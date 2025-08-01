Rust console patch notes (July 31, 2025): Community server changes, gameplay updates, and more 

The Rust console patch notes for the July force wipe went live on July 31, 2025. The latest update was targeted primarily towards improving the gameplay experience of players, and naturally, a lot of quality-of-life features were added to the game. While there might not be as much new content as players had hoped, Double Eleven and Facepunch Studios have fine-tuned a lot of gameplay settings to enhance the ease of playing force wipe.In this article, we will explore the official Rust console patch notes for July 31, 2025. Read below to know more. Rust console patch notes for July 31, 2025Here's a look at the Rust console patch notes for the July force wipe:COMMUNITY SERVER CHANGESFixed a bug where the team of a spectated player does not show up for the spectator.Fixed a bug where dying inside a PVP zone in a PVE server will allow players to PVP outside of the zone.Players no longer turn invisible directly after a Seasonal event has stopped.New players joining servers with the Halloween Portal event enabled will no longer be automatically disconnected when attempting to join.The surrounding area of the Halloween Portal door is no longer pitch black.Updated the cobweb textures in the Halloween Dungeons.Christmas Dungeon interiors are now properly lit.Fixed a bug where toggling third person view while in Spectate Mode when using a parachute will cause it to redeploy.The POV of spectator and spectated player is now aligned when the spectated player is using a parachute.GAMEPLAYChanging flying vehicles controls to a different layout will now apply correctly.Scrap Transport Helicopters should no longer flip over at the slightest collision.The camera angle of the driver’s seat on a scrap transport helicopter is no longer tilted to the left.A destroyed Patrol Helicopter can no longer go through the world.Players are no longer able to loot air drops using aerial vehicles before it hits the ground.Train Yard Monument Puzzle can no longer be accessed via aerial vehicle.Players will no longer get stuck in invisible walls while walking around the Train Yard puzzle room.Computer stations in Watch Tower C of the Airfield now have the correct collision.Fixed a bug where CCTVs could not be deleted from the Computer Station after being renamed.Players no longer face instant deaths when entering the tunnels near the Rocket at Launch Site.Fixed performance issues at the large moonpool at Underwater Labs.Players are now able to fish in moonpools at Oil Rig and Underwater Lab.Players are no longer able to swim up waterfalls.A player's dead body will no longer clip through the terrain, monument, or player-made structure when hit with an external force.Lights in the Mining Outpost correctly turn on once light switches are flipped.After riding a horse through slopes and hills, the horse’s rotation will reset correctly.Throwing items onto a tugboat while driving no longer causes it to flip over.Fixed a bug where some quarries and pumpjacks can be run without any fuel.Fixed a bug where explosives would continuously bounce and rotate after being thrown.Fixed a bug where Auto Turrets would shoot at players' SAM Sites after taking damage from a SAM missile.Added adaptive triggers to multiple weapons during shooting.Adjusting haptics in the Haptic settings menu no longer causes a softlock.Holosight’s Reticle no longer disappears when players are in water.Looking through a Holo Sight or a Simple Handmade Sight will no longer have trailing issues.Upgrading High External Wooden Walls and High External Wooden Gate now work as intended.Applying a Tool Cupboard skin will not cause the key lock or code lock to disappear.Mixing Table is now anchored properly to the Tugboat when it moves.VISUALImproved overall visual quality and reduced pixelations.The sun no longer turns pink when moving between certain trees.Torpedo storage flag animation no longer pops up twice to indicate presence or absence of ammo.Animation for throwing or dropping notes from inventory now plays correctly.Snap trap now has correct decay animation after it is destroyed.Reduced instances of visual issues on the Cargo Ship.Reduced instances of visual issues in Train Yard.Fixed visual issues on the brick wall outside the Water Treatment Plant.Fixed the flame, sparkle, and smoke visual effects of several shotguns.Fixed several visual effects issues for the Multiple Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, Timed Explosive Charge, Molotov ajd Flashbang.Fixed flickering lights when driving submarines around Underwater Lab.Flamethrower dial that indicates the remaining fuel is no longer missing.Gun flashes no longer look visually grainy in dark areas.Bullet casings from fired weapons no longer have a ghosting effect.Firing a M249 has the bullet casings and belt link fall matching with Steam.X Marks on trees will now move around after every hit.Different arrow ammunition no longer shows the wooden arrow by default.Bullet decals no longer appear behind walls in the rooms of the Cargoship.Firing a Homing Missile Launcher no longer causes large blocky shadows to appear.Holding a Thompson or M249 while the player has a backpack or parachute equipped no longer causes the magazine to offset.Fixed the hitbox of the Shotgun Trap to match Steam.Fixed a bug where tools disappear when it is thrown at various rock formations.Snow biome terrain now blends properly onto other biome terrains.White patches no longer appear randomly throughout the terrain.Distant fog now appears more naturally around the map.Fixed the position of the red siren at Bandit Camp.Fixed the lantern flame around the Air Wolf shop at the Bandit Camp.Fixed a bug where patches of water can be seen in the pit area of the Launch Site.The water surface no longer appears distorted.Items viewed from underwater now have the correct visual effects applied.Fixed a bug where water is visually missing from outside of the Oil Rig moonpool window.Foliage nearby monuments and junkpiles no longer flicker when viewed at a distance.Reeds and foliage spawn naturally around the river.Rivers no longer look flat and mirror-like when viewed from a distance.Lighthouse light now casts a stronger light at night to match Steam.Fixed a bug where lights disappear or suddenly de-render at a short distance.Reduced instances where the sun would either appear pixelated or turn black in Performance or Balanced mode.Reduced instances of ceiling lights casting pixelated shadows.Fixed a bug where the lighting suddenly transitions to indoor lighting when a player is walking on top of the outdoor pipes at the Satellite Dish.Small Oil Refinery lights up a small area around it when switched on.Submarine light emits correctly when the player is observing it with or without a diving mask.Tugboats no longer turn invisible when viewed from a distance.Fixed a bug where the vents on the tugboat can be seen through the items players are holding.Driving a tugboat now has the correct bow wave effect showing when driving.When players look at a RHIB, it only highlights either the storage box or the steering wheel, depending on the item you are looking at.Using a hammer to upgrade walls no longer highlights both the wall and item attached to the wall.Damaging a patrol helicopter now has the correct textures when destroyed.Shadows cast on the dashboard jitters less when flying the transport helicopter.Rotor blades no longer have jittering shadows when flying a minicopter or attack helicopter.Player models no longer have trailing when observed walking through areas with dense foliage.The player model’s hair and facial hair no longer appear pixelated when viewing from the inventory menu.Fixed the colour of the player model’s hair.Player model hair no longer clips through an equipped metal face mask or burlap headwrap.Opening the Inventory UI while facing a monument will no longer cause flashing visuals to occur in the background.Adjusted the model of the hemp plant to be brighter in its ripe stage to match Steam.The tacklebox model that spawns during Tackle The Day mission no longer has blurry textures in certain parts.Power lines can no longer be seen from very far away across the map.Blue loot barrel now has the correct label material.Storage adaptors and other industrial components no longer turn invisible after a player rejoins a server.Skins will no longer turn pitch black when players stand behind constructs that block sunlight.Fixed minor visual issue on bear rugs when deployed.Ghosting effect is no longer visible when player uses melee weapons.Some fridge skins now have higher resolutions to match other deployable items.Fixed Bandit Guard’s bandana mask clipping through the armor.Default Metal Chestplate no longer turns white at a distance.Fixed minor clipping issues on the default t-shirt and trousers.Locked Down Architecture wood boxes are now highlighted correctly.Locked Down Small Wood Box now preview correctly before players place it down.Locked Down Small Wood Box no longer orientates itself upon viewing it.Azure Dragon Thompson preview no longer has the stock attached.Dark Camo Assault Rifle is no longer missing in locker or in-game.Fixed the resolution of the Radioactive Electric Furnace icon.Fixed minor clipping issues on the Tech Noir Roadsign Gloves.Atlantis Sheet Metal Double Door textures are no longer off-center.Fixed visible texture issues on the Plague Doctor Semi-Automatic Rifle.Emissives on the Plague Doctor Double Barrel Shotgun and Semi-Automatic Rifle now show the correct colour.Fixed the resolution of the emissives on the Electric Love Architecture bundle.Brick building skin low ramp now highlights correctly when selected.Legacy Wood building skin U shaped stairs no longer flickers after being placed.UIUpdated localisation for Airwolf Vendor conversations.Item Pickup UI now correctly appears close to the Player Status HUD.Fixed the spacing between each option in the Game Options menu for consistency with other menus.Fixed a bug when entering any storage UI, players cannot navigate between their inventory slots and storage slots.Air Vehicle Controls HUD no longer appears for players standing nearby when another player mounts an air vehicle.Health bar for objects no longer appear through walls.Removed grey squares on sleeping bags/beds in the death screen.Legends and filters now work correctly when players are viewing the Underwater Labs layout on the map UI.UI to assign Sleeping Bag/Bed to another player no longer appears twice after initial confirmation.Button prompt to authorise Auto Turret to a friend is now consistent with other assign authorisation UI.Backend text no longer appears when the Industrial Tool Cupboard is dropped.Backend text no longer appears when the Locked Down Small Wood Box is dropped.Updated localisation for the Tech Noir skin title.Updated options button icon in number pad UIs.AUDIOBuilding Skins now have the correct demolish SFX.Fixed the audio of the Scrap Helicopter rotor blades.Restarting a motorboat will no longer remove the audio for the sound of waves and motor engine.The volume of firing a M249 now matches the volume of other weapons.The sizzling sound effect when priming the beancan grenade now dissipates correctly.Audio for F1 Grenades has been fixed.Recycler audio no longer plays when it’s not in use.HBHF sensor static can no longer be heard through walls.Fixed audio issues present at the warehouses in the Launch Site.That's everything to know about the upcoming changes coming with the Rust console patch notes. 