Keep in mind that some of them are late-game and will take some effort (and a lot of time) to craft. Be patient, and level up your Skills, which will often, directly and indirectly, allow you to max out your gear in-game.

