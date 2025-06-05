A brand-new Rust force wipe for June 2025 is right around the corner, and the upcoming patch definitely has a lot in store for the community. Starting from a blueprint wipe and map wipe, the developers have incorporated major quality of life updates with this patch, all of which will improve in-game player gameplay and combat experience.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust force wipe countdown for June 2025. Read below to know more.

Rust force wipe countdown for June 2025: Start date and time for all regions

The upcoming Rust force wipe for June 2025 will go live for all regions on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 7 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. There is going to be a short downtime, and as such, all servers will go offline during the update period to incorporate the latest changes brought forth by the June 2025 patch.

Here's a detailed look at the release dates and times for the Rust June 2025 force wipe:

Pacific Time (PT) June 5, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) June 5, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) June 5, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) June 5, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) June 5, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) June 5, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) June 5, 2025, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) June 5, 2025, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) June 6, 2025, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST) June 6, 2025, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 6, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) June 6, 2025, at 6 am

Some of the key highlights coming with the latest patch are undoubtedly the new auto turret nerfs, silencer updates, and combat mechanic changes. The MP5 is seeing a major durability upgrade, which will make it the best SMG available in the game.

Furthermore, the LR-300 Assault Rifle is also getting a major quality-of-life update. Its deployment time is being reduced with the hopes of improving its performance as a Tier-3 weapon in the game.

Last but not least, major quality-of-life changes are being implemented to help enhance the general gameplay experience. Electrical circuit snapping and the addition of roof and floor tiles are some of the key highlights in this aspect.

That's everything that you need to know about the Rust June force wipe countdown. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

