Whether you're a newcomer to RuneScape Dragonwilds or a veteran of this classic MMORPG, learning the art of combat is essential. Mechanics are different for both games, but one thing remains the same: knowing which weapons to use in any given situation. Sure, you could run up to an enemy and smack them with a Stone Club, but it's much better to engage from afar using an Ash Shortbow.

Of course, most of the weapons listed in this guide will not be available to use from the very start. You will have to find and gather resources, refine them, look for recipes, and progress to harder regions of Ashenfall, and even slay Abyssal Demons, to get your hands on the best weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds.

All weapons ranked in RuneScape Dragonwilds category-wise

Learn how to use different weapons to make the most of every encounter (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are three main categories of weapons: Melee (Attack), Ranged, and Magic. The latter two are still in development as per the RuneScape Dragonwilds' Roadmap, which leaves Attack fully functional. You can use Ranged and Magic, but you will not level up those skills or get access to perks/abilities/Spells associated with them.

Note: The weapons have been listed based on their respective Power Level. However, the overall utility (type of damage + enemy weakness and/or strength) in terms of damage, attack speed, and attack-combo damage will vary. Weapons with lower Power levels could inflict more damage depending on several factors.

Meele (Attack)

You can never go wrong with a One-Handed weapon and Shield (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are two types of Meele (Attack) weapons: One-Handed and Two-Handed. The former can be used with Shields, while the latter has to be used without Shields. You can still Block and Parry, but your overall defence will be lower.

One-Handed

Name Base Damage Power Level Attack Combo Block Special Ability Crafting Requirements Stone Club 14 1 5 13 Special Attack 8 Stone, 6 Ash Logs Stone Dagger 7 1 7 13 Special Attack 8 Stone, 4 Ash Logs Bone Club 26 2 5 16.5 Special Attack 8 Animal Bone, 6 Ash Logs, 4 Leather Wooden Training Sword 21 2 5 16.5 Special Attack 14 Ash Logs Goblin "Swingslash" 28 2 5 16.5 Special Attack 10 Animal Bone, 6 Ash Logs, 2 Leather Bone Dagger 13 2 7 16.5 Special Attack 4 Small Animal Fang, 4 Animal Bone, 2 Coarse Thread Bronze Dagger 20 3 7 19.5 Special Attack 6 Bronze Bar, 3 Small Animal Fang, 1 Coarse Thread Bronze Mace 38 3 5 19.5 Special Attack 8 Bronze Bar, 6 Oak Logs, 2 Leather Skullsplitter 38 3 5 19.5 Special Attack 6 Bronze Bar, 4 Antlers, 4 Oak Logs, 2 Hard Leather Bronze Sword 31 3 5 19.5 Special Attack 8 Bronze Bar, 4 Leather, 1 Coarse Thread Chieftain's Blade 29 3 5 19.5 Special Attack 10 Bronze Bar, 2 Antlers, 2 Animal Bones Iron Dagger 29 4 7 23 Special Attack 6 Iron Bar, 3 Ram Horn, 1 Wool Thread, 4 Vault Shard Dragonbone Dagger 29 4 7 23 N/A 6 Ram Horn, 3 Antlers, 1 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shards Iron Mace 55 4 5 23 Special Attack 8 Iron Bar, 8 Oak Logs, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard Iron Sword 45 4 5 23 Special Attack 8 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 1 Wool Thread, 1 Vault Shard Abyssal Whip 49 4 5 5 Abyssal Snare 1 Abyssal Spine, 8 Hard Leather, 4 Ram Horn, 12 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core

Two-Handed

Name Base Damage Power Level Attack Combo Block Special Ability Crafting Requirements Bronze Warhammer 52 3 4 32.5 N/A 12 Bronze Bar, 2 Leather Bronze Greatsword 42 3 4 32.5 N/A 10 Bronze Bar, 4 Leather, 2 Wool Thread Granite Maul 66 3 4 32.5 N/A 1 Imbued Granite Maul Head, 1 Ornate Maul Handle, 1 Imbued Leather Wrappings, 8 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core Iron Greatsword 62 4 4 39.5 N/A 10 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread, 4 Vault Shard Iron Greataxe 82 4 4 40 N/A 12 Iron Bar, 6 Oak Logs, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard Thane's Authority 86 4 4 40 N/A 10 Iron Bar, 8 Bronze Bar, 4 Oak Logs, 4 Vault Shard Iron Warhammer 76 4 4 39.5 N/A 12 Iron Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard

Ranged

Use Bows to take out enemies from afar (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are two types of Ranged weapons: Shortbows and Longbows. The former fires faster, while the latter deals more damage. Both are deadly at range, but depending on your needs, one will outperform the other in certain situations.

Shortbow

Name Arrow Damage Multiplier Bow Damage Power Level Special Ability Crafting Requirements Ash Shortbow 1.9 0 2 N/A 12 Ash Logs, 3 Coarse Thread Oak Shortbow 2.9 0 3 N/A 9 Oak Logs, 3 Wool Thread, 1 Bronze Bar, 1 Opal Crystal Bow 3.45 0 3 Scattershot 18 Opal, 4 Wool Thread, 4 Bronze Bar, 4 Anima-Infused Bark, 8 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core Wild Scout's Shortbow 2.6 0 3 Draw Time Reduction 10 Oak Logs, 2 Antlers, 2 Wool Threads, 2 Dwellberries Blightwood Shortbow 4.1 0 4 N/A 8 Blightwood, 3 Swamp Thread, 1 Iron Bar, 1 Jade, 4 Vault Shards

Longbow

Name Arrow Damage Multiplier Bow Damage Power Level Special Ability Crafting Requirements Adventurer's Longbow 1.9 19 2 N/A 16 Ash Logs, 6 Coarse Thread Oak Longbow 2.8 28 3 N/A 12 Oak Logs, 6 Wool Thread, 2 Bronze Bars, 2 Opals Blightwood Longbow 4.1 41 4 N/A 12 Blightwood, 6 Swamp Thread, 4 Iron Bar, 4 Jade, 4 Vault Shard Hunter's Stagbow 4.3 43 4 N/A 18 Antler, 6 Ram Horn, 4 Swamp Thread, 4 Jade, 4 Vault Shard

Magic

Magic is a powerful tool in RuneScape Dragonwilds (Image via Jagex Ltd || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To use Magic, you will need two things: Battlestaves and Runes. The latter can be crafted at a Rune Altar in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Once you have them, based on the weapon you're using, you'll be able to choose Runes that can be used as ammo. They can also be used to cast Spells in Runescape Dragonwilds.

Battlestaves

Name Rune Damage Multiplier Attack Combination Power Level Special Ability Crafting Requirements Ash Battlestaff 1.9 4 2 N/A 12 Ash Logs, 6 Rune Essence, 2 Coarse Thread Grieving Moon Staff 2.6 4 3 N/A 8 Oak Logs, 6 Antler, 2 Animal Bone Oak Battlestaff 2.8 4 3 N/A 12 Oak Logs, 6 Anima-Infused Bark, 3 Wool Thread Blightwood Battlestaff 4.1 4 4 N/A 12 Blightwood, 6 Wild Anima, 3 Swamp Thread, 4 Vault Shard Staff of Light 4.5 4 4 N/A 16 Blightwood, 8 Wild Anima, 4 Sapphire, 12 Vault Shard, 1 Vault Core Draconic Staff 4.1 4 4 N/A 10 Iron Bar, 6 Granite, 4 Jade, 4 Vault Shard

That's about everything you need to know about weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Since the game is currently in Early Access, many stats are subject to change in the coming months. We will also see new weapons added to the game over time. We could also see new Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes added to the mix. However, for the time being, this will have to suffice.

