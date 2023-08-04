Rust August 2023 'Wounded' update overview

The August 'Wounded' update for Rust is live, bringing with it multiple shifts. Starting from a new DLC to fixing the numerous quality-of-life issues that had been affecting the game since the 'Deep Sea' update, it has brought forth an array of changes and additions to the game. With a new force wipe, players are gearing up to grind through the day and dominate in their respective servers.

The plans to add a 'Clan Table' with the August update has unfortunately been canceled, as informed by Facepunch developers in a Twitter post. However, fans of the game are keen to start their wipes with fresh new changes. Read on below to get a detailed description of what has been added in the August 2023 update for Rust.

Updated wounded UI, and other changes with Rust August 2023 update

Wounded UI changes

New Wounded UI (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Hearing the community's constant discontentment regarding the addition of a wounded state in Rust, the developers have made a significant rework affecting the knocked-down stance. The major cause for displeasure was the lack of any details regarding the situation, where players, despite having ample food and water, somehow managed to die instead of getting back up.

The latest update has revamped the UI, which now displays additional information regarding a player's wounded status. It will now display the probability of recovery and the timer until recovery or death.

Furthermore, having fully stacked bars of food and water will increase the overall chances of getting back up. Players must note that having a Medkit in their Hotbar will result in a 100% chance of getting up when wounded.

Emoji support in chat

Animated Emojis in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The previously teased array of emojis has been finally added to Rust. While seemingly minor, it is a significant change in improving communication and adding some banter between players' tiring and sweaty wipes. The emojis are animated and are available for both global and team chat.

Players can also choose to turn these emojis off or entirely block their use from the options menu. Furthermore, server owners are offered an additional feature where they can add their very own emojis to their respective servers.

Brick building skin

Brick building skin (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Along with these improvements, a whole new DLC containing the Brick building skin has been added to the game. Priced at $12.99, the DLC is available for purchase from the in-game store or Steam's official store page.

The Brick building DLC is a supplementary addition to the Adobe skin for Stone building material. Seeing the appreciation received by the Shipping Container Skin, this addition is a step in the right way to garner the community's appreciation.

These highlight the August 2023 update's greatest additions and changes. For more Rust news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.