  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)

All major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode (August 2025 update)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 22, 2025 05:04 GMT
all changes in Rust hardcore
Rust key art (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Rust Hardcore mode is going through some major changes in the upcoming August update for the title. The Hardcore mode, as evident from its name, is primarily suited for players who want a higher degree of challenge in this survival game. In this mode, players are stripped of party tags, clan options, maps, blueprints, and much more.

Ad

Naturally, progression in Rust Hardcore is quite difficult, and with the changes that have been planned for the future update, we believe that we are going to see a major improvement in the gameplay experience of this mode.

In this article, we will explore all the major changes coming to the Hardcore mode in Rust with the upcoming August update. Read below to know more.

Every major change coming to Rust Hardcore mode in the August update

Here's a look into all the new features and changes that will be incorporated into Rust's Hardcore game mode:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fog of War

Rust Hardcore will soon feature the addition of Fog of War. When the Hardcore mode first debuted in Rust, the developers removed both the map and the in-game compass from this mode to make it more challenging. Players had to remember their bearings, set up their signs and landmarks when they needed to navigate to different monuments across the map.

The lack of a map and an in-game compass discouraged players from venturing far from their main base, and most players generally remained within the vicinity of the first monument that they stumbled upon.

Ad

With the addition of Fog of War, players will be able to slowly uncover areas on the map as they venture out farther inland. The map will feature all the locations that a player has visited, providing them with an easy way to navigate to and from their Point A to Point B.

Also read: Fog of War to be introduced in Rust Hardcore: Everything we know

Compass

Ad

While the developers do not plan on bringing back the compass overlay in this game mode, they have, however, decided to introduce a handheld compass in the game. It will need 100 Metal Fragments to craft and will provide players with an easy way to navigate through the entire map.

The Handheld Compass is going to be a default blueprint in the game. Players need not research it separately, nor do they need to be in the vicinity of Workbenches to craft this item. Paired with the Fog of War map, this item will play a crucial role in helping players navigate both inland and the open seas in Rust Hardcore.

Ad

Read more: Motorbikes and Bicycles in Rust: Where to find, how to use, and more

Workbench changes

Ad

The Workbenches Level 1, 2, and 3 feature a range of blueprints that players can learn by spending Scrap. In Vanilla Rust, players can, through the Workbench Tech Tree, get their hands on the blueprints for various weapons in the game.

However, with the upcoming August update, Rust will remove all guns from the Tech Tree across all the Workbenches in the game. Players can no longer rely on this mechanic to get their first gun in the game. Rather, they have to venture out and either get their first gun by killing an enemy or find it by pure luck through military and elite crates in the game.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the major changes coming to Rust Hardcore mode in the August update. For more related guides, check these links below:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications