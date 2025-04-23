  • home icon
  • RuneScape Dragonwilds: All weapons, ranked 

RuneScape Dragonwilds: All weapons, ranked 

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 23, 2025 16:26 IST
All weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds, ranked (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
All weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds, ranked (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Whether you're a newcomer to RuneScape Dragonwilds or a veteran of this classic MMORPG, learning the art of combat is essential. Mechanics are different for both games, but one thing remains the same: knowing which weapons to use in any given situation. Sure, you could run up to an enemy and smack them with a Stone Club, but it's much better to engage from afar using an Ash Shortbow.

Of course, most of the weapons listed in this guide will not be available to use from the very start. You will have to find and gather resources, refine them, look for recipes, and progress to harder regions of Ashenfall, and even slay Abyssal Demons, to get your hands on the best weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

All weapons ranked in RuneScape Dragonwilds category-wise

Learn how to use different weapons to make the most of every encounter (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Learn how to use different weapons to make the most of every encounter (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are three main categories of weapons: Melee (Attack), Ranged, and Magic. The latter two are still in development as per the RuneScape Dragonwilds' Roadmap, which leaves Attack fully functional. You can use Ranged and Magic, but you will not level up those skills or get access to perks/abilities/Spells associated with them.

also-read-trending Trending

Note: The weapons have been listed based on their respective Power Level. However, the overall utility (type of damage + enemy weakness and/or strength) in terms of damage, attack speed, and attack-combo damage will vary. Weapons with lower Power levels could inflict more damage depending on several factors.

Meele (Attack)

You can never go wrong with a One-Handed weapon and Shield (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
You can never go wrong with a One-Handed weapon and Shield (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are two types of Meele (Attack) weapons: One-Handed and Two-Handed. The former can be used with Shields, while the latter has to be used without Shields. You can still Block and Parry, but your overall defence will be lower.

One-Handed

NameBase DamagePower LevelAttack ComboBlockSpecial AbilityCrafting Requirements
Stone Club141513Special Attack8 Stone, 6 Ash Logs
Stone Dagger71713Special Attack8 Stone, 4 Ash Logs
Bone Club262516.5Special Attack8 Animal Bone, 6 Ash Logs, 4 Leather
Wooden Training Sword212516.5Special Attack14 Ash Logs
Goblin "Swingslash"282516.5Special Attack10 Animal Bone, 6 Ash Logs, 2 Leather
Bone Dagger132716.5Special Attack4 Small Animal Fang, 4 Animal Bone, 2 Coarse Thread
Bronze Dagger203719.5Special Attack6 Bronze Bar, 3 Small Animal Fang, 1 Coarse Thread
Bronze Mace383519.5Special Attack8 Bronze Bar, 6 Oak Logs, 2 Leather
Skullsplitter383519.5Special Attack6 Bronze Bar, 4 Antlers, 4 Oak Logs, 2 Hard Leather
Bronze Sword313519.5Special Attack8 Bronze Bar, 4 Leather, 1 Coarse Thread
Chieftain's Blade293519.5Special Attack10 Bronze Bar, 2 Antlers, 2 Animal Bones
Iron Dagger294723Special Attack6 Iron Bar, 3 Ram Horn, 1 Wool Thread, 4 Vault Shard
Dragonbone Dagger294723N/A6 Ram Horn, 3 Antlers, 1 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shards
Iron Mace554523Special Attack8 Iron Bar, 8 Oak Logs, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard
Iron Sword454523Special Attack8 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 1 Wool Thread, 1 Vault Shard
Abyssal Whip49455Abyssal Snare
1 Abyssal Spine, 8 Hard Leather, 4 Ram Horn, 12 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core
Two-Handed

NameBase DamagePower LevelAttack ComboBlockSpecial AbilityCrafting Requirements
Bronze Warhammer523432.5N/A12 Bronze Bar, 2 Leather
Bronze Greatsword423432.5N/A10 Bronze Bar, 4 Leather, 2 Wool Thread
Granite Maul663432.5N/A
1 Imbued Granite Maul Head, 1 Ornate Maul Handle, 1 Imbued Leather Wrappings, 8 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core
Iron Greatsword624439.5N/A10 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread, 4 Vault Shard
Iron Greataxe824440N/A12 Iron Bar, 6 Oak Logs, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard
Thane's Authority864440N/A10 Iron Bar, 8 Bronze Bar, 4 Oak Logs, 4 Vault Shard
Iron Warhammer764439.5N/A12 Iron Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard
Ranged

Use Bows to take out enemies from afar (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Use Bows to take out enemies from afar (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are two types of Ranged weapons: Shortbows and Longbows. The former fires faster, while the latter deals more damage. Both are deadly at range, but depending on your needs, one will outperform the other in certain situations.

Shortbow

NameArrow Damage MultiplierBow DamagePower LevelSpecial AbilityCrafting Requirements
Ash Shortbow1.902N/A12 Ash Logs, 3 Coarse Thread
Oak Shortbow2.903N/A9 Oak Logs, 3 Wool Thread, 1 Bronze Bar, 1 Opal
Crystal Bow3.4503Scattershot18 Opal, 4 Wool Thread, 4 Bronze Bar, 4 Anima-Infused Bark, 8 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core
Wild Scout's Shortbow2.603Draw Time Reduction10 Oak Logs, 2 Antlers, 2 Wool Threads, 2 Dwellberries
Blightwood Shortbow4.104N/A8 Blightwood, 3 Swamp Thread, 1 Iron Bar, 1 Jade, 4 Vault Shards
Longbow

NameArrow Damage MultiplierBow DamagePower LevelSpecial AbilityCrafting Requirements
Adventurer's Longbow1.9192N/A16 Ash Logs, 6 Coarse Thread
Oak Longbow2.8283N/A12 Oak Logs, 6 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bars, 2 Opals
Blightwood Longbow4.1414N/A12 Blightwood, 6 Swamp Thread, 4 Iron Bar, 4 Jade, 4 Vault Shard
Hunter's Stagbow4.3434N/A18 Antler, 6 Ram Horn, 4 Swamp Thread, 4 Jade, 4 Vault Shard
Magic

Magic is a powerful tool in RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)
Magic is a powerful tool in RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To use Magic, you will need two things: Battlestaves and Runes. The latter can be crafted at a Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Once you have them, based on the weapon you're using, you'll be able to choose Runes that can be used as ammo. They can also be used to cast Spells in Runescape Dragonwilds.

Battlestaves

NameRune Damage MultiplierAttack CombinationPower LevelSpecial AbilityCrafting Requirements
Ash Battlestaff1.942N/A12 Ash Logs, 6 Rune Essence, 2 Coarse Thread
Grieving Moon Staff2.643N/A8 Oak Logs, 6 Antler, 2 Animal Bone
Oak Battlestaff2.843N/A12 Oak Logs, 6 Anima-Infused Bark, 3 Wool Thread
Blightwood Battlestaff4.144N/A12 Blightwood, 6 Wild Anima, 3 Swamp Thread, 4 Vault Shard
Staff of Light4.544N/A16 Blightwood, 8 Wild Anima, 4 Sapphire, 12 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core
Draconic Staff4.144N/A10 Iron Bar, 6 Granite, 4 Jade, 4 Vault Shard
That's about everything you need to know about weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Since the game is currently in Early Access, many stats are subject to change in the coming months. We will also see new weapons added to the game over time. We could also see new Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes added to the mix. However, for the time being, this will have to suffice.

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Edited by Angad Sharma
