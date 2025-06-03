The Rust June update is right around the corner. The official force wipe date is June 5, 2025, and as a Rust player, you are right to be excited for what's coming with the latest update. The Staging Branch showcase from popular creators, like @Protox0 and @Shadow_frax, looks extremely promising, hinting at some fantastic additions coming with the Rust June force wipe.

This article will explore the potential additions and changes that you can expect from the Rust June update. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based on Staging Branch showcase, and are subject to change until official launch on June 5, 2025.

All expected changes coming with the Rust June update

Primarily, the June update is targeted towards improving the quality-of-life experience of playing Rust. However, as showcased by @Protox0 and @Shadow_frax, we can expect the following additions in the game:

New silencers

Silencers have been deemed overpowered for far too long, and the original silencer is now being converted into a military-grade item. It can only be found in loot-crates, and is no longer craftable.

However, to ensure there's an alternative option, the developers are introducing low-tier silencers, such as the tin-can silencer, and others. These will have lower durability than the military-grade version. Shots will have to be more precise and intentional, as the item will break if you keep spamming it continuously. Overall, it's a great change for online PvP in Rust.

Electrical wiring update

Wiring has always been a messy affair in the game, and the Rust June update is going to solve this issue once and for all. The latest update will introduce the concept of wire snapping. Players will no longer have to haphazardly lay down their wiring, and can now have organized circuits throughout their entire base.

Wallpapers for ceilings and floors

A plethora of new wallpapers are being added to the game with the Rust June update, and players will be able to use these as roofing and flooring option in the game. Currently, they're only available for using in enclosed spaces, and until the update officially goes live, this feature is subject to change.

There are currently 20 different flooring and roof tiling options available in the Staging Branch, and it's possible that this entire item bundle will be made available as an exclusive DLC, or a free addition to the pre-existing Wallpaper Starter Pack in Rust.

Bee Catapult Bomb

Catapult, one of the most powerful Siege Weapons in Rust, is receiving a brand new type of ammunition. The Bee Grenade, which was introduced with the May 2025 update for the title can now be used as Artillery ammunition. This item will be perfect for clearing out spaces, and pushign enemies out of cover during raids and online raid defenses.

This item can be crafted in the vicinity of the Workbench Level 1. To craft this item, you need access to the following items:

3 Bee Grenades

200 Wood

Once done, you can load this item up on a Catapult and let it loose on an army of unsuspecting enemies.

Alongside these changes, we believe that there are ton of quality-of-life updates, and bug fixes that are currently in the works. These will go live with the Rust June update, providing players with an enhanced gameplay experience.

That's everything that you need to know about what's potentially coming with the Rust June update.

