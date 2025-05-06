RuneScape Dragonwilds: How to get Rough Cloth

Rough Cloth in RuneScape Dragonwilds is an essential item for making several interesting decorations and clothing items. Apart from collecting other items, such as ores, stones, and ram horns, keep cloth handy to upgrade certain items. However, you can't collect it directly from any of the biomes. Instead, you must use a certain facility and materials to craft it in-game.
This article explores all the requirements to craft Rough Cloth in RuneScape Dragonwilds.
How to craft Rough Cloth in RuneScape Dragonwilds
You must use a Loom facility to craft Rough Cloth from Coarse Thread as its raw material. To make a Coarse Thread, you must collect Flax, a blue colored flower in the Bramblemead Valley. Put it inside the Spinning Wheel facility to craft the threads.
Once you're done crafting Coarse Threads, the next step is to make the Loom. Here are a few items you must collect to craft a Loom facility in your base:
- Ash Plank: 22
- Bronze Bar: 4
- Wool Thread: 6
Ash Plank can be collected by cutting down the trees near your base. Meanwhile, you must collect tin and copper ores to convert them into Bronze Bars. Lastly, fleece and Animal Fur are needed to craft the main facility. Here's the only thing required to make Rough Cloth in RuneScape Dragonwilds:
- Coarse Thread: 3
Loom is not the best facility in-game since its only usage lies in crafting Padded Cloth, Rough Cloth, and Wool Cloths. However, you can upgrade certain pieces of your clothing with the products made in the facility.
Where to use Rough Cloth in RS Dragonwilds
Rough Clothes can be used to build several items, such as Padded Cloth, Piece of Linen Cloth, Simple Rug, Bed, Wizard Hat, Wizard Robe Legs, Wizard Robes, and much more.
That concludes our guide on crafting and using Rough Cloth in Dragonwilds.
