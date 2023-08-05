Rust August 2023 update: Official patch notes revealed

Rust August 2023 update is live, and along with it comes a plethora of new things to play around with. The updated wounded UI is now online, displaying more information regarding the player's status and chance of recovery. Chat Emoji makes its debut to make players' lives and communication a little more colorful.
A new brick-building skin has also been made available. Players can purchase it from the Rust store currently and adorn it onto their stone bases. Apart from these, the update also brings various improvements and bug fixes.
Without further ado, read on to find out about the same.
Rust August 2023 official patch notes
The official patch notes for the latest August 2023 update in Rust are as follows:add_circle
Features
- Added new wounded information
- Added Chat Emoji
- Added brick building skin
- Added procedural generation customization (world.configstring / world.configfile)
Improvements
- Buffed the burst module weapon attachment
- C4 and satchel charges can now be placed on all vehicles again
- Less network data required for objects sitting on other moving objects
- Scaling free CUI layer now scales by resolution but still ignores the user’s UI scale setting
- Ping sfx are now affected by the Game Sounds UI slider
- Added a new model for the Laser Detector
- Added ammo world model variations to correlate with stack size
Fixed
- Fixed a missing collider on the above-ground Work Cart
- Fixed not being able to swim through the door of tugboats that were sunk underwater at a steep angle
- Fixed players being pulled down with sinking tugboats
- Fixed Industrial Conveyor not respecting Maximum amount when transferring multiple Hazmat’s with different skins
- Fixed Industrial Conveyor failing to move an item if a broken version of that item is in the output container
- Upgrading the grade of a building block should be much less likely to destroy industrial pipes deployed along it
- Fixed ceiling blocks incorrectly destroying industrial pipes around them
- Gutting a fish now displays the correct item count popups above the vitals UI
- Fixed an extra viewmodel sometimes appearing when entering a safe zone
- Fixed “cinematic_list” command not working
- Can no longer place Towels underneath Foundations
- Fixed Slot Machines not having a shadow proxy box in the deposit slot
- Fixed SAR missing internal face on both viewmodel and world model - improved shading on world model LODs
- Fixed gaps in the RHIB
- Fixed RF Transmitter not having aerial extended in world model
- Fixed clipping and motion blur issues with the access cards
- Fixed position of the 16x scope on Homemade LMG so it doesn't clip into the face in 3rd person
- Fixed wrong gib rotation for the small storage box
- Fixed missing bottom faces on all LODs for the gears world models
- Fixed gaps in the WoodCrate model
- Fixed startup issues on macOS Sonoma
- Improved Steam auth NetworkIdentityFailure logging
- Fixed several issues with server side demo recording
- Fixed demo playback exceptions always stopping demo playback entirely
- Fixed a crate blocking players on the small oilrig docks
- Fixed collision accuracy at back of excavator, filled the room there to block LOS
- Fixed several locations in monuments where dropped items would clip under
- Fixed broken concrete rubble pile in the lighthouse
- Fixed holes in the lighthouse exterior
- Fixed getting stuck on pipes in arctic base
- Fixed position and sizes of the supermarket ceiling lights
- Fixed ceiling in one of the portacabins would disappear on low graphical settings
- Fixed several collision mesh issues for powerlines
- Fixed Abyss Torch being lit when dropped
- Fixed an invisible collider near the smoke stack on small oil rig
- Fixed a bug where some monument lights were glowing even when they were turned off
Interested readers can check out our Rust August 2023 update overview to learn more about the same.