Whether you're a newcomer to RuneScape Dragonwilds or a veteran of this classic MMORPG, learning the art of combat is essential. Mechanics are different for both games, but one thing remains the same: knowing which weapons to use in any given situation. Sure, you could run up to an enemy and smack them with a Stone Club, but it's much better to engage from afar using an Ash Shortbow.
Of course, most of the weapons listed in this guide will not be available to use from the very start. You will have to find and gather resources, refine them, look for recipes, and progress to harder regions of Ashenfall, and even slay Abyssal Demons, to get your hands on the best weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
All weapons ranked in RuneScape Dragonwilds category-wise
There are three main categories of weapons: Melee (Attack), Ranged, and Magic. The latter two are still in development as per the RuneScape Dragonwilds' Roadmap, which leaves Attack fully functional. You can use Ranged and Magic, but you will not level up those skills or get access to perks/abilities/Spells associated with them.
Note:The weapons have been listed based on their respective Power Level. However, the overall utility (type of damage + enemy weakness and/or strength) in terms of damage, attack speed, and attack-combo damage will vary. Weapons with lower Power levels could inflict more damage depending on several factors.
Meele (Attack)
There are two types of Meele (Attack) weapons: One-Handed and Two-Handed. The former can be used with Shields, while the latter has to be used without Shields. You can still Block and Parry, but your overall defence will be lower.
One-Handed
Name
Base Damage
Power Level
Attack Combo
Block
Special Ability
Crafting Requirements
Stone Club
14
1
5
13
Special Attack
8 Stone, 6 Ash Logs
Stone Dagger
7
1
7
13
Special Attack
8 Stone, 4 Ash Logs
Bone Club
26
2
5
16.5
Special Attack
8 Animal Bone, 6 Ash Logs, 4 Leather
Wooden Training Sword
21
2
5
16.5
Special Attack
14 Ash Logs
Goblin "Swingslash"
28
2
5
16.5
Special Attack
10 Animal Bone, 6 Ash Logs, 2 Leather
Bone Dagger
13
2
7
16.5
Special Attack
4 Small Animal Fang, 4 Animal Bone, 2 Coarse Thread
Bronze Dagger
20
3
7
19.5
Special Attack
6 Bronze Bar, 3 Small Animal Fang, 1 Coarse Thread
Bronze Mace
38
3
5
19.5
Special Attack
8 Bronze Bar, 6 Oak Logs, 2 Leather
Skullsplitter
38
3
5
19.5
Special Attack
6 Bronze Bar, 4 Antlers, 4 Oak Logs, 2 Hard Leather
Bronze Sword
31
3
5
19.5
Special Attack
8 Bronze Bar, 4 Leather, 1 Coarse Thread
Chieftain's Blade
29
3
5
19.5
Special Attack
10 Bronze Bar, 2 Antlers, 2 Animal Bones
Iron Dagger
29
4
7
23
Special Attack
6 Iron Bar, 3 Ram Horn, 1 Wool Thread, 4 Vault Shard
10 Iron Bar, 4 Hard Leather, 2 Wool Thread, 4 Vault Shard
Iron Greataxe
82
4
4
40
N/A
12 Iron Bar, 6 Oak Logs, 4 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard
Thane's Authority
86
4
4
40
N/A
10 Iron Bar, 8 Bronze Bar, 4 Oak Logs, 4 Vault Shard
Iron Warhammer
76
4
4
39.5
N/A
12 Iron Bar, 2 Hard Leather, 4 Vault Shard
Ranged
There are two types of Ranged weapons: Shortbows and Longbows. The former fires faster, while the latter deals more damage. Both are deadly at range, but depending on your needs, one will outperform the other in certain situations.
That's about everything you need to know about weapons in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Since the game is currently in Early Access, many stats are subject to change in the coming months. We will also see new weapons added to the game over time. We could also see new Cooking and Brewing Cauldron recipes added to the mix. However, for the time being, this will have to suffice.
