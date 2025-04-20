How to get the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds

RuneScape Dragonwilds features some remarkable weapons to acquire, such as the Crystal Bow. Essentially a shotgun, but in bow form, it’s hard-hitting, has an amazing special skill that uses no ammo, but it’s not easy to get. This bow isn’t one you craft, like the traditional starting bow.

Ad

In order to unlock the Crystal Bow, you need to complete a quest that involves you finding a specific tree — and then a series of other trees. Finding them all will net you the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds, but there is some prep work you’ll need to do first, if you want to succeed.

How to unlock the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Before you begin unlocking the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds, make sure you have decent armor, so you can survive the enemies that lurk in the Fractured Plains area. You should also have a Bed and Lodestone, so if you die, your travel back to your next destination won’t be as lengthy. You also need to be aware of Dire Wolves and Garou, so this is a tough area.

Ad

Trending

It all kicks off up there, at that massive tree (Image via Jagex/@MegaBits)

You can see in the image above, a huge tree on top of a cliff, along with where it’s located on the map. You may have to do some careful climbing and building to get there, but make your way to the top of the cliff, and near the tree, there’s a Rune-covered gravestone, or some kind of stone marker.

Ad

Interact with it, and you’ll start to learn of a story, told in Elvish. It’s a sad one, but worth experiencing. The story will tell you of several trees the person went to visit, giving a hint of where one could be. This kicks off the Heartstrings quest, and it's one worth completing.

You'll find the trees at these marked locations. Just keep an eye out for the stone memorials (Image via Jagex)

Thankfully, you won’t have to guess, or hunt, or search down clues. Thanks to the RuneScape Dragonwilds wiki, all of the locations have been officially uncovered. All you have to do is head to the trees in order, interact with the markers, and move on.

Ad

Upon completing this quest and getting to the final tree, you’ll unlock the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds — it is a Tier 3 Masterwork weapon, and its special attack does not consume ammo, since it traditionally didn't in the RuneScape lore. It deals x3.45 Arrow Damage, and its special action is Scattershot.

It might not be the most powerful weapon in the game right now, but it’s surely the most useful bow. Another bonus of completing this quest is that you get to experience an emotional, sad story. In addition to unlocking the physical item, you also should receive the recipe to make it. We have not tried making it, but the ingredients are:

Ad

Opal x13

Wool Thread x4

Bronze Bar x4

Anima-Infused Bark x4

Vault Shard x8

Vault Core x1

Requires Artisan Skill Level at a Smithing Anvil

Check out our other RuneScape Dragonwilds guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More