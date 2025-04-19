Knowing how to smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds is essential to progress along the storyline. If you're new and have just entered Bramblemead Valley, you know firsthand how challenging level 2 creatures can be. You can only imagine what would happen when you advance further and explore new regions.

Like in RuneScape, creatures become progressively more powerful in Dragonwilds. This is why having the ability to smelt ore can be a lifesaver. It will give you access to weapons and tools that enable your character to deal with threats more easily.

Having said that, you will need to play it smart if you want to smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds as soon as possible.

Build a Furnace to smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Furnace will give you access to Bronze weapons/items (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you'll require a Furnace. You'll need to do a bunch of things to be able to make it.

Here's a list of the resources you'll need:

Stone x 24

Clay x 8

Charcoal x 4

Fire Rune x 10

Vault Shard x 8

Stones and Fire Runes are the easiest things to gather. You can mine Stones or pick them up, whichever works for you.

Fire Runes can be crafted at the Rune Altar. You'll need Rune Essence for this purpose, but they can be mined with ease. Defeating Goblins and opening Goblick Packs will also give Rune Essence and various Runes.

Grab as many Vault Cores and Shards as you can (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You could also mine Rune Essence in a Vault, which is where you will need to go to get Vault Shards. Defeating Vault Guardians will give you a few of these Shards.

Be sure to look out for Vault Cores as well; you'll need them to create Lodestones. They all you to fast-travel in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

Lastly, to smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds, you will require Clay and Charcoal. You'll need Clay to build a Kiln, which can then be used to make Charcoal by burning Ash Wood. Clay has to be mined in the Whispering Swamp. I would advise you to be careful not to venture too deep.

There's much room for Mushrooms (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Try to find some Bittercap Mushrooms while here, as they can be used to create consumables that will give you resistance to poison.

These items can also be used in various Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

The final piece of the puzzle to smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Coppe Nodes are easy to spot (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you have everything needed, safely cross Whispering Swamp at the narrowest point and get to the Fractured Plains. Here, you can mine Copper and Tin Ore, which can be smelted at the Furnace to create Bronze Bars.

That's how you smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds. I would recommend creating a Lodestone as you enter the Fractured Plains. You can use it to fast-travel back to your base for rest and respite. This will also allow you to fast-track your ability to mine ore and smelt it. You'll need a lot for Bronze-tier items.

My first Bronze Sword! (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Keep in mind that this entire process will take you a while because you will need to level up a few Skills in RuneScape Dragonwilds before venturing into tougher regions. Of course, you are free to rush this process, but success may outrun you in the bargain.

