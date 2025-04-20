How to get the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds

RuneScape Dragonwilds features some remarkable weapons to acquire, such as the Crystal Bow. Essentially a shotgun, but in bow form, it’s hard-hitting, has an amazing special skill that uses no ammo, but it’s not easy to get. This bow isn’t one you craft, like the traditional starting bow.
In order to unlock the Crystal Bow, you need to complete a quest that involves you finding a specific tree — and then a series of other trees. Finding them all will net you the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds, but there is some prep work you’ll need to do first, if you want to succeed.
How to unlock the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Before you begin unlocking the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds, make sure you have decent armor, so you can survive the enemies that lurk in the Fractured Plains area. You should also have a Bed and Lodestone, so if you die, your travel back to your next destination won’t be as lengthy. You also need to be aware of Dire Wolves and Garou, so this is a tough area.
You can see in the image above, a huge tree on top of a cliff, along with where it’s located on the map. You may have to do some careful climbing and building to get there, but make your way to the top of the cliff, and near the tree, there’s a Rune-covered gravestone, or some kind of stone marker.
Interact with it, and you’ll start to learn of a story, told in Elvish. It’s a sad one, but worth experiencing. The story will tell you of several trees the person went to visit, giving a hint of where one could be. This kicks off the Heartstrings quest, and it's one worth completing.
Thankfully, you won’t have to guess, or hunt, or search down clues. Thanks to the RuneScape Dragonwilds wiki, all of the locations have been officially uncovered. All you have to do is head to the trees in order, interact with the markers, and move on.
Upon completing this quest and getting to the final tree, you’ll unlock the Crystal Bow in RuneScape Dragonwilds — it is a Tier 3 Masterwork weapon, and its special attack does not consume ammo, since it traditionally didn't in the RuneScape lore. It deals x3.45 Arrow Damage, and its special action is Scattershot.
It might not be the most powerful weapon in the game right now, but it’s surely the most useful bow. Another bonus of completing this quest is that you get to experience an emotional, sad story. In addition to unlocking the physical item, you also should receive the recipe to make it. We have not tried making it, but the ingredients are:
- Opal x13
- Wool Thread x4
- Bronze Bar x4
- Anima-Infused Bark x4
- Vault Shard x8
- Vault Core x1
- Requires Artisan Skill Level at a Smithing Anvil
Check out our other RuneScape Dragonwilds guides and features
- Will RuneScape Dragonwilds be free-to-play?
- How to smelt ore in RuneScape Dragonwilds
- How to get Blightwood in RuneScape Dragonwilds