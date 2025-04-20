How to get Flax in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Flax is a very important resource in RuneScape Dragonwilds, especially if you plan on hunting with a bow. It’s used particularly in creating Coarse Thread, which is in turn, used to make quite a few other items. The trick is to find enough of it to make what you need, and that’s what we’re here to help you do. This could of course change sometime in the future, as this is a game in Early Access, and will receive many updates as the year goes on.
However, if you’re new to Jagex's survival title set in the RuneScape universe, and are in the market for some Flax to turn into Coarse Thread, you’ll need specific materials. You’ll also need a Spinning Wheel. That’s not all it’s used for, though! Here’s what you need to know.
Where to find Flax in RuneScape Dragonwilds
Flax is a blue-colored flower that grows throughout RuneScape Dragonwilds, but if you want to get as much as possible, you’ll likely want to head to Bramblemead Valley. The downside is that this area also has quite a few goblins in it, so make sure you’re well equipped before blinding heading into this zone.
You can find these blue flowers just growing out in the wilds, but if you check the broken, dilapidated buildings in this region, you can also find some Flax in those structures in RuneScape Dragonwilds. Just be wary of Goblins, as they won’t let you just peacefully explore. Another solid place is to check along bodies of water.
While Flax is all over Bramblemead Valley, if you head to the location above, you should find several of those broken-down houses. There should be Flax in or around several of these, making it a solid farm location.
What is Flax used for in RuneScape Dragonwilds
The primary use for Flax in RuneScape Dragonwilds is making Coarse Thread, but that requires you have a Spinning Wheel (12 Ash Logs, 4 Flax, 2 Stone). So you at least need some Flax to even make the Wheel in the first place. As time goes on, you’ll be able to make some useful gear with Coarse Thread, such as:
- Adventurer’s Longbow
- Apprentice Hat
- Apprentice Leggings
- Apprentice Robe
- Ash Battlestaff
- Ash Shortbow
- Bloodlblight Cape
- Bone Dagger
- Bramblemead Cape
- Bronze Logging Axe
- Chef’s Hat
- Fractured Cape
- Garou Highborn’s Cloak
- Leather Body
- Leather Chaps
- Leather Cowl
- Rough ClothSmithing Anvil
- Rough Cloth
- Stormtouched Cape
- Tattered Cape
- Whispering Cape
You can also make Weak Focused Construction Potion as well. Quaffing one of these will give you an XP Boost for the Construction skill, making it an ideal option as well. This requires a Cauldron, 1x Marrentil, 1x Flax, and 1x Clay Vessel.
