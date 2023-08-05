Rust August 2023 update: Official patch notes revealed

Rust August 2023 update is live, and along with it comes a plethora of new things to play around with. The updated wounded UI is now online, displaying more information regarding the player's status and chance of recovery. Chat Emoji makes its debut to make players' lives and communication a little more colorful.

A new brick-building skin has also been made available. Players can purchase it from the Rust store currently and adorn it onto their stone bases. Apart from these, the update also brings various improvements and bug fixes.

Without further ado, read on to find out about the same.

Rust August 2023 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the latest August 2023 update in Rust are as follows:

Features

Added new wounded information

Added Chat Emoji

Added brick building skin

Added procedural generation customization (world.configstring / world.configfile)

Improvements

Buffed the burst module weapon attachment

C4 and satchel charges can now be placed on all vehicles again

Less network data required for objects sitting on other moving objects

Scaling free CUI layer now scales by resolution but still ignores the user’s UI scale setting

Ping sfx are now affected by the Game Sounds UI slider

Added a new model for the Laser Detector

Added ammo world model variations to correlate with stack size

Fixed

Fixed a missing collider on the above-ground Work Cart

Fixed not being able to swim through the door of tugboats that were sunk underwater at a steep angle

Fixed players being pulled down with sinking tugboats

Fixed Industrial Conveyor not respecting Maximum amount when transferring multiple Hazmat’s with different skins

Fixed Industrial Conveyor failing to move an item if a broken version of that item is in the output container

Upgrading the grade of a building block should be much less likely to destroy industrial pipes deployed along it

Fixed ceiling blocks incorrectly destroying industrial pipes around them

Gutting a fish now displays the correct item count popups above the vitals UI

Fixed an extra viewmodel sometimes appearing when entering a safe zone

Fixed “cinematic_list” command not working

Can no longer place Towels underneath Foundations

Fixed Slot Machines not having a shadow proxy box in the deposit slot

Fixed SAR missing internal face on both viewmodel and world model - improved shading on world model LODs

Fixed gaps in the RHIB

Fixed RF Transmitter not having aerial extended in world model

Fixed clipping and motion blur issues with the access cards

Fixed position of the 16x scope on Homemade LMG so it doesn't clip into the face in 3rd person

Fixed wrong gib rotation for the small storage box

Fixed missing bottom faces on all LODs for the gears world models

Fixed gaps in the WoodCrate model

Fixed startup issues on macOS Sonoma

Improved Steam auth NetworkIdentityFailure logging

Fixed several issues with server side demo recording

Fixed demo playback exceptions always stopping demo playback entirely

Fixed a crate blocking players on the small oilrig docks

Fixed collision accuracy at back of excavator, filled the room there to block LOS

Fixed several locations in monuments where dropped items would clip under

Fixed broken concrete rubble pile in the lighthouse

Fixed holes in the lighthouse exterior

Fixed getting stuck on pipes in arctic base

Fixed position and sizes of the supermarket ceiling lights

Fixed ceiling in one of the portacabins would disappear on low graphical settings

Fixed several collision mesh issues for powerlines

Fixed Abyss Torch being lit when dropped

Fixed an invisible collider near the smoke stack on small oil rig

Fixed a bug where some monument lights were glowing even when they were turned off

